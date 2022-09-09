GAME OF THE WEEKEssex will bring in one of their best squads in years and could send a message to the rest of the state if they can get their offense rolling early. Both players wearing the #1 on each team will get a lot of attention tonight and both with the last name Robinson. The Cavaliers have been solid versus the run and so have the Trojans. How the team's defense responds after being scored on will be key because this won't be like the other games either have played thus far.PREDICTION:The Gladiators looks to surpass Phoebus state record 52 straight win streak by downing the Cavaliers.After a tough loss to EC Glass, Lord Botetourt buried Blacksburg 70-0 and will hope that momentum will give them a spark for tonight. Maybe for a few minutes but not the entire game. Jakari Nicely will need a lot of help in order to hang with the Big Red Machine. Cayden Cook-Cash (Triple C) will anchor the powerful rushing attack that should be able to wear down the Cavaliers in the second quarter.PREDICTION: