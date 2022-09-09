Kam Robinson keeps his body up while reaching over the goal line for six.
GAME OF THE WEEK
ESSEX (2-0) at KING WILLIAM (2-0)
Essex will bring in one of their best squads in years and could send a message to the rest of the state if they can get their offense rolling early. Both players wearing the #1 on each team will get a lot of attention tonight and both with the last name Robinson. The Cavaliers have been solid versus the run and so have the Trojans. How the team's defense responds after being scored on will be key because this won't be like the other games either have played thus far.
PREDICTION: Essex 28 King William 26
The Gladiators looks to surpass Phoebus state record 52 straight win streak by downing the Cavaliers.
LORD BOTETOURT (1-1) at RIVERHEADS (2-0)
After a tough loss to EC Glass, Lord Botetourt buried Blacksburg 70-0 and will hope that momentum will give them a spark for tonight. Maybe for a few minutes but not the entire game. Jakari Nicely will need a lot of help in order to hang with the Big Red Machine. Cayden Cook-Cash (Triple C) will anchor the powerful rushing attack that should be able to wear down the Cavaliers in the second quarter.
PREDICTION: Riverheads 50 Lord Botetourt 28
GAME PREDICTIONS
Armstrong 8 John Marshall 6
Bruton 28 New Kent 20
Buckingham 26 William Campbell 12
Central Lunenburg 38 Brunswick 14
Franklin 46 Colonial Beach 18
King & Queen Central 68 Cumberland 6
Nandua 26 Arcadia 14
Northumberland 40 Charles City 14
Rustburg 44 Altavista 12
Surry 32 Northampton 14
Thomas Jefferson 34 Amelia Co. 24
Westmoreland 42 Rappahannock 6
West Point 28 Lancaster 22
Windsor 24 Middlesex 21
York 20 Poquoson 6