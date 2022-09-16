Predictions Coastal Plain Plus Predictions

NORTHUMBERLAND (2-0) at KING & QUEEN CENTRAL (3-0)
The Royal Tigers will have their toughest matchup of the season which will be a warm up for next week. Northumberland will not be coming as an appetizer for next week and has the speed and talent to contain the high powered offense of the Tigers. CJ Williams will need to stretch the field in order to create opportunities for the Indian rushing game. Malik Holmes will need to get to an early start in order to keep doubt in Northumberland's mind. A steady attack on the ground by Cam Berry will be the safest option.

PREDICTION: KING & QUEEN CENTRAL 40 NORTHUMBERLAND 20

Essex 52 Franklin 14 Final (Thurs)


Southampton 28
Colonial Heights 20

King William 48
Caroline 12

West Point 14
Bruton 27

Poquoson 24
Tabb 14

John Marshall 6
Petersburg 42

Greensville 14
Thomas Jefferson 30

Snow Hill (MD) 20
Arcadia 6

Amelia Co. 18
Altavista 7

Surry 28
Randolph Henry 34

Brunswick 24
Rappahannock 6

Northampton 36
Windsor 34

Sussex Central 54
Colonial Beach 22

Lancaster 28
Middlesex 14


King George 36
Westmoreland 12

William Campbell 8
Central Lunenburg 54

Cumberland 14
Nelson County 12

Buffalo Gap 30
East Rockingham 14
 
