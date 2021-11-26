It's region championship weekend and many teams have a lot to be thankful for. Now the opportunity to collect some hardware on their way to the state playoffs where hopes of a state championship will seriously be on the minds of several. It would be business as usual for one and we will give the predictions of these must see contests.Saturday, November 27 1pmLast time many people who hadn't seen the Royal Tigers were shocked as to how they went toe-to-toe with the Trojans. This time there is no surprise and both teams now that this game will be a battle as each team has the weapons that can break the big one but it was the defense of both that ruled the night last time. Will the defenses be as stingy as before?KEYS TO THE GAMEEssex will need to get their dynamic duo space and be able to jump out on top early. Kam Robinson will need to take what the defense gives him and move the chains. The other half of the duo Darian Harris will need to be shifty to hit the open field instead of looking for contact. The Tigers are very disciplined on defense and if the running game gets going then it will be easier for the passing game to be a factor this time.The Tigers know they can play with the Trojans so this time it will be about sure execution. Passing the ball was off quite a bit in the last meeting but in order to keep this dream season going, King & Queen must connect on their mid to deep range passes in order to keep the defense honest. If Malik Holmes can force the Trojans on the heels more then it will create more lanes for Kam Berry to exploit running the football.BOTTOMLINE: Everything that was missing in the first contact will be unleashed in this one. The Trojans will test the secondary of the Tigers often and how their secondary responds will determine if this will be a battle to the end. Look for Holmes to add more of a rushing dimension in this contest which could give Essex struggle. Depth just maybe too much to overcome for Coach Dylan DeHart and the Tigers this time.PREDICTION: Essex 14 King & Queen Central 12Friday, November 26 7pmBoth teams are legitimate state contenders who have a very good shot of overthrowing the defending champion Appomattox Raiders. Unfortunately, only one will advance to possibly get that opportunity down the road. Nottoway has a strong defense that has rose to the occasion whenever needed while King William has a very explosive offense that can capitalize off the smallest error.KEYS TO THE GAMENottoway isn't by any means a low scoring team. The Cougars are powerful and straight forward with their approach. They have scored over 50 points in a contest 5 times and put over 513 points this season. WIllie Lawson will need to be effective to make sure the Cougars don't fall behind the quick strike Cavaliers who are every bit as lethal. Tyler Banks and the defense will need to force turnovers that could sway this game for the home team.King William's biggest asset on offense is the top running back in the state Demond Claiborne but don't expect Nottoway to be able to put 8 in the box much as Jayveon Robinson has the arm to make them pay while Tre Robinson has the speed to exploit any one-on-one coverage. The Cavaliers have everything available to them to make the toughest defense worry and Friday night will be their biggest challenge.BOTTOMLINE: King William is always one cut and one player out of possession on defense from putting 6 on the board. Nottoway is very disciplined and will make Jayveon Robinson beat them and not Claiborne. The bad news for the Cougars is he can do just that.PREDICTION:Friday, November 26 645pmSometimes it is hard to get up for an opponent you dominated the first time but thanks to the bye in the first round and the unexpected forfeit by William Campbell, the Gladiators are anxious, hungry, and looking forward to the taste of this season's playoffs. This may not go over well for the Bison.KEYS TO THE GAMERiverheads is well rested and are ready to showcase the state's most prolific rushing attacks led by the top Class 1 running back in Cayden Cook-Cash. Bennett Dunlap has pinpoint accuracy and has made the passing game just as dangerous forcing defensive backs not to fall into a trance looking in the backfield. Landon Lightner is usually the big deep threat while a host of other backs such as Luke Bryant, Cole Burton, Noah Smiley, and Aiden Miller can all break the big one. Look for the Gladiators to mix things up quite well in this one.Buffalo Gap will have to find a way to get whatever the Gladiators can give them and have a goal of getting 3-4 yards instead of hitting the home run. Bryce Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin will need the offensive line to win some battles upfront consistently if this is going to happen. Riverheads knows what's coming and it will take some upsets up front for Gap to tilt things in their favor offensively.BOTTOMLINE: Riverheads is too strong, big, and fast to be stopped offensively in this one. The hope of the long layover causing them to be a bit rusty is realistically the best chance. If the Bison can get on the board early then that could help build some momentum and try to further exploit the quick pursuing defense of the Gladiators.PREDICTION: