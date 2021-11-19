REGION A Class 1

REGION B Class 1

REGION A Class 2

The playoffs roll on as several big games will be rolling on and one won't. Will there be any big upsets this week? Who will be practicing Here is a look at Friday's action and predictionsThe defending Class 1 Region A champion West Point Pointers go to Tappahannock in hopes of putting it all together. The Trojans don't expect to be caught napping anymore like they did when they were upset by Washington & Lee. Kam Robinson and Dorian Harris must get going early. The Pointers have shown flashes of greatness and will need Friday to be one of those nights.The Indians face a Tiger team who has their vision set on the Region A championship. Northumberland has the talent in order to make this one the game of the week. Cameron Seldon will need to showcase his greatness as Kam Berry will stretch the Indians on night.Both teams are battle tested and run familiar offensive attacks but the speed and power of the Chargers could be the deciding factor. Jeffrey Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin will have to make big plays in order to make Lunenburg take risks offensively. If Connor Mattox has to throw more than handing it off to Kemarion Watson and Nyjae Carter then things will swing in Gap's favor.____________________________________________________________________________Antonio Harris will need to make plays in order for the Raiders to challenge the Cougars.The Cougars handled the Raiders last time and the pressure will be on the Raiders offense to catch the Nottoway defense biting on the play action as it will be needed to get Amelia down the field. Nottoway's defense is their heart and soul and if Amelia can rattle them early then maybe this can be a game.The Bull Islanders are a strong running team and they will try to keep the game within reach of the high powered Cavalier offense led by Demond Claiborne. Poquoson isn't too shabby themselves as Josh Markley has the speed and vision to make any defense pay. Poquoson wasn't able to hang with Lafayette's offensive might and this is as big of a challenge for them.OTHER PREDICTIONS: