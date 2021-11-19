Predictions Coastal Plain Plus: Regional Semi-final Outlook

The playoffs roll on as several big games will be rolling on and one won't. Will there be any big upsets this week? Who will be practicing Here is a look at Friday's action and predictions

REGION A Class 1

Johnson2.jpeg
Kam Johnson is projected to have a hug on the ground for the Trojans.

WEST POINT (7-3) at ESSEX (6-1)
The defending Class 1 Region A champion West Point Pointers go to Tappahannock in hopes of putting it all together. The Trojans don't expect to be caught napping anymore like they did when they were upset by Washington & Lee. Kam Robinson and Dorian Harris must get going early. The Pointers have shown flashes of greatness and will need Friday to be one of those nights.
PREDICTION: Essex 34 West Point 19

NORTHUMBERLAND (7-2) at KING & QUEEN CENTRAL (9-1)
The Indians face a Tiger team who has their vision set on the Region A championship. Northumberland has the talent in order to make this one the game of the week. Cameron Seldon will need to showcase his greatness as Kam Berry will stretch the Indians on night.
PREDICTION: King & Queen Central 44 Northumberland 28

REGION B Class 1

Riverheads8.jpeg
Riverheads advances to the Region B Championship, William Campbell forfeits. The Gladiators will have to wait another week to take the field.

CENTRAL LUNENBURG (8-2) at BUFFALO GAP (7-3)
Both teams are battle tested and run familiar offensive attacks but the speed and power of the Chargers could be the deciding factor. Jeffrey Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin will have to make big plays in order to make Lunenburg take risks offensively. If Connor Mattox has to throw more than handing it off to Kemarion Watson and Nyjae Carter then things will swing in Gap's favor.
PREDICTION: Central Lunenburg 38 Buffalo Gap 20

____________________________________________________________________________
REGION A Class 2

Harris5.jpeg
Antonio Harris will need to make plays in order for the Raiders to challenge the Cougars.

AMELIA COUNTY (8-3) at NOTTOWAY (10-0)
The Cougars handled the Raiders last time and the pressure will be on the Raiders offense to catch the Nottoway defense biting on the play action as it will be needed to get Amelia down the field. Nottoway's defense is their heart and soul and if Amelia can rattle them early then maybe this can be a game.
PREDICTION: Nottoway 28 Amelia County 6

POQUOSON (6-4) at KING WILLIAM (9-1)
The Bull Islanders are a strong running team and they will try to keep the game within reach of the high powered Cavalier offense led by Demond Claiborne. Poquoson isn't too shabby themselves as Josh Markley has the speed and vision to make any defense pay. Poquoson wasn't able to hang with Lafayette's offensive might and this is as big of a challenge for them.
PREDICTION: King William 46 Poquoson 21


OTHER PREDICTIONS:

Phoebus 24 Hopewell 20
York 32 Booker T Washington 28
 
U

uvacavs1

VaPreps All District
Jul 30, 2010
3,104
1,165
113
Reecesdad - I will tell you that some folks (who I consider knowledgeable people) have told me that they think West Point may or will be able to pull it off this year over Essex...

Good luck to both teams... I will congratulate the victors of both Region A games. This is an interesting year to make projections in Football.

Well, except for Riverheads...sorry man, no one in Region A has even a remote chance of defeating the Big Red Machine this year.

But hey, you gotta have hope. And that's why you play the game - as they say.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Reecesdad
RedPrideNation_RollPride

RedPrideNation_RollPride

VaPreps Honorable Mention
Oct 13, 2014
2,151
1,776
113
Anyone can get beat so no need to put the cart before the horse. Gap and Central are damn good teams too so whomever wins that will have to be dealt with before talking about the state semis. In Region A I think WP has a shot to beat Essex but until someone does it they are the favorite and a very tough out. K&Q/Northumberland seem kinda similar from a distance with lots of speed touching the ball on a regular basis. Are either of the games from out that way going to be streamed this evening?
 
  • Like
Reactions: uvacavs1
U

uvacavs1

VaPreps All District
Jul 30, 2010
3,104
1,165
113
RedPrideNation_RollPride said:
Anyone can get beat so no need to put the cart before the horse. Gap and Central are damn good teams too so whomever wins that will have to be dealt with before talking about the state semis. In Region A I think WP has a shot to beat Essex but until someone does it they are the favorite and a very tough out. K&Q/Northumberland seem kinda similar from a distance with lots of speed touching the ball on a regular basis. Are either of the games from out that way going to be streamed this evening?
Click to expand...
Not sure about Essex, but K&Q does live stream their football games on the NFHS Network.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RedPrideNation_RollPride
U

uvacavs1

VaPreps All District
Jul 30, 2010
3,104
1,165
113
kwhs95fan said:
Sometimes KQ will put their games on the King and Queen Public Schools You Tube page, but they don't have NFHS
Click to expand...
Thanks....I know that you know what's up there.

Interesting...I have watched K&Q on my big TV before. I just assumed I was using the NFHS app...as I do not do Facebook ...I guess I had someone put it on Facebook for me...
 
  • Like
Reactions: kwhs95fan
kwhs95fan

kwhs95fan

VaPreps All District
Gold Member
Oct 17, 2006
4,724
1,709
113
uvacavs1 said:
Thanks....I know that you know what's up there.

Interesting...I have watched K&Q on my big TV before. I just assumed I was using the NFHS app...as I do not do Facebook ...I guess I had someone put it on Facebook for me...
Click to expand...
Many games a parent will post it on Facebook Live. All of their spring games were on You Tube and I think they've done a couple on there this fall too. The only game of theirs this season that I remember being on NFHS was the first Colonial Beach game and that was because CB had the NFHS Network.
 
U

uvacavs1

VaPreps All District
Jul 30, 2010
3,104
1,165
113
kwhs95fan said:
Many games a parent will post it on Facebook Live. All of their spring games were on You Tube and I think they've done a couple on there this fall too. The only game of theirs this season that I remember being on NFHS was the first Colonial Beach game and that was because CB had the NFHS Network.
Click to expand...

Would you mind posting how to watch it later if it is not on the K&Q school's page? I do have the YouTube app so all good there.

Also, for the Essex v WP game too if it is online somewhere? Thanks - I am not sure yet as to my plans.
 
Last edited:
kwhs95fan

kwhs95fan

VaPreps All District
Gold Member
Oct 17, 2006
4,724
1,709
113
uvacavs1 said:
Would you mind posting how to watch it later if it is not on the K&Q school's page?

Also, for the Essex v WP game too if it is online somewhere? Thanks - I am not sure yet as to my plans.
Click to expand...
If it's not on the school You Tube page, then the only other way would be through a parent's Facebook page and I don't think you can even see that unless you're Facebook friends with that person.
 
kwhs95fan

kwhs95fan

VaPreps All District
Gold Member
Oct 17, 2006
4,724
1,709
113
kwhs95fan said:
If it's not on the school You Tube page, then the only other way would be through a parent's Facebook page and I don't think you can even see that unless you're Facebook friends with that person.
Click to expand...
As for the Essex and WP game, I haven't heard anything about that game but I'm sure Essex Trojan 1 and/or Reecesdad will at least be giving updates on here
 
  • Like
Reactions: Reecesdad and uvacavs1
