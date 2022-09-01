The holiday weekend is upon us and several teams will be looking to enjoy the weekend stress free by playing great football tonight or Friday. Some will look to build on their play while others will be looking to showcase their true expectations for 2022. Will there be several surprises? Or....will everything go as predicted. Let's dive into this week's action.
Dorian Harris will lead the Trojan rushing attack against the Eagles of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN (0-1) at ESSEX (1-0)
The Trojans showcased that they are everything they were projected to be with weapons galore. Now they look to make sure they don't have a let down versus offensively starved Jamestown. The Eagles are coming off a shutout loss to Nottoway and will find it hard to get into any type of offensive rhything versus the Trojans. Look for running back Dorian Harris to be much more involved as the passing attack will be keyed closer from the Bay Rivers district visitors.
PREDICTION: Essex 35 Jamestown 0
KING WILLIAM (1-0) at NANDUA (1-0)
The Warriors took care of business last week and the test of seeing how improved they are really comes very quick as the defending Class 2 state champions come to town. The Cavaliers avenged their only loss of 2021 by taking care of Goochland. Quarterback Kelby Shelton will look to give the offense some high powered flashes Thursday night and Montae Roane should be able to come up big on the road.
PREDICTION: King William 46 Nandua 12
WINDSOR (0-1) at KING & QUEEN CENTRAL (1-0)
The Royal Tigers expect to be clicking on all cylinders as they are the other Class 1 Region A team with state playoff expectations. Malik Holmes and Kam Berry will give the Dukes defense plenty to worry about in addition to the deep threat Jaden Stanley. Despite the loss the 31 points by the Dukes were the most scored for the program since 9/20/2019. It would be nice to catch the opponent looking ahead but King & Queen won't be having any of that.
PREDICTION: King & Queen Central 54 Windsor 18
OTHER PREDICTIONS:
Altavista 14 Prince Edward 13
Amelia 38 Franklin 14
Brunswick 20 John Marshall 8
Buffalo Gap 21 Luray 14
Central Lunenburg 46 Mecklenburg 8
Christ Church 18 Middlesex 14
Lakeland 34 Southampton 6
Northampton 32 Charles City 20
Northumberland 30 St. Stephens & St. Agnes 10
Nottoway 28 Greensville 12
Riverheads 51 Parry McCluer 7
Surry 32 Bruton 14
Sussex Central 40 Lancaster 12
Thomas Jefferson (Ric) 44 Meadowbrook 24
West Point 24 Rappahannock 6
William Campbell 26 Cumberland 20
