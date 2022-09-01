The holiday weekend is upon us and several teams will be looking to enjoy the weekend stress free by playing great football tonight or Friday. Some will look to build on their play while others will be looking to showcase their true expectations for 2022. Will there be several surprises? Or....will everything go as predicted. Let's dive into this week's action.The Trojans showcased that they are everything they were projected to be with weapons galore. Now they look to make sure they don't have a let down versus offensively starved Jamestown. The Eagles are coming off a shutout loss to Nottoway and will find it hard to get into any type of offensive rhything versus the Trojans. Look for running back Dorian Harris to be much more involved as the passing attack will be keyed closer from the Bay Rivers district visitors.PREDICTION:The Warriors took care of business last week and the test of seeing how improved they are really comes very quick as the defending Class 2 state champions come to town. The Cavaliers avenged their only loss of 2021 by taking care of Goochland. Quarterback Kelby Shelton will look to give the offense some high powered flashes Thursday night and Montae Roane should be able to come up big on the road.PREDICTION:The Royal Tigers expect to be clicking on all cylinders as they are the other Class 1 Region A team with state playoff expectations. Malik Holmes and Kam Berry will give the Dukes defense plenty to worry about in addition to the deep threat Jaden Stanley. Despite the loss the 31 points by the Dukes were the most scored for the program since 9/20/2019. It would be nice to catch the opponent looking ahead but King & Queen won't be having any of that.PREDICTION:OTHER PREDICTIONS: