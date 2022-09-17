Collegiate 44 Nansemond Suffolk Academy 19

wgarlick
Collegiate traveled to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy for the 1st meeting in more than 20 years and came away with a 44-19 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Senior Hayden Rollison set the tone in a game marked with big plays by returning an interception for a touchdown in the 1st quarter. Rollison added a 27-yard touchdowns reception and another interception before the break. He finished with seven receptions for 125 yards.
The Cougars extended their 30-7 halftime lead with two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Jack Callaghan to sophomore Ben Street. Callaghan completed 15 of 20 passes for 264 yards and three touchdown passes.
Junior running back Jack Perry carried 23 times for 159 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Nansemond Suffolk Academy was led by junior receiver Isaiah Furhmann who caught a 54 yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown.
Player of the Game - Hayden Rollison playmaking physical Tight End has two offers, IVY League interest and interest from UVA.
