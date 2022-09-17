Collegiate 44 Nansemond Suffolk Academy 19

Collegiate traveled to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy for the 1st meeting in more than 20 years and came away with a 44-19 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.Seniorset the tone in a game marked with big plays by returning an interception for a touchdown in the 1st quarter. Rollison added a 27-yard touchdowns reception and another interception before the break. He finished with seven receptions for 125 yards.The Cougars extended their 30-7 halftime lead with two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterbackto sophomore. Callaghan completed 15 of 20 passes for 264 yards and three touchdown passes.Junior running backcarried 23 times for 159 yards and two rushing touchdowns.Nansemond Suffolk Academy was led by junior receiverwho caught a 54 yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown.playmaking physical Tight End has two offers, IVY League interest and interest from UVA.