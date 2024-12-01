Essex 41 Rappahannock 0 Region 1A Final

Essex is hoping for a return trip to the 1A State title game, and they took the next step in their goal with a 41-0 win over Rappahannock. The Trojans won their three Region 1A games by a combined score of 177-0 but none was more satisfying than beating the only team to defeat them during the regular season.Essex scored on their 1st two possessions while taking a 14-0 lead.The Trojans won the toss and elected to receive. Freshman running backtotaled 48 yards on the drive including a 37-yard run. He powered in from 6-yards for a touchdown with less than four minutes coming off the clock. A short punt setup the Trojans at the Rappahannock 33-yard line. Five plays later Stewart ran from 15 yards for his second touchdown in the 1st quarter.The Raiders best chance to score came after receiving the 2nd half kickoff. Quarterbackfound open space on the left sideline and ran 52 yards before being knocked out of bounds at the 3-yard line. However,had a tackle for loss and a personal foul penalty setup a 4th-and-goal from the 16-yard line. Nelson andtackled Kelly ending the threat.Quarterbackfollowed the defensive stop with an 87-yard touchdown run that gave Essex a 20-0 lead with eight minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter.After a 4-and-out, Essex took over at their own 44-yard line and used an 11-play drive that ended with 7-yard touchdown run by Stewart. The lead was now 28-0 with 10:54 remaining and that seem to take the fight out of the Raiders comeback.Two interceptions by Hence led to two more Trojan touchdowns. Hence picked off a pass and made a great return to the Rappahannock 34-yard line. Juniorscored on a 31-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 35-0 and start the running clock. Hence then added a 45-yard interception that he returned all the way to the endzone for a touchdown for the final points.