Essex 52 Franklin 14

Seniorreturned the opening kickoff 85-yards for a touchdown and Essex cruised to a 52-14 win over Franklin High School. Virginia commitadded a 40-yard punt return before the end of the 1st quarter to extend the Trojans lead to 19-0.Quarterbackadded a rushing touchdown and two passing scores (and) to ensure a running clock to start the second half. He added a another touchdown pass toto finish with three touchdown passes.Essex rested most of their starters in the second half with a big game against King & Queen Central next week.Franklin seniorhad to fill in at quarterback and was under pressure for most of the 1st half Seniorwho gained 384 yards rushing last week was limited to 71 yard with most of those coming in the 2nd half.led the defense with several pressures and at-least one sack among his half dozen tackles. Juniorhad a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery whileandeach made their presence known. Harris had a pick six negated due to a roughing the passer personal foul.