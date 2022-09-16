Essex 52 Franklin 14

Senior Dorian Harris returned the opening kickoff 85-yards for a touchdown and Essex cruised to a 52-14 win over Franklin High School. Virginia commit Kamren Robinson added a 40-yard punt return before the end of the 1st quarter to extend the Trojans lead to 19-0.

DSC02347.JPG

Quarterback Michel Brimmer added a rushing touchdown and two passing scores (Jordan Howard and Javione Garner-Rich) to ensure a running clock to start the second half. He added a another touchdown pass to Mehki Allen to finish with three touchdown passes.

Essex rested most of their starters in the second half with a big game against King & Queen Central next week.

Franklin senior Jordan Myrick had to fill in at quarterback and was under pressure for most of the 1st half Senior Derrick Perry who gained 384 yards rushing last week was limited to 71 yard with most of those coming in the 2nd half.

Bryan Roane led the defense with several pressures and at-least one sack among his half dozen tackles. Junior Avari Walker had a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery while Zion Darby and Devin Balderson each made their presence known. Harris had a pick six negated due to a roughing the passer personal foul.

DSC02692.JPG
 
