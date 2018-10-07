Football Scores - 10/1/18 through 10/6/18

    

    Final Scores from the seventh week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Monday, October 1, 2018:
    Amelia 67, Cumberland 12
    Hampton 49, Denbigh 0
    Lancaster 48, Middlesex 24
    Monacan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 14

    Tuesday, October 2, 2018:
    Phoebus 19, Woodside 13

    Thursday, October 4, 2018:
    Hampton 16, Menchville 0
    St. Annes-Belfield 33, Greenbrier Christian 27
    Trinity Episcopal 21, Norfolk Academy 14
    Warhill 22, Smithfield 0

    Friday, October 5, 2018:
    Abingdon 14, Virginia High 6
    Albemarle 19, Orange County 15
    Amelia County 62, Prince Edward County 29
    Appomattox 63, Chatham 14
    Armstrong 34, Lee-Davis 29
    Bassett 13, Magna Vista 7
    Bath County 19, Eastern Montgomery 0
    Battlefield 38, Osbourn 6
    Bayside 19, First Colonial 16
    Blacksburg 29, Cave Spring 0
    Brentsville 14, Warren County 6
    Broad Run 40, Booker T. Washington 3
    Brooke Point 17, Mountain View 16
    C.D. Hylton 34, Colgan 20
    Castlewood 14, Twin Springs 8
    Central Lunenburg 49, Randolph Henry 12
    Centreville 56, Oakton 0
    Colonial Forge 35, Massaponax 0
    Courtland 27, King George 13
    Culpeper 35, Skyline 21
    Dan River 37, Altavista 7
    Deep Creek 27, Lakeland 26
    Delmar, Del. 48, Arcadia 0
    Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 13
    Douglas Freeman 28, Deep Run 12
    E.C. Glass 37, Rustburg 14
    Eastern View 42, Chancellor 7
    Eastside 47, Rye Cove 6
    Episcopal 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 5
    Faith Christian, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 14
    Falls Church 46, Lee-Springfield 34
    Fluvanna 37, Charlottesville 29
    Fort Defiance 19, Turner Ashby 3
    Frank Cox 34, Kellam 14
    Franklin 27, Brunswick 18
    Franklin County 42, Staunton River 0
    Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Forest Park 19
    GW-Danville 37, Tunstall 7
    Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 13
    George Marshall 18, Annandale 15
    Glenvar 49, Alleghany 7
    Goochland 52, Cumberland 0
    Graham 50, Lebanon 13
    Grassfield 21, Western Branch 7
    Grayson County 33, Auburn 14
    Greensville County 42, Southampton 24
    Gretna 48, William Campbell 6
    Grundy 14, Hurley 6
    Halifax County 42, Martinsville 0
    Hargrave Military 50, Randolph-Macon 0
    Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49
    Hayfield 34, Mount Vernon 18
    Henrico 45, Atlee 10
    Heritage (Leesburg) 29, William Monroe 0
    Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Brookville 7
    Hermitage 21, J.R. Tucker 10
    Herndon 27, Washington-Lee 19
    Highland Springs 48, Hanover 7
    Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 0
    Indian River 70, Hickory 3
    J.I. Burton 37, Honaker 33
    James River-Buchanan 36, Giles 28
    Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 43
    John Battle 20, Central Wise 0
    John Champe 21, Potomac Falls 0
    Justice 27, Edison 3
    Kettle Run 35, Fauquier 6
    King’s Fork 52, Great Bridge 6
    Lafayette 59, York 14
    Lake Braddock 38, James Robinson 0
    Lake Taylor 47, Granby 7
    Liberty Christian 23, Liberty-Bedford 14
    Liberty-Bealeton 32, James Wood 23
    Lloyd Bird 14, Clover Hill 7
    Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 0
    Louisa 24, Powhatan 14
    Madison County 21, Nelson County 20
    Manchester 51, Huguenot 0
    Marion 44, Gate City 39
    Martinsburg, W.Va. 50, Sherando 45
    Mathews 33, King & Queen 18
    Maury 35, Churchland 0
    Midlothian 43, George Wythe-Richmond 32
    Mills Godwin 10, John Marshall 6
    Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 13
    Nandua 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14
    Narrows 32, Covington 28
    New Kent 32, Grafton 2
    Norcom 46, Norview 7
    Northampton 37, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
    Northside 33, William Fleming 7
    Northumberland 27, Essex 16
    Nottoway 21, Bluestone 20
    Ocean Lakes 42, Green Run 0
    Osbourn Park 14, Gar-Field 12
    Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 8
    Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson 6
    Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6
    Park View-South Hill 36, Sussex Central 8
    Parry McCluer 42, Craig County 15
    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22, Holston 8
    Patriot 29, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19
    Petersburg 36, Prince George 33
    Phoebus 42, Bethel 6
    Portsmouth Christian 36, Chincoteague 14
    Princess Anne 34, Kempsville 6
    Pulaski County 42, Christiansburg 28
    R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Luray 30
    Radford 53, Floyd County 20
    Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 21
    Rappahannock County 14, Fishburne Military 6
    Richlands 34, Tazewell 0
    Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 17
    Roanoke Catholic 52, Fuqua School 8
    Rock Ridge 44, Freedom (South Riding) 14
    Rural Retreat 28, Bland County 6
    Salem 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 21
    Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 7
    South Lakes 34, Langley 28
    Spotswood 47, Waynesboro 7
    Spotsylvania 51, Caroline 12
    St. John Paul the Great 48, TJ-Alexandria 6
    Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
    Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 6
    Strasburg 35, George Mason 7
    Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 34
    T.C. Williams 35, West Potomac 13
    TJ-Richmond 55, Glen Allen 49
    Tabb 16, Poquoson 14
    Thomas Dale 17, Meadowbrook 6
    Thomas Walker 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 6
    Twin Valley 48, East Ridge, Ky. 28
    Union 42, Lee High 7
    Va. Episcopal 46, Brunswick Academy 6
    Varina 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0
    W.T. Woodson 18, South County 7
    Wakefield 34, National Collegiate, D.C. 28
    West Point 67, Middlesex 7
    West Springfield 26, Fairfax 21
    Western Albemarle 42, Monticello 7
    Westfield 17, James Madison 15
    Windsor 33, Surry County 32
    Woodberry Forest 48, Collegiate-Richmond 13
    Woodbridge 55, Potomac 25
    Woodgrove 43, Riverside 7
    Woodside 47, Denbigh 0
    Woodstock Central 35, Clarke County 20
    Yorktown 42, McLean 14

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Bruton vs. Jamestown, ccd.
    King William vs. Charles City, ccd.

    Saturday, October 6, 2018:
    Blue Ridge 48, Norfolk Christian 20
    Covenant def. Kenston Forest, forfeit
    Flint Hill 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0
    Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Benedictine 14
    Isle of Wight Academy 50, Broadwater Academy 6
    Kecoughtan 22, Heritage-N. News 19
    Millbrook 36, Handley 28
    Paul VI 56, Bishop Ireton 28
    St. Christopher’s 61, Fork Union 27
    St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42, Bishop O’Connell 6
    Warwick 42, Gloucester 12


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    

    Additional scores from this week:
    Kecoughtan 22 Heritage-Newport News 19
    Millbrook 36 Handley 28
    Nottoway county 21 Bluestone 20
    Warwick 42 Gloucester 12
    Washington&Lee-Montross 48 Lancaster 6
     
