Football Scores - 10/1/18 through 10/6/18

Final Scores from the seventh week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia... Monday, October 1, 2018: Amelia 67, Cumberland 12 Hampton 49, Denbigh 0 Lancaster 48, Middlesex 24 Monacan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 14 Tuesday, October 2, 2018: Phoebus 19, Woodside 13 Thursday, October 4, 2018: Hampton 16, Menchville 0 St. Annes-Belfield 33, Greenbrier Christian 27 Trinity Episcopal 21, Norfolk Academy 14 Warhill 22, Smithfield 0 Friday, October 5, 2018: Abingdon 14, Virginia High 6 Albemarle 19, Orange County 15 Amelia County 62, Prince Edward County 29 Appomattox 63, Chatham 14 Armstrong 34, Lee-Davis 29 Bassett 13, Magna Vista 7 Bath County 19, Eastern Montgomery 0 Battlefield 38, Osbourn 6 Bayside 19, First Colonial 16 Blacksburg 29, Cave Spring 0 Brentsville 14, Warren County 6 Broad Run 40, Booker T. Washington 3 Brooke Point 17, Mountain View 16 C.D. Hylton 34, Colgan 20 Castlewood 14, Twin Springs 8 Central Lunenburg 49, Randolph Henry 12 Centreville 56, Oakton 0 Colonial Forge 35, Massaponax 0 Courtland 27, King George 13 Culpeper 35, Skyline 21 Dan River 37, Altavista 7 Deep Creek 27, Lakeland 26 Delmar, Del. 48, Arcadia 0 Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 13 Douglas Freeman 28, Deep Run 12 E.C. Glass 37, Rustburg 14 Eastern View 42, Chancellor 7 Eastside 47, Rye Cove 6 Episcopal 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 5 Faith Christian, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 14 Falls Church 46, Lee-Springfield 34 Fluvanna 37, Charlottesville 29 Fort Defiance 19, Turner Ashby 3 Frank Cox 34, Kellam 14 Franklin 27, Brunswick 18 Franklin County 42, Staunton River 0 Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Forest Park 19 GW-Danville 37, Tunstall 7 Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 13 George Marshall 18, Annandale 15 Glenvar 49, Alleghany 7 Goochland 52, Cumberland 0 Graham 50, Lebanon 13 Grassfield 21, Western Branch 7 Grayson County 33, Auburn 14 Greensville County 42, Southampton 24 Gretna 48, William Campbell 6 Grundy 14, Hurley 6 Halifax County 42, Martinsville 0 Hargrave Military 50, Randolph-Macon 0 Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49 Hayfield 34, Mount Vernon 18 Henrico 45, Atlee 10 Heritage (Leesburg) 29, William Monroe 0 Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Brookville 7 Hermitage 21, J.R. Tucker 10 Herndon 27, Washington-Lee 19 Highland Springs 48, Hanover 7 Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 0 Indian River 70, Hickory 3 J.I. Burton 37, Honaker 33 James River-Buchanan 36, Giles 28 Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 43 John Battle 20, Central Wise 0 John Champe 21, Potomac Falls 0 Justice 27, Edison 3 Kettle Run 35, Fauquier 6 King’s Fork 52, Great Bridge 6 Lafayette 59, York 14 Lake Braddock 38, James Robinson 0 Lake Taylor 47, Granby 7 Liberty Christian 23, Liberty-Bedford 14 Liberty-Bealeton 32, James Wood 23 Lloyd Bird 14, Clover Hill 7 Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 0 Louisa 24, Powhatan 14 Madison County 21, Nelson County 20 Manchester 51, Huguenot 0 Marion 44, Gate City 39 Martinsburg, W.Va. 50, Sherando 45 Mathews 33, King & Queen 18 Maury 35, Churchland 0 Midlothian 43, George Wythe-Richmond 32 Mills Godwin 10, John Marshall 6 Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 13 Nandua 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14 Narrows 32, Covington 28 New Kent 32, Grafton 2 Norcom 46, Norview 7 Northampton 37, Atlantic Shores Christian 7 Northside 33, William Fleming 7 Northumberland 27, Essex 16 Nottoway 21, Bluestone 20 Ocean Lakes 42, Green Run 0 Osbourn Park 14, Gar-Field 12 Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 8 Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson 6 Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6 Park View-South Hill 36, Sussex Central 8 Parry McCluer 42, Craig County 15 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22, Holston 8 Patriot 29, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19 Petersburg 36, Prince George 33 Phoebus 42, Bethel 6 Portsmouth Christian 36, Chincoteague 14 Princess Anne 34, Kempsville 6 Pulaski County 42, Christiansburg 28 R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Luray 30 Radford 53, Floyd County 20 Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 21 Rappahannock County 14, Fishburne Military 6 Richlands 34, Tazewell 0 Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 17 Roanoke Catholic 52, Fuqua School 8 Rock Ridge 44, Freedom (South Riding) 14 Rural Retreat 28, Bland County 6 Salem 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 21 Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 7 South Lakes 34, Langley 28 Spotswood 47, Waynesboro 7 Spotsylvania 51, Caroline 12 St. John Paul the Great 48, TJ-Alexandria 6 Stafford 14, Riverbend 7 Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 6 Strasburg 35, George Mason 7 Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 34 T.C. Williams 35, West Potomac 13 TJ-Richmond 55, Glen Allen 49 Tabb 16, Poquoson 14 Thomas Dale 17, Meadowbrook 6 Thomas Walker 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 6 Twin Valley 48, East Ridge, Ky. 28 Union 42, Lee High 7 Va. Episcopal 46, Brunswick Academy 6 Varina 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0 W.T. Woodson 18, South County 7 Wakefield 34, National Collegiate, D.C. 28 West Point 67, Middlesex 7 West Springfield 26, Fairfax 21 Western Albemarle 42, Monticello 7 Westfield 17, James Madison 15 Windsor 33, Surry County 32 Woodberry Forest 48, Collegiate-Richmond 13 Woodbridge 55, Potomac 25 Woodgrove 43, Riverside 7 Woodside 47, Denbigh 0 Woodstock Central 35, Clarke County 20 Yorktown 42, McLean 14 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Bruton vs. Jamestown, ccd. King William vs. Charles City, ccd. Saturday, October 6, 2018: Blue Ridge 48, Norfolk Christian 20 Covenant def. Kenston Forest, forfeit Flint Hill 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0 Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Benedictine 14 Isle of Wight Academy 50, Broadwater Academy 6 Kecoughtan 22, Heritage-N. News 19 Millbrook 36, Handley 28 Paul VI 56, Bishop Ireton 28 St. Christopher’s 61, Fork Union 27 St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42, Bishop O’Connell 6 Warwick 42, Gloucester 12 Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.