Football Scores - 10/13/22 through 10/15/22 (WEEK 8 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 8:
Final Scores from the eighth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Wednesday, October 12, 2022 through Monday, October 17, 2022 - can be seen below...
Wednesday, October 12, 2022:
L.C. Bird 55, George Wythe (Richmond) 0
Thursday, October 13, 2022:
Amelia County 28, Cumberland 0
Battlefield 23, Unity Reed 7
Brunswick 46, Franklin 14
Buckingham County 49, Nottoway 0
Colgan 38, C.D. Hylton 0
Glenvar 31, Alleghany 6
Graham 49, Virginia High 21
James Monroe 17, Culpeper 15
Liberty Christian 14, Heritage-Lynchburg 6
Matoaca 35, Prince George 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Armstrong 12
Southampton 24, Greensville County 16
Tabb 21, Smithfield 14
Warhill 21, Poquoson 14
Warwick 21, Heritage-Newport News 10
Friday, October 14, 2022:
Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6
Bassett 50, Tunstall 14
Bayside 35, Kellam 0
Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 46, Tazewell 20
Brentsville District 55, William Monroe 14
Briar Woods 21, Independence 12
Brookville 62, Liberty-Bedford 13
Caroline 36, Courtland 22
Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28
Central-Lunenburg 47, Prince Edward 6
Chatham 42, William Campbell 34
Clarke County 41, Meridian 0
Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12
Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8
Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8
Cosby 49, Huguenot 0
Dan River 35, Gretna 14
Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6
East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12
Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0
Falls Church 33, Justice 23
Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9
Frank Cox 24, Landstown 6
Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23
Freedom (South Riding) 15, Osbourn Park 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, Woodbridge 6
GW-Danville 24, Halifax County 21
Gate City 35, Lee High 21
George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7
Goochland 42, Monticello 14
Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0
Grayson County 34, Giles 14
Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0
Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26
Hayfield 45, Annandale 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 8
Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 14
Herndon 41, Washington-Liberty 20
Highland Springs 55, Hanover 7
Holston 34, Northwood 0
Honaker 41, Hurley 20
James Madison 21, Centreville 18
Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10
Kettle Run 52, Millbrook 32
King George 68, Chancellor 6
Lafayette 35, King William 0
Lake Braddock 35, James Robinson 20
Langley 62, Wakefield 6
Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6
Liberty-Bealeton 49, James Wood 20
Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27
Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7
Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16
Manchester 31, Midlothian 30, 2OT
Mechanicsville 12, Henrico 7
Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 0
Nansemond River 28, Deep Creek 14
Narrows 44, Covington 38
Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 6
Norview 27, Granby 10
Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 52, King’s Fork 21
Patriot 35, Osbourn 14
Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0
Portsmouth Christian 36, Northampton 0
Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7
Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0
Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 34, Marion 13
Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6
Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0
Sherando 50, John Handley 29
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18
South County 35, West Springfield 28
South Lakes 23, Chantilly 17
Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Staunton River 34, Northside 0
Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Tallwood 47, First Colonial 33
Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6
Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7
Union 28, Central-Wise 21
Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
West Potomac 33, Alexandria City 7
Western Branch 56, Hickory 3
Westfield 48, Oakton 14
Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14
Woodside 39, Bethel 0
Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7
York 58, Jamestown 0
Yorktown 35, George Marshall 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Point vs. King & Queen Central, ppd.
Saturday, October 15, 2022:
Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Blue Ridge 34
Bishop O’Connell 10, Bishop Ireton 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38, Richmond Christian 20
Broadwater Academy 42, Kenston Forest 20
Brooke Point 57, Massaponax 14
Episcopal 9, Landon, Md. 0
Fredericksburg Christian 49, Christchurch 0
Hampton 42, Denbigh 0
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Maret, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 10
Menchville 53, Gloucester 13
North Cross 28, St. Michael Catholic 20
Phoebus 62, Kecoughtan 0
The Covenant School 2, Quantico 0
Trinity Episcopal 47, Fork Union Prep 0
Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher’s 6
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
