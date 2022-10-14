Football Scores - 10/13/22 through 10/15/22 (WEEK 8 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 8:

Final Scores from the eighth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Wednesday, October 12, 2022 through Monday, October 17, 2022 - can be seen below...L.C. Bird 55, George Wythe (Richmond) 0Amelia County 28, Cumberland 0Battlefield 23, Unity Reed 7Brunswick 46, Franklin 14Buckingham County 49, Nottoway 0Colgan 38, C.D. Hylton 0Glenvar 31, Alleghany 6Graham 49, Virginia High 21James Monroe 17, Culpeper 15Liberty Christian 14, Heritage-Lynchburg 6Matoaca 35, Prince George 0Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Armstrong 12Southampton 24, Greensville County 16Tabb 21, Smithfield 14Warhill 21, Poquoson 14Warwick 21, Heritage-Newport News 10Amherst County 35, Rustburg 34Appomattox 34, Nelson County 6Bassett 50, Tunstall 14Bayside 35, Kellam 0Benedictine 45, Collegiate-Richmond 14Bluefield, W.Va. 46, Tazewell 20Brentsville District 55, William Monroe 14Briar Woods 21, Independence 12Brookville 62, Liberty-Bedford 13Caroline 36, Courtland 22Cave Spring 34, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28Central-Lunenburg 47, Prince Edward 6Chatham 42, William Campbell 34Clarke County 41, Meridian 0Col. Richardson, Md. 27, Nandua 12Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8Colonial Heights 44, Meadowbrook 8Cosby 49, Huguenot 0Dan River 35, Gretna 14Dinwiddie 42, Petersburg 0E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 6East Rockingham 35, Luray 14Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12Fairfax 78, W.T. Woodson 0Falls Church 33, Justice 23Forest Park 23, Gar-Field 9Frank Cox 24, Landstown 6Franklin County 35, William Byrd 23Freedom (South Riding) 15, Osbourn Park 0Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, Woodbridge 6GW-Danville 24, Halifax County 21Gate City 35, Lee High 21George Wythe-Wytheville 20, Galax 7Goochland 42, Monticello 14Grassfield 21, Great Bridge 0Grayson County 34, Giles 14Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes 0Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26Hayfield 45, Annandale 14Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 8Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 14Herndon 41, Washington-Liberty 20Highland Springs 55, Hanover 7Holston 34, Northwood 0Honaker 41, Hurley 20James Madison 21, Centreville 18Kempsville 14, Salem-Va. Beach 10Kettle Run 52, Millbrook 32King George 68, Chancellor 6Lafayette 35, King William 0Lake Braddock 35, James Robinson 20Langley 62, Wakefield 6Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6Liberty-Bealeton 49, James Wood 20Lord Botetourt 41, William Fleming 27Loudoun County 27, Lightridge 7Magna Vista 28, Martinsville 16Manchester 31, Midlothian 30, 2OTMechanicsville 12, Henrico 7Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 0Nansemond River 28, Deep Creek 14Narrows 44, Covington 38Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 33Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 6Norview 27, Granby 10Orange County 42, Fluvanna 7Oscar Smith 52, King’s Fork 21Patriot 35, Osbourn 14Petersburg, W.Va. 49, Mountain View 0Portsmouth Christian 36, Northampton 0Potomac 20, Glen Allen 7Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 0Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 7Richlands 34, Marion 13Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0Sherando 50, John Handley 29Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27, Roanoke Catholic 18South County 35, West Springfield 28South Lakes 23, Chantilly 17Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12Staunton River 34, Northside 0Strasburg 42, Madison County 14Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12Tallwood 47, First Colonial 33Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 12Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 6Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7Union 28, Central-Wise 21Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7West Potomac 33, Alexandria City 7Western Branch 56, Hickory 3Westfield 48, Oakton 14Woodgrove 35, Potomac Falls 14Woodside 39, Bethel 0Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 7York 58, Jamestown 0Yorktown 35, George Marshall 0POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=West Point vs. King & Queen Central, ppd.Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 0Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Blue Ridge 34Bishop O’Connell 10, Bishop Ireton 7Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38, Richmond Christian 20Broadwater Academy 42, Kenston Forest 20Brooke Point 57, Massaponax 14Episcopal 9, Landon, Md. 0Fredericksburg Christian 49, Christchurch 0Hampton 42, Denbigh 0MD School for the Deaf, Md. 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 0Maret, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 10Menchville 53, Gloucester 13North Cross 28, St. Michael Catholic 20Phoebus 62, Kecoughtan 0The Covenant School 2, Quantico 0Trinity Episcopal 47, Fork Union Prep 0Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher’s 6