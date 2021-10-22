Football Scores - 10/20/21 through 10/26/21 (WEEK 9 of 2021 Season)

WEEK 9:

Final Scores from the ninth week of the 2021 Virginia High School Football season - from Wednesday, October 20, 2021 through Tuesday, October 26, 2021 - can be seen below...Magna Vista 42, Tunstall 14Hampton 55, Heritage-Newport News 0Holston 42, Lebanon 12Millbrook 39, Liberty-Bealeton 38, OTTJ-Alexandria 34, Rappahannock County 8Thomas Walker 41, Eastside 38Varina 54, Henrico 13Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14Warwick 35, Gloucester 0York 42, Smithfield 14Hampton 55, Heritage-Newport News 0Holston 42, Lebanon 12Millbrook 39, Liberty-Bealeton 38, OTTJ-Alexandria 34, Rappahannock County 8Thomas Walker 41, Eastside 38Varina 54, Henrico 13Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14Warwick 35, Gloucester 0York 42, Smithfield 14Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12Albemarle 21, Goochland 0Appomattox 55, Chatham 27Atlee 48, Armstrong 8Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0Benedictine 26, Avalon, Md. 6Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Southampton Academy 28Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14Brentsville 28, Riverside 7Broad Run def. Rock Ridge, forfeit (2-0)Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0Brookville 36, Amherst County 21Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13Buffalo Gap 42, Staunton 14Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 0Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27Central–Wise 72, Lee High 21Central of Lunenburg 48, Bluestone 0Centreville 27, South Lakes 13Chancellor 46, Caroline 0Chantilly 21, Oakton 7Christchurch 20, Isle of Wight Academy 17Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 21Courtland 46, Culpeper 0Dan River 35, Nelson County 0Dinwiddie 49, Prince George 8E.C. Glass 40, Rustburg 12Essex 63, Lancaster 0Frank Cox 31, Tallwood 0Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35Freedom (Woodbridge) 54, Potomac 14GW-Danville 21, Bassett 7Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0Gate City 42, John Battle 6George Marshall 26, Langley 21Giles 21, James River-Buchanan 14Graham 58, Pulaski County 18Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0Greensville County 52, Windsor 16Gretna 36, Altavista 8Halifax County 42, Patrick County 32Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21Hayfield 62, John R. Lewis 0Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 13Hidden Valley 35, Blacksburg 0Hopewell 28, Meadowbrook 0Indian River 41, Great Bridge 7J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13James Madison 34, Westfield 0James River-Midlothian 40, Clover Hill 20James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27James Wood 23, Fauquier 0Justice 40, Washington-Liberty 28Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0Kempsville 33, Bayside 3Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit (2-0)Kettle Run 47, John Handley 34King & Queen Central 16, West Point 0King George 39, Eastern View 0King William 56, Mechanicsville 35King’s Fork 56, Hickory 10Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7Lake Braddock 34, Fairfax 27Lake Taylor 40, Glen Allen 34, OTLiberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 14Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15Loudoun County 28, Independence 7Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18Manchester 42, Cosby 7Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. def. Randolph-Macon Academy, forfeit (2-0)Massaponax 55, Stafford 26Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6McLean 28, Herndon 21Monacan 44, Huguenot 18Mount Vernon 37, Edison 0Mountain View 41, Brooke Point 16Nandua 7, Arcadia 0Nansemond-Suffolk 33, Norfolk Christian 7Narrows 46, Eastern Montgomery 14North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0Northampton 50, Snow Hill, Md. 20Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22Ocean Lakes 50, First Colonial 14Orange County 35, Monticello 0Osbourn 33, John Champe 24Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Hanover 27Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 15Phoebus 43, Woodside 0Poquoson 49, Bruton 7Portsmouth Christian 39, Hargrave Military 7Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7Radford 42, Floyd County 7Randolph-Henry 34, Cumberland 12Riverbend 6, Colonial Forge 0Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 28, Life Christian 26Salem 35, Cave Spring 0Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13Skyline 68, Manassas Park 0Southampton 18, Surry County 6Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6Staunton River 26, William Byrd 21Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14Strasburg 20, Luray 0Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0Sussex Central 44, Franklin 14Tabb 21, New Kent 7Tazewell 40, Marion 14Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit (2-0)Union 49, Richlands 27Warhill 42, Grafton 0Warren County 13, William Monroe 3Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27West Potomac 36, South County 21West Springfield 24, Alexandria City 23Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OTWestern Branch 21, Deep Creek 14Woodbridge 19, Colgan 13Woodstock Central 24, Charlottesville 14Yorktown 34, Wakefield 13Annandale 21, Falls Church 18Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54, Bishop O’Connell 0Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Fredericksburg Christian 41Beacon Hill 20, North Wake Christian, N.C. 8Blue Ridge 36, St. Annes-Belfield 24Broadwater Academy def. Chincoteague, forfeitChurchland 62, Norcom 14Grundy 40, Hurley 8Menchville 33, Bethel 0Norfolk Academy 38, Flint Hill School 7Paul VI Catholic 49, Bishop Ireton 13Richmond Christian 50, Brunswick Academy 28Rural Retreat 23, Northwood 0Saint James, Md. 36, Potomac School 14St. Christopher’s 57, Trinity Episcopal 19St. Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 8St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14, St. Albans, D.C. 6Va. Episcopal 26, Greenbrier Christian 10Washington & Lee 13, Rappahannock 6Woodberry Forest 49, Catholic High School of Va. Beach 0