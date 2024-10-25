Football Scores - 10/24/24 through 10/26/24 (WEEK 9 of 2024 Season)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,372
-
- 775
-
- 113
WEEK 9:
Final Scores from the ninth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 24, 2024 through Saturday, October 27 - can be seen below...
Thursday, October 24, 2024:
Bethel 70, Denbigh 14
Bruton 9, York 6
Graham 35, Pulaski County 3
John Champe 68, Park View-Sterling 0
Kenston Forest 44, Fuqua School 6
Matoaca 49, Petersburg 6
Nandua 36, Arcadia 28
Poquoson 28, New Kent 0
Randolph-Henry 46, Amelia County 27
Rural Retreat 36, Northwood 0
Smithfield 31, Warhill 21
Spotsylvania 27, James Monroe 14
Twin Springs 35, Hancock County, Tenn. 8
Varina 47, Atlee 13
Friday, October 25, 2024:
Abingdon 10, Ridgeview 7
Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 20
Alleghany 47, Patrick County 10
Altavista 57, Parry McCluer 0
Appomattox 50, William Campbell 8
Armstrong 46, John Marshall 0
Atlantic Shores 24, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7
Bath County 62, Craig County 13
Battlefield 69, Osbourn Park 0
Bayside 22, Kellam 10
Blacksburg 28, Hidden Valley 7
Booker T. Washington 32, Manor 24
Briar Woods 32, Lightridge 12
Buckingham 47, Prince Edward 0
Centreville 28, Chantilly 27, OT
Churchland 40, Lake Taylor 34
Clarke County 7, Strasburg 6
Clover Hill 39, Richmond High School of the Arts 6
Colonial Forge 21, Brooke Point 12
Colonial Heights 22, Caroline 21
Courtland 40, Chancellor 6
Dan River 53, Chatham 32
Deep Creek 42, Great Bridge 27
Dinwiddie 55, Prince George 7
Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 7
East Rockingham 31, William Monroe 21
Eastside 41, Thomas Walker 6
Edison 34, Justice 13
Essex 65, Colonial Beach 0
Fairfax 28, James Robinson 3
Fauquier 40, Brentsville 38
Frank Cox 49, Salem-Va. Beach 35
Franklin 20, Sussex Central 18
Fredericksburg Christian 21, Nansemond-Suffolk 17
GW-Danville 56, Halifax County 9
Gainesville 34, Osbourn 6
Gar-Field 39, C.D. Hylton 0
Gate City 55, John Battle 14
George Wythe 49, Fort Chiswell 6
Giles 24, Tazewell 21
Glen Allen 66, Deep Run 0
Glenvar 40, James River-Buchanan 7
Granby 7, I. C. Norcom 6
Grayson County def. Auburn, forfeit (2-0)
Green Run 56, First Colonial 0
Greensville County 36, Windsor 12
Gretna 38, Nelson County 6
Grundy 40, Marion 13
Henrico 41, Hanover 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 53, Liberty-Bedford 0
Heritage-Newport News 21, Gloucester 14
Herndon 29, George Marshall 7
Hickory 45, Lakeland 8
Highland Springs 27, Hermitage 7
Holston 31, Johnson County, Tenn. 20
Honaker 42, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28
Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0
Huguenot 39, Cosby 0
Independence 14, Stone Bridge 10
Indian River 34, Western Branch 14
J.I. Burton 12, Castlewood 0
James Madison 35, South Lakes 7
Jefferson Forest 42, Brookville 7
King & Queen Central 34, Charles City 20
Kempsville 21, Tallwood 18
Kettle Run 47, Warren County 0
King George 42, Eastern View 40
King William 21, Mechanicsville 17
Lafayette 58, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 23, West Springfield 12
Lee High 46, Central-Wise 34
Liberty Christian 45, E.C. Glass 6
Loudoun Valley 40, Heritage-Leesburg 6
Louisa 69, Fluvanna 0
Madison County 68, Page County 13
Magna Vista 45, Bassett 0
Manchester 16, Lloyd Bird 7
Manor 34, Booker T. Washington 24
Maury 84, Norview 6
Mecklenburg County 51, Tunstall 8
Midlothian 35, James River 14
Monticello 54, Western Albemarle 14
Mount Vernon 49, Annandale 20
Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 21
Narrows 41, Eastern Montgomery 6
North Stafford 28, Massaponax 14
Northampton 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14
Ocean Lakes 24, Landstown 7
Oscar Smith 27, King's Fork 12
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Christiansburg 7
Patriot 42, Mountain View 7
Paul VI Catholic 42, Bishop Ireton 21
Pendleton County, W.Va. 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26
Potomac 72, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Potomac School 33, Saint James, Md. 16
Powhatan 52, Monacan 28
Radford 24, Floyd County 20
Rappahannock 47, Lancaster 15
Richlands 42, Galax 15
River View, W.Va. 42, Twin Valley 0
Riverbend 35, Stafford 14
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55, Hayfield 30
Riverside 49, Potomac Falls 0
Roanoke Catholic 47, Norfolk Christian 13
Rustburg 21, Amherst County 17
Rye Cove 40, Chilhowie 39
Salem 68, Cave Spring 0
Sherando 42, Millbrook 0
Skyline 27, Meridian 15
South County 49, C. G. Woodson 12
Southampton 57, Surry County 6
Spotswood 40, Rockbridge County 0
St. John Paul the Great 24, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 21
St. Xavier (OH), Ohio 62, Life Christian 0
Staunton 56, Buffalo Gap 35
Staunton River 10, Northside 7
Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 14
TJ-Richmond 56, J.R. Tucker 0
Tabb 21, Grafton 12
The Covenant School 48, Greenbrier Christian 34
Thomas Dale 21, Patrick Henry-Ashland 7
Tolsia, W.Va. 42, Hurley 20
Turner Ashby 55, Harrisonburg 0
Tuscarora 54, Dominion 0
Warwick 49, Hampton 0
West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 13
Westfield 42, Oakton 6
Westmoreland 36, Northumberland 14
William Byrd 17, Franklin County 10
William Fleming 35, Lord Botetourt 17
Wilson Memorial 51, Waynesboro 14
Woodbridge 28, Colgan 17
Woodgrove 46, Broad Run 37
Woodside 41, Kecoughtan 7
Woodstock Central 43, Luray 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catholic vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
Cumberland vs. Central of Lunenburg, ccd.
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Bland County, ppd.
Saturday, October 26, 2024:
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34, Bishop O'Connell 17
Blue Ridge 49, Fork Union Prep 2
Brunswick Academy 49, Broadwater Academy 8
Georgetown Prep, Md. 46, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 0
John Handley 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Landon, Md. 21, Episcopal 18
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 34, Virginia Academy 28
Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate-Richmond 20
North Cross 24, St. Christopher's 6
Phoebus 49, Menchville 0
Virginia Episcopal 39, Rappahannock County 18
Virginia High 49, Lebanon 28
Woodberry Forest 21, Benedictine 7
Tuesday, October 29, 2024:
West Potomac 33, Mount Vernon 27
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
Final Scores from the ninth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 24, 2024 through Saturday, October 27 - can be seen below...
Thursday, October 24, 2024:
Bethel 70, Denbigh 14
Bruton 9, York 6
Graham 35, Pulaski County 3
John Champe 68, Park View-Sterling 0
Kenston Forest 44, Fuqua School 6
Matoaca 49, Petersburg 6
Nandua 36, Arcadia 28
Poquoson 28, New Kent 0
Randolph-Henry 46, Amelia County 27
Rural Retreat 36, Northwood 0
Smithfield 31, Warhill 21
Spotsylvania 27, James Monroe 14
Twin Springs 35, Hancock County, Tenn. 8
Varina 47, Atlee 13
Friday, October 25, 2024:
Abingdon 10, Ridgeview 7
Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 20
Alleghany 47, Patrick County 10
Altavista 57, Parry McCluer 0
Appomattox 50, William Campbell 8
Armstrong 46, John Marshall 0
Atlantic Shores 24, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7
Bath County 62, Craig County 13
Battlefield 69, Osbourn Park 0
Bayside 22, Kellam 10
Blacksburg 28, Hidden Valley 7
Booker T. Washington 32, Manor 24
Briar Woods 32, Lightridge 12
Buckingham 47, Prince Edward 0
Centreville 28, Chantilly 27, OT
Churchland 40, Lake Taylor 34
Clarke County 7, Strasburg 6
Clover Hill 39, Richmond High School of the Arts 6
Colonial Forge 21, Brooke Point 12
Colonial Heights 22, Caroline 21
Courtland 40, Chancellor 6
Dan River 53, Chatham 32
Deep Creek 42, Great Bridge 27
Dinwiddie 55, Prince George 7
Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 7
East Rockingham 31, William Monroe 21
Eastside 41, Thomas Walker 6
Edison 34, Justice 13
Essex 65, Colonial Beach 0
Fairfax 28, James Robinson 3
Fauquier 40, Brentsville 38
Frank Cox 49, Salem-Va. Beach 35
Franklin 20, Sussex Central 18
Fredericksburg Christian 21, Nansemond-Suffolk 17
GW-Danville 56, Halifax County 9
Gainesville 34, Osbourn 6
Gar-Field 39, C.D. Hylton 0
Gate City 55, John Battle 14
George Wythe 49, Fort Chiswell 6
Giles 24, Tazewell 21
Glen Allen 66, Deep Run 0
Glenvar 40, James River-Buchanan 7
Granby 7, I. C. Norcom 6
Grayson County def. Auburn, forfeit (2-0)
Green Run 56, First Colonial 0
Greensville County 36, Windsor 12
Gretna 38, Nelson County 6
Grundy 40, Marion 13
Henrico 41, Hanover 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 53, Liberty-Bedford 0
Heritage-Newport News 21, Gloucester 14
Herndon 29, George Marshall 7
Hickory 45, Lakeland 8
Highland Springs 27, Hermitage 7
Holston 31, Johnson County, Tenn. 20
Honaker 42, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28
Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0
Huguenot 39, Cosby 0
Independence 14, Stone Bridge 10
Indian River 34, Western Branch 14
J.I. Burton 12, Castlewood 0
James Madison 35, South Lakes 7
Jefferson Forest 42, Brookville 7
King & Queen Central 34, Charles City 20
Kempsville 21, Tallwood 18
Kettle Run 47, Warren County 0
King George 42, Eastern View 40
King William 21, Mechanicsville 17
Lafayette 58, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 23, West Springfield 12
Lee High 46, Central-Wise 34
Liberty Christian 45, E.C. Glass 6
Loudoun Valley 40, Heritage-Leesburg 6
Louisa 69, Fluvanna 0
Madison County 68, Page County 13
Magna Vista 45, Bassett 0
Manchester 16, Lloyd Bird 7
Manor 34, Booker T. Washington 24
Maury 84, Norview 6
Mecklenburg County 51, Tunstall 8
Midlothian 35, James River 14
Monticello 54, Western Albemarle 14
Mount Vernon 49, Annandale 20
Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 21
Narrows 41, Eastern Montgomery 6
North Stafford 28, Massaponax 14
Northampton 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14
Ocean Lakes 24, Landstown 7
Oscar Smith 27, King's Fork 12
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Christiansburg 7
Patriot 42, Mountain View 7
Paul VI Catholic 42, Bishop Ireton 21
Pendleton County, W.Va. 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26
Potomac 72, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Potomac School 33, Saint James, Md. 16
Powhatan 52, Monacan 28
Radford 24, Floyd County 20
Rappahannock 47, Lancaster 15
Richlands 42, Galax 15
River View, W.Va. 42, Twin Valley 0
Riverbend 35, Stafford 14
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55, Hayfield 30
Riverside 49, Potomac Falls 0
Roanoke Catholic 47, Norfolk Christian 13
Rustburg 21, Amherst County 17
Rye Cove 40, Chilhowie 39
Salem 68, Cave Spring 0
Sherando 42, Millbrook 0
Skyline 27, Meridian 15
South County 49, C. G. Woodson 12
Southampton 57, Surry County 6
Spotswood 40, Rockbridge County 0
St. John Paul the Great 24, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 21
St. Xavier (OH), Ohio 62, Life Christian 0
Staunton 56, Buffalo Gap 35
Staunton River 10, Northside 7
Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 14
TJ-Richmond 56, J.R. Tucker 0
Tabb 21, Grafton 12
The Covenant School 48, Greenbrier Christian 34
Thomas Dale 21, Patrick Henry-Ashland 7
Tolsia, W.Va. 42, Hurley 20
Turner Ashby 55, Harrisonburg 0
Tuscarora 54, Dominion 0
Warwick 49, Hampton 0
West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 13
Westfield 42, Oakton 6
Westmoreland 36, Northumberland 14
William Byrd 17, Franklin County 10
William Fleming 35, Lord Botetourt 17
Wilson Memorial 51, Waynesboro 14
Woodbridge 28, Colgan 17
Woodgrove 46, Broad Run 37
Woodside 41, Kecoughtan 7
Woodstock Central 43, Luray 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catholic vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
Cumberland vs. Central of Lunenburg, ccd.
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Bland County, ppd.
Saturday, October 26, 2024:
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34, Bishop O'Connell 17
Blue Ridge 49, Fork Union Prep 2
Brunswick Academy 49, Broadwater Academy 8
Georgetown Prep, Md. 46, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 0
John Handley 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Landon, Md. 21, Episcopal 18
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 34, Virginia Academy 28
Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate-Richmond 20
North Cross 24, St. Christopher's 6
Phoebus 49, Menchville 0
Virginia Episcopal 39, Rappahannock County 18
Virginia High 49, Lebanon 28
Woodberry Forest 21, Benedictine 7
Tuesday, October 29, 2024:
West Potomac 33, Mount Vernon 27
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.