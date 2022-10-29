Football Scores - 10/27/22 through 10/29/22 (WEEK 10 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 10:

Final Scores from the tenth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Saturday, October 29, 2022 - can be seen below...Arcadia 27, Washington, Md. 8Central of Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 0Dinwiddie 50, Meadowbrook 12Essex 47, Westmoreland County 8Freedom (Woodbridge) 65, C.D. Hylton 0Grafton 31, Smithfield 14Lee High 61, John Battle 30Manchester 56, Huguenot 0Mechanicsville 34, Armstrong 28North Cross 51, Hargrave Military 0Salem 61, Hidden Valley 3Sherando 55, Fauquier 16Strasburg 35, Page County 0Woodside def. Denbigh, forfeit (2-0)Alleghany 28, Floyd County 6Altavista 64, Nelson County 20Amelia County 27, Prince Edward County 8Appomattox 56, William Campbell 12Bassett 35, Halifax County 13Battlefield 31, Gar-Field 18Bayside 51, Princess Anne 12Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Broadwater Academy 12Bluefield, W.Va. 44, Ridgeview 24Brentsville 35, Skyline 20Briar Woods 7, Riverside 0Brunswick 21, Sussex Central 18Caroline 42, James Monroe 41, OTCarroll County 21, James River-Buchanan 7Catholic High of Va. Beach 34, Portsmouth Christian 7Centreville 49, Oakton 0Chantilly 14, Westfield 7Charlottesville 22, Fluvanna 0Christiansburg 24, Cave Spring 1Churchland 42, Manor 0Colonial Beach 54, Lancaster 8Colonial Forge 17, Brooke Point 6Colonial Heights 28, TJHS 13Cosby 45, George Wythe-Richmond 6Covington 48, Eastern Montgomery 7Culpeper 40, Chancellor 15Dan River 21, Chatham 14David Crockett, Tenn. 22, Richlands 21E.C. Glass 23, Brookville 21Eastern View 34, Courtland 19Fairfax 20, James Robinson 10Falls Church 52, John R. Lewis 7First Colonial 10, Landstown 6Forest Park 50, Colgan 24Galax 35, West Stokes, N.C. 7Gate City 21, Central - Wise 14George Marshall 63, Wakefield 0George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Grayson County 22Glenvar 37, Radford 34Graham 56, Blacksburg 7Green Run 63, Tallwood 6Greensville County 50, Franklin 8Gretna 40, Tunstall 6Hanover 48, Henrico 27Hayfield 42, Mount Vernon 28Heritage (Leesburg) 46, Park View-Sterling 18Heritage-Lynchburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 0Hickory 42, Great Bridge 7Highland Springs 67, Atlee 7Holston 20, Rural Retreat 10Honaker 47, Northwood 14Hopewell 27, Matoaca 17Hurley 42, Montcalm, W.Va. 8Indian River 24, Deep Creek 21Isle of Wight Academy 49, Fuqua 7James Madison 35, South Lakes 7John Handley 46, Liberty-Bealeton 43Justice 38, Annandale 21King & Queen Central 41, Middlesex 0Kecoughtan 35, Hampton 14Kempsville 14, Frank Cox 10King George 34, Spotsylvania 14King William 48, West Point 0King's Fork 58, Lakeland 0Lafayette 42, Poquoson 15Lake Braddock 51, W.T. Woodson 0Lake Taylor 39, Granby 0Langley 27, Herndon 7Liberty Christian 34, Amherst County 0Loudoun County 28, Broad Run 0Louisa 69, Albemarle 34Luray 28, Clarke County 14Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24Martinsville 42, Patrick County 25Maury 35, Booker T. Washington 12Mecklenburg County 42, John Marshall 0Midlothian 23, Powhatan 6Millbrook 21, James Wood 7Mills Godwin 35, J.R. Tucker 0Model, D.C. 50, Randolph-Macon Academy 0Monacan 35, Clover Hill 14Mountain View 35, North Stafford 6Nandua 42, Northampton 0Nansemond River 37, Grassfield 2Narrows def. Craig County, forfeit (2-0)New Kent 62, Jamestown 7Northampton 50, Nandua 0Northumberland 21, Rappahannock 18Nottoway 28, Randolph-Henry 8Orange County 33, Goochland 15Osbourn 57, Osbourn Park 0Oscar Smith 2, Western Branch 0Parry McCluer 33, Bath County 17Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Chilhowie 7Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Pulaski County 27Patriot 76, John Champe 59Petersburg 40, Prince George 14Phoebus 29, Gloucester 7Potomac 35, Woodbridge 14Potomac School 38, Maret, D.C. 35Riverbend 37, Stafford 0Riverheads 35, Staunton 0Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23Rustburg 33, Jefferson Forest 27, OTRye Cove 20, J.I. Burton 6Salem-Va. Beach 37, Kellam 0Smith Mountain Lake Christian 40, Mountain View 13South County 32, Alexandria City 0Southampton def. Windsor, forfeit (2-0)Spotswood 25, Broadway 0St. Christopher's 20, Douglas Freeman 14, OTSt. Mary's Ryken, Md. 53, Bishop Ireton 0Stone Bridge 50, Potomac Falls 7Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7Surry County 60, Cumberland 0Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13The Covenant School 73, Chincoteague 6Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21Tuscarora 51, Lightridge 13Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 16Union 37, Abingdon 0Unity Reed 25, Freedom (South Riding) 20Varina 27, Patrick Henry Ashland 21, OTVirginia High 27, Marion 14Warhill 32, York 7Warren County 33, Rock Ridge 26Warwick 23, Menchville 0Washington-Liberty 48, McLean 13West Springfield 35, West Potomac 28, OTWestern Albemarle 36, Monticello 8William Byrd 37, Northside 0William Fleming 28, Staunton River 27Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20Woodgrove 28, Independence 7Woodstock Central 42, William Monroe 0POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Auburn vs. Giles, ccd.Bland County vs. Roanoke Catholic, ccd.St. Anne’s-Belfield vs. Flint Hill, ccd.