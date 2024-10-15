Football Scores - 10/3/24 through 10/15/24 (WEEK 7 of 2024 Season)

matthew328826
Final Scores from the seventh full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 10, 2024 through Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - can be seen below...
Thursday, October 10, 2024:
Annandale 37, Justice 26
Armstrong 41, Greensville County 0
Bayside 37, First Colonial 9
Benedictine 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0
Brentsville 28, Warren County 7
Briar Woods 31, Riverside 21
Brunswick Academy 54, Kenston Forest 30
Buckingham 48, Nottoway 0
Bullis, Md. 45, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 7
Chilhowie 44, Northwood 12
Colgan 71, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Colonial Forge 23, Mountain View 13
Deep Run 33, J.R. Tucker 0
Fairfax 62, C. G. Woodson 14
Freedom-South Riding 56, Osbourn Park 8
Gar-Field 22, Potomac 12
Green Run 41, Landstown 7
Grundy 44, Twin Valley 14
Hancock, Md. 34, Stonewall Jackson 28
Hayfield 70, Edison 6
Heritage-Leesburg 63, Broad Run 28
Herndon 37, Chantilly 14
Highland Springs 35, Henrico 0
Hopewell 28, Petersburg 14
Independence 37, Lightridge 31
James Madison 26, Westfield 21
John Champe 28, Loudoun County 21
Kempsville 23, Ocean Lakes 15
Langley 42, Wakefield 30
Mount Vernon 42, Falls Church 7
Norfolk Academy 26, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Oakton 17, West Potomac 14
Osbourn 22, Unity Reed 13
Patriot 35, Gainesville 20
Phoebus 63, Kecoughtan 0
Potomac School 28, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6
Rock Ridge 48, Dominion 21
Salem-Va. Beach 35, Kellam 7
South County 8, Alexandria City 0
St. Albans, D.C. 24, Episcopal 17
Stone Bridge 37, Potomac Falls 0
TJ-Alexandria 23, John R. Lewis 0
Tallwood 49, Princess Anne 14
Tuscarora 33, Loudoun Valley 0
Warwick 56, Denbigh 7
Washington-Liberty 42, George Marshall 13
West Springfield 33, James Robinson 28
Woodbridge 24, Forest Park 15
Yorktown 39, McLean 7
Friday, October 11, 2024:
Abingdon 48, Marion 0
Alleghany 27, Carroll County 8
Altavista 74, Dan River 7
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 7
Atlee 29, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28
Bassett 42, Tunstall 0
Bethel 58, Gloucester 0
Bishop O'Connell 35, St. John Paul the Great 7
Brooke Point 52, Massaponax 35
Bruton 14, Tabb 10
Caroline 56, Chancellor 28
Castlewood 20, Twin Springs 6
Cave Spring 41, Hidden Valley 17
Central-Lunenburg 41, Randolph-Henry 18
Chatham 41, William Campbell 0
Courtland 14, Spotsylvania 0
Craig County 58, Eastern Montgomery 0
Dinwiddie 61, Colonial Heights 0
E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 6
Eastern View 48, James Monroe 19
GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 8
George Wythe 42, Giles 24
Glenvar 49, Patrick County 7
Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13
Grayson County 40, Fort Chiswell 3
Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 6
Greenbrier Christian 54, Chincoteague 20
Hampton 62, Heritage-Newport News 18
Hermitage 35, Douglas Freeman 31
Holston 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 21
Huguenot 32, Manchester 7
I. C. Norcom 36, Churchland 20
Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0
Jefferson Forest 56, Liberty-Bedford 14
John Handley 46, Fauquier 3
John Marshall 42, Charles City 0
Kettle Run 47, Meridian 7
King George 58, Culpeper 14
King William 35, Rocktown 12
King's Fork 38, Grassfield 14
Lafayette 33, Warhill 6
Lebanon 39, Rural Retreat 20
Lee High 51, J.I. Burton 0
Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 7
Lord Botetourt 21, Staunton River 0
Louisa 52, Orange County 32
Madison County 48, Luray 33
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 18
Matoaca 13, Thomas Dale 0
Maury 97, Manor 0
Mecklenburg County 29, Halifax County 21
Middlesex 38, West Point 19
Midlothian 59, Richmond School for the Arts 0
Millbrook 34, Liberty-Bealeton 22
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 31, Life Christian 0
Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26
Narrows 35, Parry McCluer 13
New Kent 14, Jamestown 7
Northside 35, Franklin County 7
Northumberland 32, Lancaster 18
Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6
Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6
Poquoson 33, York 7
Powhatan 42, Cosby 13
Prince George 40, Meadowbrook 20
Radford 49, James River-Buchanan 7
Rappahannock 13, Essex 8
Riverheads 14, Staunton 0
Rockbridge County 26, Harrisonburg 17
Rye Cove 40, Eastside 8
Salem 56, Pulaski County 40
Sherando 35, James Wood 0
Smithfield 48, Grafton 7
Spotswood 45, East Rockingham 0
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 14, Paul VI Catholic 12
Strasburg 50, Page County 7
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 28
Sussex Central 30, Windsor 12
TJ-Richmond 30, Mills Godwin 0
Thomas Walker 39, Hurley 30
Turner Ashby 31, Broadway 6
Union 31, Ridgeview 7
Varina 38, Glen Allen 3
Virginia High 45, Tazewell 7
Western Albemarle 27, Fluvanna 21
Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12
Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 0
William Fleming 28, William Byrd 14
Wilson Memorial 29, Buffalo Gap 21
Saturday, October 12, 2024:
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop Ireton 14
Blue Ridge 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 19
Flint Hill 63, Catholic 6
Fredericksburg Christian 60, Fork Union Prep 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 31, Amherst County 24
Menchville 17, Woodside 16, OT
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 41, FCA, Del. 14
Randolph-Macon Academy 63, Massanutten Military 0
St. Michael 30, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 6
Woodberry Forest 10, St. Christopher’s 0
Monday, October 14, 2024:
Clarke County 27, Central-Woodstock 12
Nottoway def. Amelia, forfeit (2-0)
Twin Valley 20, Bland County 8
Tuesday, October 15, 2024:
Thomas Walker 40, Unaka, TN 24
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
