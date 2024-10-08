Football Scores - 10/3/24 through 10/8/24 (WEEK 7 of 2024 Season)

matthew328826
WEEK 6:
Final Scores from the sixth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 3, 2024 through Monday, October 7, 2024 - can be seen below...
Thursday, October 3, 2024:
Bethel 35, Kecoughtan 0
Christchurch 44, Rappahannock County 8
Hermitage 75, Deep Run 0
Huguenot 61, James River 20
Lafayette 58, Grafton 20
Nansemond-Suffolk 35, Catholic 0
Salem 56, Hidden Valley 6
Woodside 55, Denbigh 13
Friday, October 4, 2024:
Abingdon 45, Central-Wise 23
Alexandria City 24, West Springfield 21
Altavista 29, Appomattox 8
Amelia County 25, Nandua 14
Amherst County 69, Harrisonburg 0
Armstrong 14, Henrico 8
Bassett 30, Mecklenburg County 13
Battlefield 56, Unity Reed 7
Blue Ridge 42, St. Anne’s-Belfield 8
Brentsville 50, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Briar Woods 28, Fort Hill, Md. 7
Broadway 17, Spotswood 10
Brookville 24, Franklin County 13
Brunswick 19, Windsor 6
Brunswick Academy 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
Buckingham 52, Randolph-Henry 6
Caroline 26, Culpeper 210
Carroll County 32, James River 25
Central-Lunenburg 57, Prince Edward 0
Chancellor 21, James Monroe 12
Chantilly 30, South Lakes 28
Clarke County 21, Catoctin, Md. 13
Col. Richardson, Md. 56, Lancaster 0
Colonial Forge 49, Massaponax 16
Cosby 32, Richmond City School of the Arts 6
Craig County 49, Phelps, Ky. 0
Deep Creek 14, Hickory 13
DeMatha, Md. 35, Life Christian 0
Dinwiddie 21, Thomas Dale 14
East Rockingham 42, Rockbridge County 7
Eastside 34, J.I. Burton 0
Edison 49, John R. Lewis 0
Essex 70, Charles City 0
Fairfax 36, West Potomac 13
First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13
Floyd County 36, Patrick County 0
Fluvanna 15, Albemarle 7
Forest Park 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 0
Fort Defiance 36, Waynesboro 0
Frank Cox 32, Ocean Lakes 24
Franklin 38, Arcadia 0
Fredericksburg Christian 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 0
GW-Danville 42, Magna Vista 36
Gar-Field 48, Colgan 21
George Marshall 28, Langley 21
Giles 55, Auburn 6
Glen Allen 34, Douglas Freeman 13
Glenvar 37, Radford 12
Gonzaga College, D.C. 23, Benedictine 16
Goochland 41, Charlottesville 18
Graham 58, Marion 14
Granby 57, Lakeland 0
Grassfield 29, Great Bridge 15
Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 18
Greensville County 30, Surry County 6
Gretna 41, Dan River 14
Hanover 31, Patrick Henry 6
Hayfield 64, Falls Church 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Northside 13
Honaker 26, Chilhowie 14
Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 13
Independence 17, Woodgrove 0
James Madison 42, South County 0
James Wood 22, Meridian 19
Kellam 11, Tallwood 7
Kempsville 16, Landstown 12
Kettle Run 31, Millbrook 14
King George 41, Courtland 20
King’s Fork 33, Indian River 7
Lake Braddock 55, C. G. Woodson 14
Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 12
Lebanon 42, John Battle 7
Lloyd Bird 41, Powhatan 20
Loudoun County 21, Riverside 14
Loudoun Valley 52, Rock Ridge 21
Louisa 45, Monticello 6
Manchester 33, Monacan 16
Martinsville 25, Tunstall 0
Maury 49, I. C. Norcom 12
Midlothian 45, Clover Hill 0
Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 9
Mount Vernon 40, Justice 6
Nansemond River 21, Western Branch 0
Nelson County 50, William Campbell 44
New Kent 29, Tabb 21
Norfolk Academy 21, Atlantic Shores 7
North Cross 45, Hargrave Military 0
North Stafford 38, Eastern View 21
Northwood 38, Castlewood 12
Norview 35, Manor 12
Osbourn 18, Freedom-South Riding 13
Parry McCluer 35, Fort Chiswell 14
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 7
Patriot 63, Osbourn Park 6
Paul VI Catholic 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Poquoson 31, Jamestown 0
Potomac 37, C.D. Hylton 2
Prince George 21, Petersburg 14
Ridgeview 55, Richlands 0
Riverbend 13, Mountain View 12
Riverheads 10, Christiansburg 7
Roanoke Catholic 21, Montcalm, W.Va. 14
Rocktown 52, Page County 30
Rye Cove 14, Lee High 6
Sherando 51, Warren County 0
Smithfield 20, York 0
Southampton 56, Sussex Central 8
St. Christopher’s 44, Fork Union Prep 8
Stafford 63, Brooke Point 56
Staunton 21, Wilson Memorial 0
Stuarts Draft 39, Buffalo Gap 24
TJ-Richmond 77, John Marshall 6
Tazewell 33, Grundy 32
Turner Ashby 44, William Monroe 0
Union 48, Twin Springs 8
Warwick 48, Heritage-Newport News 0
Washington-Liberty 28, Herndon 18
West Point 21, Colonial Beach 0
Westfield 63, Wakefield 0
William Byrd 47, Cave Spring 3
William Fleming 49, Halifax County 0
Woodstock Central 19, King William 10
Yorktown 34, Centreville 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.
Nottoway vs. Cumberland, ccd.
Thomas Walker vs. Unaka, Tenn., ccd.
Saturday, October 5, 2024:
Bullis, Md. 12, Virginia Academy 8
Fishburne Military 68, Massanutten Military 0
George Wythe 54, Galax 7
Kenston Forest 52, Broadwater Academy 14
Menchville 49, Gloucester 7
Orange County 42, Western Albemarle 8
Phoebus 37, Hampton 3
Rural Retreat 33, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7
Tennessee, Tenn. 21, Gate City 0
The Kiski School, Pa. 47, Potomac School 13
Virginia Episcopal 20, Greenbrier Christian 18
Westmoreland 47, Madison County 40
Monday, October 7, 2024:
Craig County 60, Twin Valley 8
Skyline 22, Fauquier 0
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
