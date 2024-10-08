Football Scores - 10/3/24 through 10/8/24 (WEEK 7 of 2024 Season)

WEEK 6:

Final Scores from the sixth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 3, 2024 through Monday, October 7, 2024 - can be seen below...Bethel 35, Kecoughtan 0Christchurch 44, Rappahannock County 8Hermitage 75, Deep Run 0Huguenot 61, James River 20Lafayette 58, Grafton 20Nansemond-Suffolk 35, Catholic 0Salem 56, Hidden Valley 6Woodside 55, Denbigh 13Abingdon 45, Central-Wise 23Alexandria City 24, West Springfield 21Altavista 29, Appomattox 8Amelia County 25, Nandua 14Amherst County 69, Harrisonburg 0Armstrong 14, Henrico 8Bassett 30, Mecklenburg County 13Battlefield 56, Unity Reed 7Blue Ridge 42, St. Anne’s-Belfield 8Brentsville 50, Liberty-Bealeton 35Briar Woods 28, Fort Hill, Md. 7Broadway 17, Spotswood 10Brookville 24, Franklin County 13Brunswick 19, Windsor 6Brunswick Academy 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14Buckingham 52, Randolph-Henry 6Caroline 26, Culpeper 210Carroll County 32, James River 25Central-Lunenburg 57, Prince Edward 0Chancellor 21, James Monroe 12Chantilly 30, South Lakes 28Clarke County 21, Catoctin, Md. 13Col. Richardson, Md. 56, Lancaster 0Colonial Forge 49, Massaponax 16Cosby 32, Richmond City School of the Arts 6Craig County 49, Phelps, Ky. 0Deep Creek 14, Hickory 13DeMatha, Md. 35, Life Christian 0Dinwiddie 21, Thomas Dale 14East Rockingham 42, Rockbridge County 7Eastside 34, J.I. Burton 0Edison 49, John R. Lewis 0Essex 70, Charles City 0Fairfax 36, West Potomac 13First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13Floyd County 36, Patrick County 0Fluvanna 15, Albemarle 7Forest Park 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 0Fort Defiance 36, Waynesboro 0Frank Cox 32, Ocean Lakes 24Franklin 38, Arcadia 0Fredericksburg Christian 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 0GW-Danville 42, Magna Vista 36Gar-Field 48, Colgan 21George Marshall 28, Langley 21Giles 55, Auburn 6Glen Allen 34, Douglas Freeman 13Glenvar 37, Radford 12Gonzaga College, D.C. 23, Benedictine 16Goochland 41, Charlottesville 18Graham 58, Marion 14Granby 57, Lakeland 0Grassfield 29, Great Bridge 15Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 18Greensville County 30, Surry County 6Gretna 41, Dan River 14Hanover 31, Patrick Henry 6Hayfield 64, Falls Church 0Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Northside 13Honaker 26, Chilhowie 14Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 13Independence 17, Woodgrove 0James Madison 42, South County 0James Wood 22, Meridian 19Kellam 11, Tallwood 7Kempsville 16, Landstown 12Kettle Run 31, Millbrook 14King George 41, Courtland 20King’s Fork 33, Indian River 7Lake Braddock 55, C. G. Woodson 14Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 12Lebanon 42, John Battle 7Lloyd Bird 41, Powhatan 20Loudoun County 21, Riverside 14Loudoun Valley 52, Rock Ridge 21Louisa 45, Monticello 6Manchester 33, Monacan 16Martinsville 25, Tunstall 0Maury 49, I. C. Norcom 12Midlothian 45, Clover Hill 0Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 9Mount Vernon 40, Justice 6Nansemond River 21, Western Branch 0Nelson County 50, William Campbell 44New Kent 29, Tabb 21Norfolk Academy 21, Atlantic Shores 7North Cross 45, Hargrave Military 0North Stafford 38, Eastern View 21Northwood 38, Castlewood 12Norview 35, Manor 12Osbourn 18, Freedom-South Riding 13Parry McCluer 35, Fort Chiswell 14Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 7Patriot 63, Osbourn Park 6Paul VI Catholic 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14Poquoson 31, Jamestown 0Potomac 37, C.D. Hylton 2Prince George 21, Petersburg 14Ridgeview 55, Richlands 0Riverbend 13, Mountain View 12Riverheads 10, Christiansburg 7Roanoke Catholic 21, Montcalm, W.Va. 14Rocktown 52, Page County 30Rye Cove 14, Lee High 6Sherando 51, Warren County 0Smithfield 20, York 0Southampton 56, Sussex Central 8St. Christopher’s 44, Fork Union Prep 8Stafford 63, Brooke Point 56Staunton 21, Wilson Memorial 0Stuarts Draft 39, Buffalo Gap 24TJ-Richmond 77, John Marshall 6Tazewell 33, Grundy 32Turner Ashby 44, William Monroe 0Union 48, Twin Springs 8Warwick 48, Heritage-Newport News 0Washington-Liberty 28, Herndon 18West Point 21, Colonial Beach 0Westfield 63, Wakefield 0William Byrd 47, Cave Spring 3William Fleming 49, Halifax County 0Woodstock Central 19, King William 10Yorktown 34, Centreville 7POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.Nottoway vs. Cumberland, ccd.Thomas Walker vs. Unaka, Tenn., ccd.Bullis, Md. 12, Virginia Academy 8Fishburne Military 68, Massanutten Military 0George Wythe 54, Galax 7Kenston Forest 52, Broadwater Academy 14Menchville 49, Gloucester 7Orange County 42, Western Albemarle 8Phoebus 37, Hampton 3Rural Retreat 33, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7Tennessee, Tenn. 21, Gate City 0The Kiski School, Pa. 47, Potomac School 13Virginia Episcopal 20, Greenbrier Christian 18Westmoreland 47, Madison County 40Craig County 60, Twin Valley 8Skyline 22, Fauquier 0