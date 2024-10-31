Football Scores - 10/30/24 through 11/2/24 (WEEK 10 of 2024 Season)

matthew328826
WEEK 10:
Final Scores from the tenth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Wednesday, October 30, 2024 through Saturday, November 2, 2024 - can be seen below...
Wednesday, October 30, 2024:
Hayfield 69, Justice 0
Thursday, October 31, 2024:
Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 7
Battlefield 42, Osbourn 3
Brunswick Academy 55, Kenston Forest 22
Central-Lunenburg 27, Amelia County 7
Dinwiddie 56, Meadowbrook 0
Edison 27, Falls Church 24
Gainesville 42, Freedom-South Riding 6
Gar-Field 40, Patriot 27
Hampton 35, Bethel 21
Henrico 19, Patrick Henry-Ashland 14
Heritage-Newport News 21, Kecoughtan 10
Heritage-Leesburg 42, Rock Ridge 20
Independence 23, Potomac Falls 6
John Champe 38, Broad Run 21
Life Christian 14, Hargrave Military 13
Lightridge 42, Riverside 7
Loudoun County 56, Park View-Sterling 7
Loudoun Valley 70, Dominion 7
Middlesex 32, King & Queen Central 12
Mills Godwin 17, Deep Run 10
Stone Bridge 14, Briar Woods 12
Tuscarora 34, Woodgrove 7
Friday, November 1, 2024:
Abingdon 28, Union 21
Alleghany 55, James River-Buchanan 0
Altavista 50, Nelson County 12
Atlantic Shores 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 10
Atlee 34, Mechanicsville 0
Bassett 48, Martinsville 13
Bath County 63, Parry McCluer 6
Bayside 20, Ocean Lakes 7
Bluefield, W.Va. 45, Giles 22
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 3
Buckingham 40, Randolph-Henry 0
C.D. Hylton 33, Freedom-Woodbridge 10
Castlewood 20, Hurley 6
Charles City 60, Mathews 14
Clarke County 40, Luray 14
Colonial Heights 33, Petersburg 14
Courtland 23, Caroline 16
Dan River 47, William Campbell 36
E.C. Glass 17, Heritage (Lynchburg) 13
Eastern Montgomery 38, Twin Valley 22
Eastern View 31, Chancellor 6
Eastside 35, River View, W.Va. 0
Essex 57, Lancaster 8
Fishburne Military 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 28
Fluvanna 29, Goochland 14
Fort Chiswell def. Galax, forfeit (2-0)
Frank Cox 51, Princess Anne 14
GW-Danville 46, Mecklenburg County 27
Gate City 25, Central-Wise 7
Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 7
Glenvar 45, Floyd County 13
Grafton 29, Jamestown 23
Graham 46, Tazewell 0
Granby 55, Manor 0
Grayson County 35, George Wythe 28
Greensville County 50, Franklin 20
Gretna 38, Chatham 0
Grundy 39, Tolsia, W.Va. 0
Hanover 42, Douglas Freeman 15
Holston 29, Rural Retreat 27
Honaker 56, Northwood 22
Hopewell 21, Thomas Dale 14
Huguenot 46, Midlothian 16
Indian River 42, Great Bridge 7
James Monroe 21, Culpeper 0
James Wood 53, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Jefferson Forest 38, Amherst County 31
John Handley 48, Millbrook 27
Kempsville 31, Kellam 12
Kettle Run 62, Fauquier 14
King George 61, Spotsylvania 42
King William 56, West Point 20
King's Fork 62, Deep Creek 3
Landstown 29, First Colonial 10
Lee High 34, John Battle 8
Liberty Christian 61, Brookville 0
Lloyd Bird 42, Cosby 27
Louisa 59, Albemarle 14
Magna Vista 49, Halifax County 10
Manchester 67, Richmond High School of the Arts 13
Matoaca 50, Prince George 14
Maury 49, Churchland 7
Menchville 28, Denbigh 7
Monacan 28, James River-Chesterfield 14
Monticello 34, Orange County 31
Nandua 36, Washington, Md. 18
Nansemond River 47, Lakeland 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 33, St. Anne’s-Belfield 17
Narrows 28, Craig County 0
Norfolk Academy 35, Catholic 0
North Stafford 20, Mountain View 16
Northampton 41, Arcadia 6
Northside 17, Lord Botetourt 0
Northumberland 44, Colonial Beach 14
Nottoway 62, Prince Edward 8
Oscar Smith 49, Hickory 21
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26, Chilhowie 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52, Blacksburg 7
Poquoson 42, Bruton 6
Powhatan 38, Clover Hill 8
Pulaski County 51, Hidden Valley 7
Radford 27, Carroll County 0
Rappahannock 46, Westmoreland 14
Richlands 28, Marion 16
Riverbend 49, Brooke Point 40
Riverheads 62, Waynesboro 17
Roanoke Catholic 28, Bland County 0
Rocktown 63, Stonewall Jackson 0
Rustburg 50, Liberty-Bedford 0
Rye Cove 54, J.I. Burton 14
Salem 55, Christiansburg 13
Salem-Va. Beach 55, Tallwood 20
Skyline 37, Brentsville 22
Smithfield 37, New Kent 34
Southampton 59, Windsor 26
Southampton Academy 60, Broadwater Academy 12
Stafford 66, Massaponax 44
Staunton 24, Fort Defiance 21
Strasburg 28, Madison County 7
TJ-Richmond 28, Armstrong 14
The Covenant School 48, Rappahannock County 8
Thomas Walker 49, Twin Springs 13
Turner Ashby 56, Rockbridge County 13
Virginia High 43, John Marshall 0
Warhill 35, Tabb 29
Western Branch 24, Grassfield 20
William Byrd 21, Staunton River 20, OT
William Fleming 41, Franklin County 7
William Monroe 14, Harrisonburg 7
Woodberry Forest 51, Fork Union Prep 12
Woodstock Central 41, Page County 6
Saturday, November 2, 2024:
Alexandria City 21, James Robinson 13
Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 21
Blue Ridge 49, Fredericksburg Christian 6
Centreville 31, South Lakes 21
Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, Episcopal 14
I. C. Norcom 51, Lake Taylor 36
James Madison 28, Oakton 6
Lafayette 56, York 6
Lake Braddock 22, South County 14
McLean 25, Wakefield 6
North Cross 47, Potomac School 0
Phoebus 27, Warwick 17
Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 50, Manassas Park 0
Saint James, Md. 40, Flint Hill 30
St. Michael 42, Pope John XXIII, N.J. 28
Varina 28, Highland Springs 19
Washington-Liberty 28, Langley 14
West Potomac 44, C. G. Woodson 0
West Springfield 34, Fairfax 25
Westfield 40, Chantilly 6
Woodside 43, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 24, George Marshall 14
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
