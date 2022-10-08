Football Scores - 10/6/22 through 10/8/22 (WEEK 7 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 7:

Final Scores from the seventh week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 6, 2022 through Saturday, October 8, 2022 - can be seen below...Broadwater Academy 24, Southampton Academy 12Brooke Point 27, Stafford 7Gloucester 45, Denbigh 6Lafayette 48, Smithfield 6New Kent 14, York 7Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 10Abingdon 35, Marion 6Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6Alleghany 17, James River-Buchanan 14, OTAppomattox 42, Gretna 6Bassett 50, Patrick County 14Battlefield 28, John Champe 27, OTBroad Run 25, Lightridge 21Bruton 42, Arcadia 0Buckingham County 41, Randolph-Henry 0Central-Wise 41, John Battle 14Central of Lunenburg 69, Cumberland 7Centreville 45, Chantilly 6Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0Clarke County 28, Madison County 14Clover Hill 38, George Wythe-Richmond 24Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 6Colonial Heights 16, Prince George 6Cosby 28, Monacan 21Courtland 29, Chancellor 0Dan River 34, Altavista 14Dinwiddie 41, Hopewell 13E.C. Glass 24, Amherst County 7East Hardy, W.Va. 42, Bath County 7East Rockingham 28, Page County 8Eastern Montgomery 41, Craig County 16Eastern View 55, James Monroe 6Edison 33, Falls Church 14Fairfax 42, West Potomac 21Floyd County 33, Glenvar 27, 3OTForest Park 21, Woodbridge 20Franklin 30, Surry County 6Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21Freedom (Woodbridge) 112, Colgan 16GW-Danville 34, Tunstall 6Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13Gar-Field 26, Potomac 14Georgetown Prep, Md. 20, Benedictine 14Glen Allen 54, J.R. Tucker 6Grafton 20, Tabb 6Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Mich. 44, Episcopal 18Grayson County 52, Auburn 7Greensville County 22, Prince Edward County 20Grundy 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 28Hanover 39, Mechanicsville 12Hayfield 49, Justice 14Heritage-Lynchburg 10, Brookville 7Hickory 28, Grassfield 10Highland Springs 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 3Isle of Wight Academy 35, Norfolk Christian 14James Madison 56, Oakton 7Jefferson, W.Va. 40, James Wood 7John R. Lewis 58, TJ-Alexandria 56Kempsville 20, Landstown 6Kettle Run 44, Fauquier 14King George 49, Caroline 0King’s Fork 35, Deep Creek 14Lake Braddock 50, Alexandria City 28Lake Taylor 28, Hermitage 27Lebanon 42, Northwood 0Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34Liberty Christian 42, Jefferson Forest 0Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21Loudoun County 63, Dominion 6Louisa 49, Orange County 7Luray 41, Woodstock Central 25Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14Manchester 23, Lloyd Bird 22Manor 20, Granby 0Martinsville 19, Chatham 9Maury 56, Churchland 0McCallie, Tenn. 34, Life Christian 14McLean 41, Wakefield 7Midlothian 49, Huguenot 0Millbrook 26, John Handley 0Monticello 48, Fluvanna 19Mount Vernon 24, Annandale 14Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 0Nansemond-Suffolk 27, Catholic High of Va. Beach 13Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0Norcom 28, King William 7North Cross 45, Giles 6Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 17Ocean Lakes 13, Princess Anne 6Osbourn 24, Freedom (South Riding) 22Osbourn Park 22, C.D. Hylton 20Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 6Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Holston 17Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 7Patriot 40, Unity Reed 21Poquoson 55, Jamestown 0Powhatan 35, James River 14Radford 41, Carroll County 12Rappahannock 40, Colonial Beach 0Rappahannock County 42, Greenbrier Christian 40Ridgeview 20, Union 11Riverbend 32, Massaponax 15Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View-Quicksburg 16Rock Ridge 48, Park View-Sterling 6Rustburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 12Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14Salem 49, Pulaski County 14Salem-Va. Beach 35, First Colonial 7Skyline 38, William Monroe 14South County 41, W.T. Woodson 6Southampton 49, Brunswick 3Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 41, Bishop O’Connell 3Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21Stone Bridge 35, Briar Woods 0Sussex Central 76, Windsor 12Tallwood 26, Kellam 10Tazewell 56, Richlands 37The Covenant School 44, Va. Episcopal 18Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20Tuscarora 8, Loudoun Valley 7Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12Varina 60, Armstrong 12Virginia High 49, Honaker 13Warren County 31, Meridian 7Warwick 20, Woodside 17, 3OTWashington-Liberty 35, Langley 21West Point 43, Middlesex 7West Springfield 21, James Robinson 20, OTWestern Branch 45, Indian River 24Westfield 40, South Lakes 15Westmoreland County 28, Lancaster 12William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7William Fleming 42, Northside 0Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate-Richmond 20Woodgrove 20, Riverside 13