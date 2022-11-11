Football Scores - 11/10/22 through 11/12/22 (WEEK 12 / Round 1 Playoffs of 2022 Season)

WEEK 12: (ROUND 1 of the Playoffs)

Final Scores from the twelfth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season and Round 1 of the playoffs - from Thursday, November 10, 2022 through Saturday, November 12, 2022 - can be seen below...VHSL Playoffs=First Round=Class 6=Region A=Manchester 56, Cosby 15Oscar Smith 56, Kellam 7Thomas Dale 42, James River 12Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14Region B=Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13Freedom (Woodbridge) 77, Gar-Field 26Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20Class 5=Region A=Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15Green Run 63, Hickory 14Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8Salem-Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9Region B=Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0Menchville 14, Woodside 7Region C=Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0Lloyd Bird 23, Hermitage 15Region D=Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14Class 4=Region A=Churchland 49, Heritage-Newport News 20King’s Fork 24, Deep Creek 14Warhill 40, Grafton 7Region B=Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7Hanover 35, Eastern View 31King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6Varina 35, Matoaca 0Region C=Kettle Run 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 7Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23Region D=Amherst County 40, Orange County 14Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0Class 3=Region A=Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12Norcom 27, Southampton 14Phoebus 64, York 7Region B=Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13Caroline 16, Armstrong 8, OTGoochland 35, Skyline 22Warren County 21, Culpeper 13Region C=Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14Region D=Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28, OTLord Botetourt 47, Hidden Valley 7Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21Class 2=Region A=Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13King William 49, Bruton 7Poquoson 35, Nandua 0TJ-Richmond 33, Amelia County 15Region B=Luray 52, Madison County 38Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14Woodstock Central 17, Buckingham County 12Region C=Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14Martinsville 42, Dan River 39Radford 48, Gretna 26Region D=Graham 41, Central - Wise 13Class 1=Region A=Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6K&Q Central 50, Northampton 2Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7Westmoreland County 14, West Point 6Region B=Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2Region C=Galax 49, Bath County 0George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 22Grayson County 35, Giles 7Narrows 34, Covington 18VISAA State Football Playoffs=Division II=Semifinal=Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 20