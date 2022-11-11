Football Scores - 11/10/22 through 11/12/22 (WEEK 12 / Round 1 Playoffs of 2022 Season)

WEEK 12: (ROUND 1 of the Playoffs)
Final Scores from the twelfth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season and Round 1 of the playoffs - from Thursday, November 10, 2022 through Saturday, November 12, 2022 - can be seen below...

Thursday, November 10, 2022:

VHSL Playoffs=

First Round=
Class 6=
Region A=
Manchester 56, Cosby 15
Oscar Smith 56, Kellam 7
Thomas Dale 42, James River 12
Western Branch 28, Franklin County 14

Region B=
Colonial Forge 17, Battlefield 13
Freedom (Woodbridge) 77, Gar-Field 26
Patriot 49, Unity Reed 20

Class 5=
Region A=
Frank Cox 23, Bayside 15
Green Run 63, Hickory 14
Kempsville 42, Tallwood 8
Salem-Va. Beach 10, Indian River 9

Region B=
Kecoughtan 7, Norview 0
Menchville 14, Woodside 7

Region C=
Douglas Freeman 24, Mills Godwin 10
Glen Allen 29, Midlothian 25
Highland Springs 49, Prince George 0
Lloyd Bird 23, Hermitage 15

Region D=
Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24
Riverbend 21, Woodgrove 14

Class 4=
Region A=
Churchland 49, Heritage-Newport News 20
King’s Fork 24, Deep Creek 14
Warhill 40, Grafton 7

Region B=
Dinwiddie 54, Powhatan 7
Hanover 35, Eastern View 31
King George 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6
Varina 35, Matoaca 0

Region C=
Kettle Run 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Millbrook 14, Tuscarora 13
Sherando 40, Loudoun Valley 23

Region D=

Amherst County 40, Orange County 14
Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13
Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0

Class 3=
Region A=
Lafayette 51, Colonial Heights 20
Lake Taylor 21, Hopewell 12
Norcom 27, Southampton 14
Phoebus 64, York 7

Region B=
Brentsville 56, James Monroe 13
Caroline 16, Armstrong 8, OT
Goochland 35, Skyline 22
Warren County 21, Culpeper 13

Region C=
Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0
Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14

Region D=
Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28, OT
Lord Botetourt 47, Hidden Valley 7
Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21

Class 2=
Region A=
Greensville County 18, Brunswick 13
King William 49, Bruton 7
Poquoson 35, Nandua 0
TJ-Richmond 33, Amelia County 15

Region B=
Luray 52, Madison County 38
Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0
Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14
Woodstock Central 17, Buckingham County 12

Region C=
Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12
Glenvar 49, Floyd County 14
Martinsville 42, Dan River 39
Radford 48, Gretna 26

Region D=
Graham 41, Central - Wise 13

Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6
K&Q Central 50, Northampton 2
Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7
Westmoreland County 14, West Point 6

Region B=
Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36
Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2

Region C=
Galax 49, Bath County 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 22
Grayson County 35, Giles 7
Narrows 34, Covington 18

VISAA State Football Playoffs=

Division II=
Semifinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 20


Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
 
