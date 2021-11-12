Football Scores - 11/11/21 through 11/13/21 (ROUND 1 of the 2021 Playoffs)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 12,593
-
- 593
-
- 113
WEEK 12: (ROUND 1 of the Playoffs)
Final Scores from the twelfth week of the 2021 Virginia High School Football season and Round 1 of the playoffs - from Thursday, November 11, 2021 through Saturday, November 13, 2021 - can be seen below...
Thursday, November 11, 2021:
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6=
Region A=
Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
Class 5=
Region B=
Menchville 12, Norview 6
Class 4=
Region A=
Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34
King’s Fork 42, Smithfield 0
Region D=
Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14
Class 3=
Region A=
Phoebus 46, Tabb 0
Class 1=
Region C=
George Wythe-Wytheville def. Covington, forfeit (2-0)
VISAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Semifinal=
Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua School 7
Friday, November 12, 2021:
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6=
Region A=
James River-Midlothian 21, Thomas Dale 19
Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7
Region B=
Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Forest Park 0
Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0
Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35
Region C=
James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13
Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19
South County 16, West Springfield 13
West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28
Region D=
Centreville 42, Chantilly 25
James Madison 38, George Marshall 6
South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21
Westfield 17, Wakefield 0
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 60, Tallwood 14
Indian River 35, Bayside 6
Kempsville 41, Hickory 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20
Region B=
Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12
Region C=
Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26
Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7
Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13
Region D=
Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28
Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20
Class 4=
Region A=
Warhill 25, Warwick 14
Region B=
Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14
King George 21, Chancellor 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25
Varina 28, Powhatan 27, 2OT
Region C=
Broad Run 41, Sherando 13
Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6
Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12
Region D=
GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21
Salem 35, Amherst County 0
Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27
York 21, Southampton 6
Region B=
Brentsville District 49, Warren County 0
Goochland 24, Culpeper 23
James Monroe 35, Skyline 21
Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0
Region C=
Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Region D=
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6
Class 2=
Region A=
King William 47, Greensville County 16
Nottoway 67, Randolph-Henry 16
Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20
TJHS 7, Amelia County 0
Region B=
Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19
Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7
Region C=
Appomattox 40, Gretna 14
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13
Radford 47, Floyd County 27
Region D=
Central-Wise 43, Tazewell 14
Graham 62, Lee 32
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Union 62, Virginia High 27
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 49, Rappahannock 6
King & Queen Central 28, Colonial Beach 8
Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7
West Point 41, Northampton 37
Region B=
Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14
William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
Region C=
Galax 42, Grayson County 7
Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8
Region D=
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12
VISAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0
Division III=
Semifinal=
St. Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
Final Scores from the twelfth week of the 2021 Virginia High School Football season and Round 1 of the playoffs - from Thursday, November 11, 2021 through Saturday, November 13, 2021 - can be seen below...
Thursday, November 11, 2021:
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6=
Region A=
Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
Class 5=
Region B=
Menchville 12, Norview 6
Class 4=
Region A=
Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34
King’s Fork 42, Smithfield 0
Region D=
Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14
Class 3=
Region A=
Phoebus 46, Tabb 0
Class 1=
Region C=
George Wythe-Wytheville def. Covington, forfeit (2-0)
VISAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Semifinal=
Portsmouth Christian 50, Fuqua School 7
Friday, November 12, 2021:
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6=
Region A=
James River-Midlothian 21, Thomas Dale 19
Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7
Region B=
Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Forest Park 0
Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0
Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35
Region C=
James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13
Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19
South County 16, West Springfield 13
West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28
Region D=
Centreville 42, Chantilly 25
James Madison 38, George Marshall 6
South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21
Westfield 17, Wakefield 0
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 60, Tallwood 14
Indian River 35, Bayside 6
Kempsville 41, Hickory 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20
Region B=
Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12
Region C=
Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26
Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7
Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13
Region D=
Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28
Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20
Class 4=
Region A=
Warhill 25, Warwick 14
Region B=
Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14
King George 21, Chancellor 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25
Varina 28, Powhatan 27, 2OT
Region C=
Broad Run 41, Sherando 13
Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6
Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12
Region D=
GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21
Salem 35, Amherst County 0
Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27
York 21, Southampton 6
Region B=
Brentsville District 49, Warren County 0
Goochland 24, Culpeper 23
James Monroe 35, Skyline 21
Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0
Region C=
Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Region D=
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6
Class 2=
Region A=
King William 47, Greensville County 16
Nottoway 67, Randolph-Henry 16
Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20
TJHS 7, Amelia County 0
Region B=
Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19
Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7
Region C=
Appomattox 40, Gretna 14
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13
Radford 47, Floyd County 27
Region D=
Central-Wise 43, Tazewell 14
Graham 62, Lee 32
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Union 62, Virginia High 27
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 49, Rappahannock 6
King & Queen Central 28, Colonial Beach 8
Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7
West Point 41, Northampton 37
Region B=
Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14
William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
Region C=
Galax 42, Grayson County 7
Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8
Region D=
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12
VISAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0
Division III=
Semifinal=
St. Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.