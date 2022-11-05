Football Scores - 11/3/22 through 11/5/22 (WEEK 11 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 11:

Final Scores from the eleventh week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, November 3, 2022 through Saturday, November 5, 2022 - can be seen below...Buckingham def. Cumberland, forfeit (2-0)Cave Spring 41, Blacksburg 10Greensville County 22, Brunswick 16Hampton 22, Bethel 7Heritage-Newport News 30, Gloucester 28Highland Springs 29, Varina 0John Marshall 14, Middlesex 7King William 45, King & Queen Central 25Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 28Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 7Southampton 50, Franklin 0Tabb 35, Jamestown 8Abingdon 21, Lee High 20Albemarle 56, Fluvanna 20Alexandria City 49, W.T. Woodson 14Atlantic Shores Christian 26, Portsmouth Christian 16Battlefield 17, Patriot 7Benedictine 57, St. John Paul the Great 0Booker T. Washington 38, Manor 7Broadway 50, Waynesboro 6Brooke Point 40, North Stafford 7Brookville 35, Rustburg 14Buffalo Gap 31, Fort Defiance 22Central-Wise 41, Grundy 8Central-Lunenburg 22, Amelia County 8Centreville 35, Westfield 7Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20Charlottesville 27, Monticello 14Chatham 35, Altavista 28Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31Churchland 37, Granby 0Clarke County 34, Page County 16Colonial Heights 34, Petersburg 32, OTCosby 22, Powhatan 16Covington 54, Craig County 24Dan River 66, William Campbell 38Deep Creek 42, Great Bridge 6Dinwiddie 63, Thomas Dale 23Dominion 25, Park View-Sterling 22Douglas Freeman 24, Glen Allen 21E.C. Glass 26, Liberty Christian 14Eastside 55, Castlewood 38Essex 42, Rappahannock 0Fairfax 55, West Springfield 30Floyd County 34, Carroll County 23Forest Park 37, C.D. Hylton 19Frank Cox 31, Kellam 6Franklin County 49, Northside 16Gainesville 33, Osbourn 32, OTGalax 31, Grayson County 14George Marshall 22, Herndon 21Glenvar 49, Giles 14Grafton 14, Poquoson 13Graham 47, Marion 13Green Run 42, Landstown 14Gretna 33, Nelson County 14Halifax County 28, Tunstall 6Hanover 30, Atlee 22Hargrave Military 57, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0Hayfield 21, Edison 14Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Amherst County 20Hermitage 49, Deep Run 0Hickory 33, Lakeland 7Holston 34, Chilhowie 17Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16Hopewell 56, Prince George 8Indian River 23, Grassfield 16Isle of Wight Academy 21, Fishburne Military 12J.I. Burton 51, Thomas Walker 6James Madison 34, Chantilly 7James Robinson 49, West Potomac 26Jefferson Forest 49, Liberty-Bedford 12John Champe 53, Freedom (South Riding) 7Justice 63, John R. Lewis 6Kecoughtan 49, Woodside 35Kempsville 57, First Colonial 10Kettle Run 47, Sherando 20King George 40, Courtland 7Lafayette 49, Warhill 7Lake Taylor 61, J.R. Tucker 13Langley 43, McLean 6Lebanon 34, Rural Retreat 24Liberty-Bealeton 49, Fauquier 0Lightridge 35, Rock Ridge 34Lloyd Bird 21, Clover Hill 0Lord Botetourt 41, Staunton River 14Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 0Louisa 49, Goochland 21Luray 49, Madison County 14Manchester 38, Monacan 31Martinsville 17, Bassett 10Massaponax 33, Colonial Forge 21Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 0Maury 45, Norview 14Mecklenburg County 41, Nottoway 12Midlothian 30, James River 14Mills Godwin 34, TJ-Richmond 7Mount Vernon 35, Falls Church 25Mountain View 24, Riverbend 12Nansemond River 21, King’s Fork 20, OTNansemond-Suffolk 40, St. Anne’s-Belfield 37Narrows 42, Bath County 35New Kent 42, Smithfield 35Norfolk Academy 56, Norfolk Christian 20Northampton 42, Arcadia 0Northumberland 53, Lancaster 20Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, Mechanicsville 21Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Northwood 0Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17, Salem 7Potomac School 45, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0Prince Edward County 30, Randolph-Henry 14Ridgeview 41, Gate City 0Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13Riverside 14, Potomac Falls 7Salem-Va. Beach 56, Princess Anne 0Skyline 28, Warren County 12South County 33, Lake Braddock 24South Lakes 55, Oakton 0Spotswood 28, Harrisonburg 0Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24St. Christopher's 14, Collegiate-Richmond 3Stone Bridge 56, Independence 7Strasburg 22, Woodstock Central 17Sussex Central 50, Surry County 34Tallwood 42, Ocean Lakes 27Turner Ashby 35, Rockbridge County 14Tuscarora 48, Broad Run 7Twin Springs 28, Rye Cove 12Union 52, John Battle 14Virginia High 52, Richlands 28West Point 14, Nandua 0Westmoreland County 34, Colonial Beach 22William Fleming 14, William Byrd 7William Monroe 28, Meridian 25Wilson Memorial 28, Staunton 24Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union Prep 7Woodgrove 49, Loudoun Valley 21York 48, Bruton 19