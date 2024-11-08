Football Scores - 11/7/24 through 11/9/24 (WEEK 11 of 2024 Season)

WEEK 11:

Final Scores from the eleventh full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, November 7, 2024 through Saturday, November 9, 2024 - can be seen below...Armstrong 53, Mechanicsville 17Bethel 57, Menchville 14Colonial Beach 28, Lancaster 22Hurley 52, Twin Valley 14James River-Midlothian 49, Clover Hill 34King William 42, King & Queen Central 0Lafayette 14, Poquoson 6Smithfield 49, Tabb 14Thomas Dale 21, Petersburg 6Union 55, John Battle 6Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 20 (OT)Alleghany 48, Floyd County 13Altavista 73, Chatham 18Amherst 68, Liberty-Bedford 0Appomattox 45, Dan River 10Bath County 49, Narrows 12Battlefield 29, Patriot 7Bayside 28, Tallwood 7Briar Woods 27, Independence 13Caroline 42, James Monroe 14Chantilly 35, Oakton 7Churchland 55, Manor 0Clarke County 49, Madison County 35Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge (WV) 14Deep Creek 28, Lakeland 7Dinwiddie 45, Matoaca 39Eastern View 23, Courtland 21Fairfax 50, Alexandria City 39Frank Cox 16, Kempsville 14Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 0Glenvar 48, Carroll County 0Grafton 16, York 0Grayson County 47, Galax 3Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 10Gretna 56, William Campbell 0GW-Danville 48, Tunstall 6Halifax County 40, Martinsville 20Henrico 35, Atlee 21Highland Springs 42, Hanover 14Holston 21, Chilhowie 14Honaker 48, Rural Retreat 33Huguenot 40, Monacan 23I.C. Norcom 41, Booker T. Washington 6Indian River 31, Grassfield 13James Madison 41, Centreville 0James Wood 43, Millbrook 27Kettle Run 47, Brentsville District 13King George 35, Chancellor 0King's Fork 47, Hickory 16Lake Braddock 35, Robinson 28Lake Taylor 46, Norview 0Landstown 21, Kellam 12Liberty Christian 50, Jefferson Forest 6Loudoun County 48, Heritage-Leesburg 28Magna Vista 29, Mecklenburg County 22Manchester 54, Cosby 10Maury 77, Granby 0Meridian 56, Fauquier 22Middlesex def. Mathews, forfeit (2-0)Montcalm (WV) 46, Bland County 6Monticello 35, Fluvanna 21Nansemond River 41, Great Bridge 13New Kent 55, Bruton 28North Stafford 27, Colonial Forge 17Nottoway 32, Randolph-Henry 0Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0Patrick County 35, James River-Buchanan 3Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Northwood 6Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, Hidden Valley 14Phoebus 66, Denbigh 7Prince George 15, Hopewell 7Powhatan 35, Richmond School of the Arts 7Rappahannock 35, Northumberland 15Ridgeview 42, Gate City 6Riverbend 42, Massaponax 28Rustburg 21, E.C. Glass 14Salem 76, Blacksburg 10Salem-Virginia Beach 77, Princess Anne 12Southampton 52, Franklin 0Stafford 38, Mountain View 0Strasburg 20, Central-Woodstock 19Staunton River 29, William Fleming 28 (2OT)Stone Bridge 38, Riverside 10Sussex Central 36, Surry 28Turner Ashby 42, Spotswood 7Varina 40, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0Warhill 47, Jamestown 0West Point 47, Chares City 8Westfield 49, South Lakes 21William Byrd 28, Northside 13Woodbridge 22, Gar-Field 7Woodgrove 28, Loudoun Valley 21VISAA D-2 State Semis:Blue Ridge 48, Atlantic Shores 20