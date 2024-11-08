Football Scores - 11/7/24 through 11/9/24 (WEEK 11 of 2024 Season)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,537
-
- 791
-
- 113
WEEK 11:
Final Scores from the eleventh full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, November 7, 2024 through Saturday, November 9, 2024 - can be seen below...
Thursday, November 7, 2024:
Armstrong 53, Mechanicsville 17
Bethel 57, Menchville 14
Colonial Beach 28, Lancaster 22
Hurley 52, Twin Valley 14
James River-Midlothian 49, Clover Hill 34
King William 42, King & Queen Central 0
Lafayette 14, Poquoson 6
Smithfield 49, Tabb 14
Thomas Dale 21, Petersburg 6
Union 55, John Battle 6
Friday, November 8, 2024:
Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 20 (OT)
Alleghany 48, Floyd County 13
Altavista 73, Chatham 18
Amherst 68, Liberty-Bedford 0
Appomattox 45, Dan River 10
Bath County 49, Narrows 12
Battlefield 29, Patriot 7
Bayside 28, Tallwood 7
Briar Woods 27, Independence 13
Caroline 42, James Monroe 14
Chantilly 35, Oakton 7
Churchland 55, Manor 0
Clarke County 49, Madison County 35
Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge (WV) 14
Deep Creek 28, Lakeland 7
Dinwiddie 45, Matoaca 39
Eastern View 23, Courtland 21
Fairfax 50, Alexandria City 39
Frank Cox 16, Kempsville 14
Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 0
Glenvar 48, Carroll County 0
Grafton 16, York 0
Grayson County 47, Galax 3
Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 10
Gretna 56, William Campbell 0
GW-Danville 48, Tunstall 6
Halifax County 40, Martinsville 20
Henrico 35, Atlee 21
Highland Springs 42, Hanover 14
Holston 21, Chilhowie 14
Honaker 48, Rural Retreat 33
Huguenot 40, Monacan 23
I.C. Norcom 41, Booker T. Washington 6
Indian River 31, Grassfield 13
James Madison 41, Centreville 0
James Wood 43, Millbrook 27
Kettle Run 47, Brentsville District 13
King George 35, Chancellor 0
King's Fork 47, Hickory 16
Lake Braddock 35, Robinson 28
Lake Taylor 46, Norview 0
Landstown 21, Kellam 12
Liberty Christian 50, Jefferson Forest 6
Loudoun County 48, Heritage-Leesburg 28
Magna Vista 29, Mecklenburg County 22
Manchester 54, Cosby 10
Maury 77, Granby 0
Meridian 56, Fauquier 22
Middlesex def. Mathews, forfeit (2-0)
Montcalm (WV) 46, Bland County 6
Monticello 35, Fluvanna 21
Nansemond River 41, Great Bridge 13
New Kent 55, Bruton 28
North Stafford 27, Colonial Forge 17
Nottoway 32, Randolph-Henry 0
Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0
Patrick County 35, James River-Buchanan 3
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Northwood 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, Hidden Valley 14
Phoebus 66, Denbigh 7
Prince George 15, Hopewell 7
Powhatan 35, Richmond School of the Arts 7
Rappahannock 35, Northumberland 15
Ridgeview 42, Gate City 6
Riverbend 42, Massaponax 28
Rustburg 21, E.C. Glass 14
Salem 76, Blacksburg 10
Salem-Virginia Beach 77, Princess Anne 12
Southampton 52, Franklin 0
Stafford 38, Mountain View 0
Strasburg 20, Central-Woodstock 19
Staunton River 29, William Fleming 28 (2OT)
Stone Bridge 38, Riverside 10
Sussex Central 36, Surry 28
Turner Ashby 42, Spotswood 7
Varina 40, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0
Warhill 47, Jamestown 0
West Point 47, Chares City 8
Westfield 49, South Lakes 21
William Byrd 28, Northside 13
Woodbridge 22, Gar-Field 7
Woodgrove 28, Loudoun Valley 21
VISAA D-2 State Semis:
Blue Ridge 48, Atlantic Shores 20
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
