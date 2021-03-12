Football Scores - 3/9/21 through 3/13/21 (WEEK 3 of 2020-21)

WEEK 3:

Final Scores from the second week of the abbreviated 2020-21 High School Football season in Virginia - from Tuesday, March 9, 2021 through Saturday, March 13, 2021 - can be seen below...Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0William Fleming 32, Glenvar 22Castlewood 31, Twin Springs 16Dan River 48, Tunstall 7Gretna 24, Chatham 8Abingdon 59, Lee High 3Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0Altavista 29, William Campbell 22Appomattox 83, Nelson County 6Bayside 34, Kellam 0Brentsville 22, William Monroe 3Briar Woods 49, Freedom (South Riding) 7Broadwater Academy 50, Southampton Academy 20Brooke Point 42, Stafford 29Brookville 47, Amherst County 29Buffalo Gap 45, Staunton 0Carroll County 40, James River-Buchanan 0Central – Wise 44, Gate City 12Chancellor 35, Courtland 6Chantilly 48, Hayfield 7Christiansburg 26, Hidden Valley 0Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 42Colonial Forge 35, North Stafford 7Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 0Denbigh 27, Heritage-Newport News 12Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14Franklin County 45, Staunton River 21GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 6Gar-Field 59, Colgan 12George Marshall 48, John R. Lewis 6Greenbrier Christian 54, Halifax Academy, N.C. 6Hanover 28, Atlee 26Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Rustburg 16Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9Holston 43, Northwood 7Independence 44, Heritage (Leesburg) 42Indian River 52, Hickory 12J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6James Madison 21, Westfield 14James Robinson 59, Fairfax 13Jamestown 21, Grafton 12John Champe 28, Battlefield 7John Handley 20, Fauquier 10K&Q Central 42, Rappahannock 14Kempsville 21, Landstown 0Kettle Run 36, Culpeper 6King George 35, Eastern View 6King William 48, West Point 8King’s Fork High School 42, Lakeland 6Lake Braddock 49, W.T. Woodson 28Lake Taylor 20, Booker T. Washington 16Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7Lord Botetourt 55, William Byrd 13Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 24Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7Manchester 48, James River-Midlothian 0Massaponax 40, Mountain View 0Maury 64, Granby 6McLean 16, Langley 7Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0Monacan 29, Cosby 14Monticello 31, Orange County 28Mount Vernon 23, West Potomac 14Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 15Narrows 43, Eastern Montgomery 0Northampton 49, Lancaster 6Norview 20, Norcom 3Nottoway 27, Central of Lunenburg 22Park View-Sterling 28, Lightridge 27, 2OTPatrick Henry-Ashland 56, Mechanicsville High School 14Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, Cave Spring 18Potomac 30, C.D. Hylton 23Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6Princess Anne 22, Ocean Lakes 7Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0Radford 40, Alleghany 0Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6Rock Ridge 59, TJ-Alexandria 14Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11Salem-Va. Beach 28, Green Run 27Skyline 49, Woodstock Central 13South County 38, West Springfield 7South Lakes 40, Herndon 0Southampton 40, Windsor 0Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14St. Michael 8, Northumberland 6Strasburg 48, Madison County 0Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7T.C. Williams 34, Annandale 14Thomas Dale 39, Lloyd Bird 34Tuscarora 20, Broad Run 19Varina 28, Deep Run 7Western Albemarle 19, Charlottesville 0Western Branch 12, Grassfield 7POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Broadway vs. Harrisonburg, ppd.Bruton vs. New Kent, ccd.First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, ccd.Page County vs. Clarke County, ccd.Patriot vs. Osbourn, ccd.Tabb vs. Smithfield, ccd.Amelia County def. Cumberland, forfeitCentreville 48, Oakton 6Freedom (PW) 35, Woodbridge 6Galax 7, George Wythe-Wytheville 0Glenvar 34, Floyd County 0Goochland 14, Liberty-Bealeton 12Graham 48, Marion 3Grayson County 41, Auburn 13Grundy 48, Hurley 0Lafayette 42, Warhill 0Liberty Christian 36, William Fleming 6Page County 45, Bath County 6Parry McCluer 52, Covington 34Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Honaker 13Phoebus 23, Hampton 12Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 6Tazewell 21, Richlands 19Union 33, John Battle 12Unity Reed 33, Osbourn Park 7