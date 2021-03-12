Football Scores - 3/9/21 through 3/13/21 (WEEK 3 of 2020-21)

matthew328826
WEEK 3:
Final Scores from the second week of the abbreviated 2020-21 High School Football season in Virginia - from Tuesday, March 9, 2021 through Saturday, March 13, 2021 - can be seen below...
Tuesday, March 9, 2021:
Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0
William Fleming 32, Glenvar 22
Thursday, March 11, 2021:
Castlewood 31, Twin Springs 16
Dan River 48, Tunstall 7
Gretna 24, Chatham 8
Friday, March 12, 2021:
Abingdon 59, Lee High 3
Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0
Altavista 29, William Campbell 22
Appomattox 83, Nelson County 6
Bayside 34, Kellam 0
Brentsville 22, William Monroe 3
Briar Woods 49, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Broadwater Academy 50, Southampton Academy 20
Brooke Point 42, Stafford 29
Brookville 47, Amherst County 29
Buffalo Gap 45, Staunton 0
Carroll County 40, James River-Buchanan 0
Central – Wise 44, Gate City 12
Chancellor 35, Courtland 6
Chantilly 48, Hayfield 7
Christiansburg 26, Hidden Valley 0
Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 42
Colonial Forge 35, North Stafford 7
Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 0
Denbigh 27, Heritage-Newport News 12
Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14
Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24
Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14
Franklin County 45, Staunton River 21
GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 6
Gar-Field 59, Colgan 12
George Marshall 48, John R. Lewis 6
Greenbrier Christian 54, Halifax Academy, N.C. 6
Hanover 28, Atlee 26
Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Rustburg 16
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3
Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9
Holston 43, Northwood 7
Independence 44, Heritage (Leesburg) 42
Indian River 52, Hickory 12
J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6
James Madison 21, Westfield 14
James Robinson 59, Fairfax 13
Jamestown 21, Grafton 12
John Champe 28, Battlefield 7
John Handley 20, Fauquier 10
K&Q Central 42, Rappahannock 14
Kempsville 21, Landstown 0
Kettle Run 36, Culpeper 6
King George 35, Eastern View 6
King William 48, West Point 8
King’s Fork High School 42, Lakeland 6
Lake Braddock 49, W.T. Woodson 28
Lake Taylor 20, Booker T. Washington 16
Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7
Lord Botetourt 55, William Byrd 13
Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 24
Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7
Manchester 48, James River-Midlothian 0
Massaponax 40, Mountain View 0
Maury 64, Granby 6
McLean 16, Langley 7
Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0
Monacan 29, Cosby 14
Monticello 31, Orange County 28
Mount Vernon 23, West Potomac 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 15
Narrows 43, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northampton 49, Lancaster 6
Norview 20, Norcom 3
Nottoway 27, Central of Lunenburg 22
Park View-Sterling 28, Lightridge 27, 2OT
Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Mechanicsville High School 14
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, Cave Spring 18
Potomac 30, C.D. Hylton 23
Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6
Princess Anne 22, Ocean Lakes 7
Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0
Radford 40, Alleghany 0
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6
Rock Ridge 59, TJ-Alexandria 14
Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6
Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Green Run 27
Skyline 49, Woodstock Central 13
South County 38, West Springfield 7
South Lakes 40, Herndon 0
Southampton 40, Windsor 0
Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14
St. Michael 8, Northumberland 6
Strasburg 48, Madison County 0
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7
T.C. Williams 34, Annandale 14
Thomas Dale 39, Lloyd Bird 34
Tuscarora 20, Broad Run 19
Varina 28, Deep Run 7
Western Albemarle 19, Charlottesville 0
Western Branch 12, Grassfield 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broadway vs. Harrisonburg, ppd.
Bruton vs. New Kent, ccd.
First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, ccd.
Page County vs. Clarke County, ccd.
Patriot vs. Osbourn, ccd.
Tabb vs. Smithfield, ccd.
Saturday, March 13, 2021:
Amelia County def. Cumberland, forfeit
Centreville 48, Oakton 6
Freedom (PW) 35, Woodbridge 6
Galax 7, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Glenvar 34, Floyd County 0
Goochland 14, Liberty-Bealeton 12
Graham 48, Marion 3
Grayson County 41, Auburn 13
Grundy 48, Hurley 0
Lafayette 42, Warhill 0
Liberty Christian 36, William Fleming 6
Page County 45, Bath County 6
Parry McCluer 52, Covington 34
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Honaker 13
Phoebus 23, Hampton 12
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 6
Tazewell 21, Richlands 19
Union 33, John Battle 12
Unity Reed 33, Osbourn Park 7
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
.... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a reply here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
