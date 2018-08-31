Football Scores - 8/31/18 through 9/3/18

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Aug 31, 2018 at 3:13 PM.

    Final Scores from the second week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia...


    Thursday, August 30, 2018:
    Currituck County, N.C. 12, Hickory 6
    Deep Creek 20, Grassfield 15
    George Mason 38, TJ-Alexandria 0
    Justice 28, James Wood 21
    Landstown 21, Bayside 7
    Loudoun County 49, Millbrook 28
    Nandua 50, Windsor 7
    Ocean Lakes 28, First Colonial 0
    Rappahannock 28, Middlesex 0
    Wakefield 30, Washington-Lee 22
    Washington & Lee 71, Mathews 6
    Woodbridge 61, Osbourn 0
    Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 37, Yorktown 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:
    Brooke Point vs. King George, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Colonial Heights vs. New Kent, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Deep Run vs. Atlee, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Douglas Freeman vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Glen Allen vs. Monacan, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Grafton vs. Churchland, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Green Run vs. Tallwood, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Hampton vs. Denbigh, ppd.
    Huguenot vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Oct. 9th
    John Marshall vs. Petersburg, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd.
    Lee-Davis vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Matoaca vs. Cosby, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Midlothian vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Norcom vs. Lafayette, ppd.
    Prince George vs. Clover Hill, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Princess Anne vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Rappahannock County vs. West Point, ppd.
    Smithfield vs. Dinwiddie, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Southampton vs. Warhill, ppd.
    Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Woodrow Wilson vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Aug 31st.

    Friday, August 31, 2018:
    Abingdon 45, Gate City 13
    Amelia County 47, Brunswick 12
    Appomattox 35, Rustburg 7
    Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Hargrave Military 0
    Atlee 21, Deep Run 13
    Auburn 49, Craig County 0
    Battlefield 29, Colgan 6
    Bishop Ireton 28, St. Albans, D.C. 10
    Blacksburg 45, Lord Botetourt 35
    Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, King & Queen 8
    Brentsville 14, Fauquier 7
    Brooke Point 30, King George 3
    Brookville 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0
    Buckingham County 27, Chatham 0
    Buffalo Gap 42, Parry McCluer 41
    Cave Spring 62, Staunton River 20
    Centreville 14, John Champe 0
    Chilhowie 49, J.I. Burton 14
    Churchland 22, Grafton 0
    Clover Hill 13, Prince George 12
    Colonial Forge 45, Albemarle 7
    Cosby 15, Matoaca 10
    Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 20
    Dan River 24, Bassett 20
    Dinwiddie 57, Smithfield 24
    Douglas Freeman 38, James River-Midlothian 21
    E.C. Glass 45, Halifax County 0
    East Rockingham 48, Madison County 13
    Eastern Montgomery 14, Hurley 12
    Eastern View 66, Turner Ashby 14
    Floyd County 27, Patrick County 7
    Fort Defiance 17, Stuarts Draft 10
    Fredericksburg Christian 53, Fuqua School 6
    GW-Danville 56, Amherst County 7
    Galax 41, Radford 21
    George Marshall 31, McLean 7
    George Wythe-Wytheville 6, Fort Chiswell 2
    Giles 33, Christiansburg 14
    Glenvar 28, Covington 14
    Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop Sullivan 0
    Goochland 38, Fork Union Prep 7
    Graham 41, Tazewell 19
    Grayson County 21, Carroll County 13
    Gretna 48, Tunstall 7
    Grundy 40, River View, W.Va. 12
    Hayfield 35, Edison 0
    Henrico 68, Hermitage 0
    Herndon 17, Lee-Springfield 12
    Highland Springs 36, Woodside 6
    Holston 44, Twin Springs 0
    Honaker 21, Castlewood 6
    Hopewell 41, Tabb 0
    Indian River 53, Norview 26
    Isle of Wight Academy 42, Portsmouth Christian 0
    James Madison 41, Fairfax 7
    James Monroe 45, Charlottesville 20
    James River-Buchanan 49, Randolph Henry 15
    James Robinson 40, Chantilly 13
    Jefferson Forest 30, Magna Vista 18
    Kecoughtan 14, Bethel 8
    Kenston Forest 36, Brunswick Academy 19
    Kettle Run 33, Warren County 7
    King William 62, Bruton 0
    Lafayette 49, Norcom 12
    Lake Taylor 50, Western Branch 15
    Lee High 48, Lebanon 8
    Lee-Davis 14, Mills Godwin 7
    Lloyd Bird 36, Thomas Dale 20
    Louisa 45, Chancellor 20
    Luray 35, Strasburg 7
    Manchester 75, Riverbend 0
    Marion 57, Northwood 12
    Massaponax 27, Woodgrove 6
    Maury 16, Nansemond River 15
    Monacan 45, Glen Allen 13
    Narrows 36, Bland County 6
    New Kent 33, Colonial Heights 0
    Northside 61, Heritage-Lynchburg 26
    Nottoway 27, Greensville County 8
    Orange County 30, Culpeper 28
    Page County 16, Nelson County 6
    Park View-South Hill 32, Bluestone 30
    Patrick Henry-Ashland 51, Caroline 6
    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Rye Cove 13
    Powhatan 14, Midlothian 7
    Prince Edward County 39, Altavista 14
    Pulaski County 51, William Fleming 0
    Ridgeview 49, Shelby Valley, Ky. 0
    Riverheads 49, Bath County 6
    Roanoke Catholic 62, Fishburne Military 8
    Salem 17, Franklin County 3
    Salem-Va. Beach 19, Princess Anne 6
    Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 6
    South Lakes 28, Falls Church 0
    Spotswood 39, William Monroe 10
    Spotsylvania 21, Fluvanna 14
    St. Michael 56, Richmond Christian 0
    St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51, Paul VI 14
    Stephen Decatur, Md. 58, Arcadia 20
    Stone Bridge 42, Loudoun Valley 6
    T.C. Williams 34, Gar-Field 13
    Tallwood 22, Green Run 21, OT
    Thomas Walker 29, Harlan, Ky. 24
    Twin Valley 22, Montcalm, W.Va. 16
    Union 42, Richlands 28
    Varina 51, Meadowbrook 6
    Virginia High 20, John Battle 13
    Warwick 20, Menchville 12
    West Springfield 37, Oakton 0
    William Byrd 45, Hidden Valley 21
    William Campbell 41, Central Lunenburg 21
    Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 28
    Woodrow Wilson 14, Lakeland 7
    Woodstock Central 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0
    York 39, Gloucester 16

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Armstrong vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Sep 24th.
    Briar Woods vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Broadway vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Broadway vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Essex vs. Franklin, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
    Georgetown Prep, Md. vs. Woodberry Forest, ccd.
    Great Bridge vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Rock Ridge, ppd.
    John Marshall vs. Petersburg, ppd. to Aug 31st.
    Lake Braddock vs. West Potomac, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Langley vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Liberty-Bealeton vs. Courtland, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Nansemond-Suffolk vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.
    Osbourn Park vs. Forest Park, ppd.
    Patriot vs. Mountain View, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Potomac Falls vs. Dominion, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
    Riverside vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd. to Sep 1st.
    St. Christopher's vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Tuscarora vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    W.T. Woodson vs. Annandale, ppd. to Sep 1st.
    Westfield vs. South County, ppd. to Sep 1st.


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters, Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    James Madison 41 Fairfax 7 (game called w/ 1:52 left due to lightening in area)
     
