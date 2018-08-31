Football Scores - 8/31/18 through 9/3/18

Final Scores from the second week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia... Thursday, August 30, 2018: Currituck County, N.C. 12, Hickory 6 Deep Creek 20, Grassfield 15 George Mason 38, TJ-Alexandria 0 Justice 28, James Wood 21 Landstown 21, Bayside 7 Loudoun County 49, Millbrook 28 Nandua 50, Windsor 7 Ocean Lakes 28, First Colonial 0 Rappahannock 28, Middlesex 0 Wakefield 30, Washington-Lee 22 Washington & Lee 71, Mathews 6 Woodbridge 61, Osbourn 0 Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 37, Yorktown 29 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS: Brooke Point vs. King George, ppd. to Aug 31st. Colonial Heights vs. New Kent, ppd. to Aug 31st. Deep Run vs. Atlee, ppd. to Aug 31st. Douglas Freeman vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Aug 31st. Glen Allen vs. Monacan, ppd. to Aug 31st. Grafton vs. Churchland, ppd. to Aug 31st. Green Run vs. Tallwood, ppd. to Aug 31st. Hampton vs. Denbigh, ppd. Huguenot vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Oct. 9th John Marshall vs. Petersburg, ppd. to Aug 31st. Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd. Lee-Davis vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Aug 31st. Matoaca vs. Cosby, ppd. to Aug 31st. Midlothian vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Aug 31st. Norcom vs. Lafayette, ppd. Prince George vs. Clover Hill, ppd. to Aug 31st. Princess Anne vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd. to Aug 31st. Rappahannock County vs. West Point, ppd. Smithfield vs. Dinwiddie, ppd. to Aug 31st. Southampton vs. Warhill, ppd. Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Aug 31st. Woodrow Wilson vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Aug 31st. Friday, August 31, 2018: Abingdon 45, Gate City 13 Amelia County 47, Brunswick 12 Appomattox 35, Rustburg 7 Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Hargrave Military 0 Atlee 21, Deep Run 13 Auburn 49, Craig County 0 Battlefield 29, Colgan 6 Bishop Ireton 28, St. Albans, D.C. 10 Blacksburg 45, Lord Botetourt 35 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, King & Queen 8 Brentsville 14, Fauquier 7 Brooke Point 30, King George 3 Brookville 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0 Buckingham County 27, Chatham 0 Buffalo Gap 42, Parry McCluer 41 Cave Spring 62, Staunton River 20 Centreville 14, John Champe 0 Chilhowie 49, J.I. Burton 14 Churchland 22, Grafton 0 Clover Hill 13, Prince George 12 Colonial Forge 45, Albemarle 7 Cosby 15, Matoaca 10 Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 20 Dan River 24, Bassett 20 Dinwiddie 57, Smithfield 24 Douglas Freeman 38, James River-Midlothian 21 E.C. Glass 45, Halifax County 0 East Rockingham 48, Madison County 13 Eastern Montgomery 14, Hurley 12 Eastern View 66, Turner Ashby 14 Floyd County 27, Patrick County 7 Fort Defiance 17, Stuarts Draft 10 Fredericksburg Christian 53, Fuqua School 6 GW-Danville 56, Amherst County 7 Galax 41, Radford 21 George Marshall 31, McLean 7 George Wythe-Wytheville 6, Fort Chiswell 2 Giles 33, Christiansburg 14 Glenvar 28, Covington 14 Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop Sullivan 0 Goochland 38, Fork Union Prep 7 Graham 41, Tazewell 19 Grayson County 21, Carroll County 13 Gretna 48, Tunstall 7 Grundy 40, River View, W.Va. 12 Hayfield 35, Edison 0 Henrico 68, Hermitage 0 Herndon 17, Lee-Springfield 12 Highland Springs 36, Woodside 6 Holston 44, Twin Springs 0 Honaker 21, Castlewood 6 Hopewell 41, Tabb 0 Indian River 53, Norview 26 Isle of Wight Academy 42, Portsmouth Christian 0 James Madison 41, Fairfax 7 James Monroe 45, Charlottesville 20 James River-Buchanan 49, Randolph Henry 15 James Robinson 40, Chantilly 13 Jefferson Forest 30, Magna Vista 18 Kecoughtan 14, Bethel 8 Kenston Forest 36, Brunswick Academy 19 Kettle Run 33, Warren County 7 King William 62, Bruton 0 Lafayette 49, Norcom 12 Lake Taylor 50, Western Branch 15 Lee High 48, Lebanon 8 Lee-Davis 14, Mills Godwin 7 Lloyd Bird 36, Thomas Dale 20 Louisa 45, Chancellor 20 Luray 35, Strasburg 7 Manchester 75, Riverbend 0 Marion 57, Northwood 12 Massaponax 27, Woodgrove 6 Maury 16, Nansemond River 15 Monacan 45, Glen Allen 13 Narrows 36, Bland County 6 New Kent 33, Colonial Heights 0 Northside 61, Heritage-Lynchburg 26 Nottoway 27, Greensville County 8 Orange County 30, Culpeper 28 Page County 16, Nelson County 6 Park View-South Hill 32, Bluestone 30 Patrick Henry-Ashland 51, Caroline 6 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Rye Cove 13 Powhatan 14, Midlothian 7 Prince Edward County 39, Altavista 14 Pulaski County 51, William Fleming 0 Ridgeview 49, Shelby Valley, Ky. 0 Riverheads 49, Bath County 6 Roanoke Catholic 62, Fishburne Military 8 Salem 17, Franklin County 3 Salem-Va. Beach 19, Princess Anne 6 Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 6 South Lakes 28, Falls Church 0 Spotswood 39, William Monroe 10 Spotsylvania 21, Fluvanna 14 St. Michael 56, Richmond Christian 0 St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51, Paul VI 14 Stephen Decatur, Md. 58, Arcadia 20 Stone Bridge 42, Loudoun Valley 6 T.C. Williams 34, Gar-Field 13 Tallwood 22, Green Run 21, OT Thomas Walker 29, Harlan, Ky. 24 Twin Valley 22, Montcalm, W.Va. 16 Union 42, Richlands 28 Varina 51, Meadowbrook 6 Virginia High 20, John Battle 13 Warwick 20, Menchville 12 West Springfield 37, Oakton 0 William Byrd 45, Hidden Valley 21 William Campbell 41, Central Lunenburg 21 Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 28 Woodrow Wilson 14, Lakeland 7 Woodstock Central 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0 York 39, Gloucester 16 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Armstrong vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Sep 24th. Briar Woods vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Sep 1st. Broadway vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 1st. Broadway vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 1st. Essex vs. Franklin, ppd. to Sep 3rd. Georgetown Prep, Md. vs. Woodberry Forest, ccd. Great Bridge vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd. to Sep 1st. Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Rock Ridge, ppd. John Marshall vs. Petersburg, ppd. to Aug 31st. Lake Braddock vs. West Potomac, ppd. to Sep 1st. Langley vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Sep 1st. Liberty-Bealeton vs. Courtland, ppd. to Sep 1st. Nansemond-Suffolk vs. Blue Ridge, ppd. Osbourn Park vs. Forest Park, ppd. Patriot vs. Mountain View, ppd. to Sep 1st. Potomac Falls vs. Dominion, ppd. to Sep 1st. R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Sep 3rd. Riverside vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd. to Sep 1st. St. Christopher's vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Sep 1st. Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Sep 1st. Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Sep 1st. Tuscarora vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Sep 1st. W.T. Woodson vs. Annandale, ppd. to Sep 1st. Westfield vs. South County, ppd. to Sep 1st. Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters, Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.