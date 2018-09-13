Football Scores - 9/12/18 through 9/15/18

    Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Wednesday, September 12, 2018:
    Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20
    Benedictine 44, Fork Union Prep 16
    Bluestone 28, Prince Edward County 14
    Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19
    Central Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 7, OT
    Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6
    Colonial Forge 42, C.D. Hylton 14
    Cosby 23, Huguenot 20
    Edison 35, McLean 21
    Fluvanna 57, Madison County 35
    Fort Defiance 21, Wilson Memorial 14
    Glen Allen 39, Lee-Davis 20
    Glenvar 36, Grayson County 12
    Goochland 30, Nottoway 13
    Halifax County 46, Dan River 7
    Highland Springs 42, Riverbend 0
    Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 0
    Liberty-Bedford 46, Staunton River 7
    Lloyd Bird 40, James River-Midlothian 20
    Loudoun County 48, Freedom (South Riding) 0
    Manchester 62, Monacan 9
    Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14
    Mills Godwin 14, Hanover 13
    Mountain View 24, Potomac 12
    Page County 14, Stuarts Draft 7
    Patrick County 23, North Stokes, N.C. 0
    Petersburg 50, James Monroe 21
    Prince George 19, John Marshall 14
    Pulaski County 53, Carroll County 14
    Radford 7, Gretna 6
    Reidsville, N.C. 34, Magna Vista 12
    Sherando 56, Loudoun Valley 14
    Spotsylvania 34, Orange County 7
    Stafford 28, King George 7
    Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 6
    TJ-Richmond 28, Caroline 13
    Varina 48, Hermitage 0
    Western Albemarle 31, Charlottesville 21


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
