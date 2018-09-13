Football Scores - 9/12/18 through 9/15/18

Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia... Wednesday, September 12, 2018: Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20 Benedictine 44, Fork Union Prep 16 Bluestone 28, Prince Edward County 14 Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19 Central Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 7, OT Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6 Colonial Forge 42, C.D. Hylton 14 Cosby 23, Huguenot 20 Edison 35, McLean 21 Fluvanna 57, Madison County 35 Fort Defiance 21, Wilson Memorial 14 Glen Allen 39, Lee-Davis 20 Glenvar 36, Grayson County 12 Goochland 30, Nottoway 13 Halifax County 46, Dan River 7 Highland Springs 42, Riverbend 0 Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 0 Liberty-Bedford 46, Staunton River 7 Lloyd Bird 40, James River-Midlothian 20 Loudoun County 48, Freedom (South Riding) 0 Manchester 62, Monacan 9 Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14 Mills Godwin 14, Hanover 13 Mountain View 24, Potomac 12 Page County 14, Stuarts Draft 7 Patrick County 23, North Stokes, N.C. 0 Petersburg 50, James Monroe 21 Prince George 19, John Marshall 14 Pulaski County 53, Carroll County 14 Radford 7, Gretna 6 Reidsville, N.C. 34, Magna Vista 12 Sherando 56, Loudoun Valley 14 Spotsylvania 34, Orange County 7 Stafford 28, King George 7 Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 6 TJ-Richmond 28, Caroline 13 Varina 48, Hermitage 0 Western Albemarle 31, Charlottesville 21 Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.