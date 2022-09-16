Football Scores - 9/15/22 through 9/17/22 (WEEK 4 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 4:

Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 15, 2022 through Saturday, September 17, 2022 - can be seen below...Brunswick Academy 62, Chincoteague 14Essex 52, Franklin 14Freedom (Woodbridge) 42, Unity Reed 0Halifax County 40, Mecklenburg County 28Nansemond River 44, Hickory 0Poquoson 21, Tabb 7Rappahannock 19, Brunswick 14Varina 13, Hermitage 0W.T. Woodson 31, Falls Church 13Abingdon 21, Richlands 0Albemarle 56, Monticello 0Alexandria City 35, Justice 0Amelia County 35, Altavista 7Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8Armstrong 26. Goochland 14Bassett 42, William Byrd 21Battlefield 48, C.D. Hylton 0Bayside 20, Landstown 0Bishop O’Connell 16, John Carroll, Md. 13Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24, Greenbrier Christian 22Brentsville 42, James Wood 0Briar Woods 36, Forest Park 35Brooke Point 28, Eastern View 6Brookville 49, Jefferson Forest 27Buckingham County 48, Fuqua School 8Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7Central of Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8Centreville 81, Wakefield 7Chatham 21, Patrick County 19Churchland 35, Booker T. Washington 26Collegiate-Richmond 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 19Colonial Heights 36, Southampton 30, OTCosby 37, Clover Hill 6Douglas Freeman 35, Atlee 19Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13Edison 28, Annandale 13Fairfax 45, McLean 0Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0Fork Union Prep 19, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7Frank Cox 37, Ocean Lakes 13Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0Freedom (South Riding) 47, Gainesville 13Gate City 35, Marion 28George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Carroll County 32Giles 16, Narrows 14Glenvar 52, Hidden Valley 14Grafton 47, Jamestown 3Graham 17, Union 8Green Run 57, First Colonial 7Grundy 62, Castlewood 6Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Park View-Sterling 0Hanover 41, Mills Godwin 24Hayfield 38, George Marshall 35Heritage-Lynchburg 12, E.C. Glass 0Herndon 49, Osbourn Park 0Highland Springs 34, Martinsburg, W.Va. 3Honaker 55, Eastside 29Hopewell 25, Henrico 12Hurley 52, River View, W.Va. 26Independence 49, Washington, W.Va. 7J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16James River-Buchanan 27, Covington 7James River-Midlothian 37, Huguenot 12James Robinson 35, Chantilly 24John Champe 49, Colgan 29John Handley 28, Skyline 14Kecoughtan 45, Gloucester 0Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 0Kettle Run 31, Riverside 0King & Queen 44, Northumberland 0King George 62, Westmoreland County 0King William 10, Caroline 6King’s Fork 70, Great Bridge 20Lafayette 35, York 21Lake Braddock 48, North Stafford 8Lake Taylor 41, Norview 0Langley 48, Meridian High School 13Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7Lee High 41, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 6Liberty-Bealeton 40, Culpeper 13Lord Botetourt 35, Appomattox 3Loudoun County 27, Broad Run 6Loudoun Valley 55, Dominion 7Louisa 62, Fluvanna 0Luray 35, Page County 12Madison County 23, William Monroe 7Manchester 35, Powhatan 14Martinsville 50, Dan River 27Maury 66, Granby 0Menchville 21, Hampton 20Midlothian 15, Lloyd Bird 7Montcalm, W.Va. 12, Craig County 6Mountain View 62, James Monroe 0Nelson County 42, Cumberland 0Norcom 34, Manor 0Northampton 43, Windsor 8Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21Osbourn 12, Potomac 7Parry McCluer 44, Mountain View 6Patrick Henry-Ashland 39, Deep Run 0Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7Patriot 35, Gar-Field 21Petersburg 62, John Marshall 6Portsmouth Christian 30, Hargrave Military 21Potomac Falls 28, Millbrook 14Radford 28, Galax 7Randolph-Henry 47, Surry County 12Rappahannock County 43, Kenston Forest 8Riverbend 44, Courtland 19Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28, 2OTSalem 55, Northside 14Salem-Va. Beach 20, Tallwood 0Smithfield 40, Lakeland 20Snow Hill, Md. 42, Arcadia 6Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7St. Michael 25, Paul VI Catholic 13Stafford 44, Spotsylvania 41Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14Stone Bridge 20, Colonial Forge 14Strasburg 40, Moorefield, W.Va. 0Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 3Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6Tazewell 39, John Battle 16The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 14Thomas Dale 63, Meadowbrook 6Trinity Episcopal 54, Norfolk Academy 7Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21Tuscarora 32, Heritage (Leesburg) 0Virginia High 38, Central-Wise 35, OTWarhill 41, New Kent 20Warren County 29, Fauquier 28, OTWarwick 77, Denbigh 0West Springfield 28, Washington-Liberty 21Western Branch 47, Grassfield 0Westfield 31, South County 20Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20Woodbridge 27, Massaponax 14Woodstock Central 21, Clarke County 14Yorktown 49, Oakton 7POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ccd.