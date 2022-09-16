Football Scores - 9/15/22 through 9/17/22 (WEEK 4 of 2022 Season)

matthew328826
WEEK 4:
Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 15, 2022 through Saturday, September 17, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 15, 2022:
Brunswick Academy 62, Chincoteague 14
Essex 52, Franklin 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 42, Unity Reed 0
Halifax County 40, Mecklenburg County 28
Nansemond River 44, Hickory 0
Poquoson 21, Tabb 7
Rappahannock 19, Brunswick 14
Varina 13, Hermitage 0
W.T. Woodson 31, Falls Church 13
Friday, September 16, 2022:
Abingdon 21, Richlands 0
Albemarle 56, Monticello 0
Alexandria City 35, Justice 0
Amelia County 35, Altavista 7
Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8
Armstrong 26. Goochland 14
Bassett 42, William Byrd 21
Battlefield 48, C.D. Hylton 0
Bayside 20, Landstown 0
Bishop O’Connell 16, John Carroll, Md. 13
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24, Greenbrier Christian 22
Brentsville 42, James Wood 0
Briar Woods 36, Forest Park 35
Brooke Point 28, Eastern View 6
Brookville 49, Jefferson Forest 27
Buckingham County 48, Fuqua School 8
Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7
Central of Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8
Centreville 81, Wakefield 7
Chatham 21, Patrick County 19
Churchland 35, Booker T. Washington 26
Collegiate-Richmond 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 19
Colonial Heights 36, Southampton 30, OT
Cosby 37, Clover Hill 6
Douglas Freeman 35, Atlee 19
Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13
Edison 28, Annandale 13
Fairfax 45, McLean 0
Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0
Fork Union Prep 19, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7
Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7
Frank Cox 37, Ocean Lakes 13
Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0
Freedom (South Riding) 47, Gainesville 13
Gate City 35, Marion 28
George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Carroll County 32
Giles 16, Narrows 14
Glenvar 52, Hidden Valley 14
Grafton 47, Jamestown 3
Graham 17, Union 8
Green Run 57, First Colonial 7
Grundy 62, Castlewood 6
Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Park View-Sterling 0
Hanover 41, Mills Godwin 24
Hayfield 38, George Marshall 35
Heritage-Lynchburg 12, E.C. Glass 0
Herndon 49, Osbourn Park 0
Highland Springs 34, Martinsburg, W.Va. 3
Honaker 55, Eastside 29
Hopewell 25, Henrico 12
Hurley 52, River View, W.Va. 26
Independence 49, Washington, W.Va. 7
J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16
James River-Buchanan 27, Covington 7
James River-Midlothian 37, Huguenot 12
James Robinson 35, Chantilly 24
John Champe 49, Colgan 29
John Handley 28, Skyline 14
Kecoughtan 45, Gloucester 0
Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 0
Kettle Run 31, Riverside 0
King & Queen 44, Northumberland 0
King George 62, Westmoreland County 0
King William 10, Caroline 6
King’s Fork 70, Great Bridge 20
Lafayette 35, York 21
Lake Braddock 48, North Stafford 8
Lake Taylor 41, Norview 0
Langley 48, Meridian High School 13
Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7
Lee High 41, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20
Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 6
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Culpeper 13
Lord Botetourt 35, Appomattox 3
Loudoun County 27, Broad Run 6
Loudoun Valley 55, Dominion 7
Louisa 62, Fluvanna 0
Luray 35, Page County 12
Madison County 23, William Monroe 7
Manchester 35, Powhatan 14
Martinsville 50, Dan River 27
Maury 66, Granby 0
Menchville 21, Hampton 20
Midlothian 15, Lloyd Bird 7
Montcalm, W.Va. 12, Craig County 6
Mountain View 62, James Monroe 0
Nelson County 42, Cumberland 0
Norcom 34, Manor 0
Northampton 43, Windsor 8
Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21
Osbourn 12, Potomac 7
Parry McCluer 44, Mountain View 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 39, Deep Run 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7
Patriot 35, Gar-Field 21
Petersburg 62, John Marshall 6
Portsmouth Christian 30, Hargrave Military 21
Potomac Falls 28, Millbrook 14
Radford 28, Galax 7
Randolph-Henry 47, Surry County 12
Rappahannock County 43, Kenston Forest 8
Riverbend 44, Courtland 19
Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28, 2OT
Salem 55, Northside 14
Salem-Va. Beach 20, Tallwood 0
Smithfield 40, Lakeland 20
Snow Hill, Md. 42, Arcadia 6
Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7
St. Michael 25, Paul VI Catholic 13
Stafford 44, Spotsylvania 41
Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14
Stone Bridge 20, Colonial Forge 14
Strasburg 40, Moorefield, W.Va. 0
Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 3
Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6
Tazewell 39, John Battle 16
The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 14
Thomas Dale 63, Meadowbrook 6
Trinity Episcopal 54, Norfolk Academy 7
Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21
Tuscarora 32, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Virginia High 38, Central-Wise 35, OT
Warhill 41, New Kent 20
Warren County 29, Fauquier 28, OT
Warwick 77, Denbigh 0
West Springfield 28, Washington-Liberty 21
Western Branch 47, Grassfield 0
Westfield 31, South County 20
Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20
Woodbridge 27, Massaponax 14
Woodstock Central 21, Clarke County 14
Yorktown 49, Oakton 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ccd.
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
