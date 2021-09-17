Football Scores - 9/16/21 through 9/21/21 (WEEK 4 of 2021 Season)

WEEK 4:

Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2021 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 16, 2021 through Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - can be seen below...Graham 28, Union 27Hidden Valley 55, Glenvar 51Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0Warhill 36, New Kent 0Warwick 66, Denbigh 0Abingdon 42, Richlands 0Amelia County 50, Altavista 7Amherst County 34, Liberty-Bedford 0Appomattox 35, Lord Botetourt 14Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Christchurch 0Battlefield 24, C.D. Hylton 2Bayside 35, Kellam 6Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 60, Brunswick Academy 0Broad Run 49, Lightridge 7Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8Brookville 68, Jefferson Forest 14Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 8Central of Lunenburg 49, William Campbell 14Centreville 46, Wakefield 0Christiansburg 28, Central – Wise 20Churchland 33, Booker T. Washington 20Clarke County 13, Woodstock Central 7Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7Cosby 48, Clover Hill 31Culpeper 12, Liberty-Bealeton 6Douglas Freeman 38, Atlee 6Eastern Montgomery 31, Auburn 0Eastside 51, Honaker 22Edison 28, Annandale 7Fairfax 49, McLean 24Fauquier 20, Warren County 0Floyd County 18, Fort Chiswell 6Forest Park 13, Briar Woods 6Frank Cox 37, First Colonial 12Franklin County 48, Magna Vista 19Freedom (Woodbridge) 35, Unity Reed 0GW-Danville 46, Nation Ford, S.C. 31Galax 34, Radford 27, OTGar-Field 21, Patriot 13Gate City 34, Marion 8George Marshall 35, Hayfield 34, OTGeorge Wythe-Wytheville 27, Carroll County 20, 2OTGiles 41, Narrows 6Goochland 27, Armstrong 6Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 19Greenbrier Christian 40, The Covenant School 28Halifax County 55, Park View-South Hill 21Hampshire, W.Va. 69, Park View-Sterling 37Hanover 51, Mills Godwin 28Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20Heritage (Leesburg) 32, Tuscarora 27Hickory 7, Nansemond River 6Hopewell 36, Henrico 0Independence 35, Washington, W.Va. 14James River-Buchanan 34, Covington 32James River-Midlothian 42, Huguenot 0James Robinson 48, Chantilly 20James Wood 37, Brentsville 15Jamestown 13, Grafton 12King & Queen Central 39, Isle of Wight Academy 14Kettle Run 41, Riverside 21King George 35, Washington & Lee 0King William 65, Caroline 6King’s Fork 42, Great Bridge 2Lafayette 35, York 24Lake Braddock 20, North Stafford 19Lake Taylor 28, Norview 26Loudoun County 56, Rock Ridge 6Loudoun Valley 54, Dominion 14Louisa 33, Fluvanna 0Luray 21, Page County 12Madison County 26, William Monroe 24Manchester 38, Powhatan 6Martinsburg, W.Va. 26, Highland Springs 25Martinsville 31, Dan River 28Maury 63, Granby 0Meridian 28, Langley 7Middlesex 37, Lancaster 0Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 0Mount Vernon 42, John R. Lewis 0Mountain View 49, James Monroe 7Nelson County 20, Cumberland 16North Cross 48, Roanoke Catholic 0Oakton 30, Yorktown 28Ocean Lakes 42, Princess Anne 0Osbourn Park 40, Herndon 14Patrick County 34, Chatham 28Patrick Henry-Ashland 34, Deep Run 0Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Lee High 34Petersburg 62, John Marshall 6Phoebus 48, Bethel 0Poquoson 14, Tabb 7Portsmouth Christian 48, Catholic High School of Va. Beach 7Potomac 12, Osbourn 0Potomac Falls 49, Millbrook 0Randolph-Henry 16, Surry County 8Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13River View, W.Va. 30, Hurley 22Riverbend 42, Chancellor 20Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 10Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8Salem 42, Northside 0Sherando 49, Musselman, W.Va. 43Snow Hill, Md. 56, Arcadia 24South County 28, Westfield 20Southampton 19, Colonial Heights 6Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7Spotsylvania 44, Stafford 26St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Oscar Smith 0Staunton River 46, Tunstall 6Stone Bridge 43, Colonial Forge 7TJ-Alexandria 24, Manassas Park 0Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 25, Greensville County 8Trinity Episcopal 39, Norfolk Academy 3Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9Varina 28, Hermitage 21W.T. Woodson 22, Falls Church 0West Springfield 34, Washington-Lee 14Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0Western Branch 41, Grassfield 0Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18Woodbridge 21, Massaponax 14POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd. to Oct 8th.Central – Wise vs. Virginia High, ppd.Chilhowie vs. Lebanon, ppd.John Battle vs. Tazewell, ccd.Kempsville vs. Landstown, ppd.Lakeland vs. Smithfield, ppd.Lloyd Bird vs. Midlothian, ppd.Manor High School vs. Norcom, ppd.Paul VI Catholic High School vs. St. Michael, ppd.Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.