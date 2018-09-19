Football Scores - 9/17/18 through 9/22/18

Final Scores from the fifth week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia... Monday, September 17, 2018: Arcadia 51, Snow Hill, Md. 0 Booker T. Washington 23, Woodrow Wilson 13 James M. Bennett, Md. 56, Nandua 14 Lake Taylor 49, Maury 35 Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 7 Norcom 20, Granby 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. Churchland vs. Armstrong, ccd. Deep Run vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ccd. Essex vs. Surry County, ppd. to Sept. 25 Hopewell vs. Powhatan, ccd. J.R. Tucker vs. Henrico, ppd. Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Fuqua School 20 Buffalo Gap 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38 Deep Creek 24, Western Branch 0 Indian River 48, Great Bridge 2 King’s Fork 30, Hickory 0 Nansemond River 40, Lakeland 6 Northampton 32, Windsor 6 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 40, Albemarle 31 Rappahannock 16, Washington & Lee 0 Smithfield 50, Jamestown 29 Warwick 20, Bethel 13 York 21, Tabb 14, OT Wednesday, September 19, 2018: Frank Cox 28, Green Run 14 Kellam 24, First Colonial 21 Landstown 20, Princess Anne 14 Ocean Lakes 9, Salem-Va. Beach 0 Oscar Smith 37, Grassfield 7 Tallwood 42, Kempsville 0 Thursday, September 20, 2018: Gloucester 34, Denbigh 33 Friday, September 21, 2018: Amelia County 41, Bluestone 10 Appomattox 49, Dan River 33 Arcadia 48, Broadwater Academy 0 Atlee 28, Armstrong 18 Blacksburg 24, Salem 21 Bluefield, W.Va. 60, Tazewell 18 Broad Run 41, Rock Ridge 0 Brookville 23, Amherst County 0 Brunswick 14, Windsor 7 Buckingham County 19, Nottoway 3 C.D. Hylton 15, Gar-Field 0 Castlewood 16, Rye Cove 13 Central Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6 Centreville 45, South Lakes 8 Chancellor 36, James Monroe 29 Chantilly 27, Battlefield 6 Chilhowie 59, Northwood 9 Christchurch 12, Atlantic Shores Christian 6 Clarke County 45, Washington, W.Va. 8 Clover Hill 31, James River-Midlothian 21 Colonial Beach 53, Mathews 0 Colonial Forge 35, Riverbend 0 Colonial Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20 Cosby 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6 Covenant School 60, Brunswick Academy 0 Craig County 34, Twin Valley 16 Culpeper 21, Spotsylvania 10 Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 21 Dinwiddie 69, Prince George 26 Dominion 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 14 Douglas Freeman 17, John Marshall 6 East Rockingham 49, Page County 6 Eastern Montgomery 30, Bland County 22 Eastern View 42, Courtland 13 Eastside 35, Thomas Walker 28 Edison 35, TJ-Alexandria 0 Episcopal 40, Maret, D.C. 0 Fairfax 15, Annandale 8 Falls Church 35, George Marshall 19 Fishburne Military 28, Quantico 0 Flint Hill 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0 Fluvanna 22, Monticello 17 Franklin County 16, Bassett 7 Freedom (Woodbridge) 75, Osbourn 6 GW-Danville 66, Martinsville 19 George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 27 Giles 24, Floyd County 21 Glen Allen 28, Hermitage 7 Glenvar 27, Carroll County 19 Good Counsel, Md. 55, Bishop Sullivan 0 Graham 44, Central Wise 10 Grayson County 27, Marion 12 Greensville County 54, Surry County 21 Gretna 70, Chatham 0 Grundy 20, Honaker 0 Hampton 14, Bethel 0 Harrisonburg 35, Broadway 7 Hedgesville, W.Va. 45, James Wood 20 Henrico 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6 Heritage-Lynchburg 25, E.C. Glass 22 Hidden Valley 37, Abingdon 25 Highland Springs 71, Lee-Davis 8 Holston 33, Rural Retreat 14 Hopewell 35, Petersburg 14 Hurley 26, Montcalm, W.Va. 6 Indian River 42, Nansemond River 6 Isle of Wight Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0 J.I. Burton 50, Twin Springs 0 James Madison 35, Washington-Lee 17 Jamestown 21, Grafton 13 Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty-Bedford 34 Justice 35, McLean 14 King George 34, Caroline 15 King William 35, Washington & Lee 12 Kinston Parrott Academy, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 22 Lake Braddock 36, Yorktown 0 Lake Taylor 58, Norview 27 Langley 42, Oakton 7 Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 21 Lloyd Bird 7, Huguenot 6 Loudoun County 28, Riverside 0 Luray 56, Wilson Memorial 35 Magna Vista 42, Patrick County 21 Manchester 47, Midlothian 3 Massaponax 44, North Stafford 7 Maury 30, Booker T. Washington 22 Millbrook 53, Fauquier 26 Mount Vernon 49, Wakefield 7 Mountain View 30, Stafford 7 Nandua 36, Lancaster 34 Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Portsmouth Christian 13 Norcom 16, Churchland 0 North Cross 67, Hargrave Military 14 Northside 27, Lord Botetourt 24 Northumberland 61, Middlesex 0 Orange County 30, Charlottesville 14 Park View-South Hill 28, Franklin 13 Parry McCluer 52, Nelson County 6 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43, John Battle 24 Paul VI 28, St. John Paul the Great 7 Poquoson 27, New Kent 0 Potomac 20, Colgan 18 Potomac Falls 36, Freedom (South Riding) 10 Prince Edward County 56, Randolph Henry 12 Pulaski County 34, Cave Spring 0 Radford 45, Alleghany 7 Richlands 27, William Byrd 21 Ridgeview 49, Lee High 7 Rockbridge County 14, Fort Defiance 10 Sherando 55, Liberty-Bealeton 21 Skyline 42, George Mason 22 South County 36, Hayfield 6 Southampton 24, Sussex Central 6 Spotswood 37, William Fleming 15 St. Annes-Belfield 42, Hampton Roads 0 St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 24 St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Fork Union Prep 13 Stone Bridge 42, John Champe 7 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, Brooke Point 17 Strasburg 22, Warren County 21, OT Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21 Trinity Episcopal 35, Bishop Ireton 0 Tunstall 43, Halifax County 29 Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 7 Tuscarora 35, Briar Woods 23 Union 33, Gate City 13 Va. Episcopal 60, Kenston Forest 12 Varina 49, Hanover 7 West Point 51, Northampton 8 Western Albemarle 28, Powhatan 21 Westfield 62, West Springfield 21 William Campbell 20, Altavista 18 William Monroe 20, Madison County 14 Woodbridge 41, Forest Park 0 Woodrow Wilson 20, Granby 7 Woodside 26, Heritage-Newport News 7 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd. to Sep 22nd. Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 22nd. Lee-Springfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd. Saturday, September 22, 2018: Bishop O'Connell 45, Blue Ridge 6 Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 14 Fuqua School 49, Richmond Christian 14 Hickory 28, Western Branch 12 Kecoughtan 35, Menchville 20 Kettle Run 28, Handley 21 King's Fork 33, Grassfield 10 Louisa 40, Albemarle 7 Osbourn Park 21, Herndon 14 Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 6 Patriot 24, T.C. Williams 7 Phoebus 28, Warwick 14 R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 14 York 17, Smithfield 14 Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.