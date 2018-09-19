Football Scores - 9/17/18 through 9/22/18

    

    Final Scores from the fifth week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Monday, September 17, 2018:
    Arcadia 51, Snow Hill, Md. 0
    Booker T. Washington 23, Woodrow Wilson 13
    James M. Bennett, Md. 56, Nandua 14
    Lake Taylor 49, Maury 35
    Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 7
    Norcom 20, Granby 0

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd.
    Churchland vs. Armstrong, ccd.
    Deep Run vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ccd.
    Essex vs. Surry County, ppd. to Sept. 25
    Hopewell vs. Powhatan, ccd.
    J.R. Tucker vs. Henrico, ppd.

    Tuesday, September 18, 2018:
    Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Fuqua School 20
    Buffalo Gap 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
    Deep Creek 24, Western Branch 0
    Indian River 48, Great Bridge 2
    King’s Fork 30, Hickory 0
    Nansemond River 40, Lakeland 6
    Northampton 32, Windsor 6
    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 40, Albemarle 31
    Rappahannock 16, Washington & Lee 0
    Smithfield 50, Jamestown 29
    Warwick 20, Bethel 13
    York 21, Tabb 14, OT

    Wednesday, September 19, 2018:
    Frank Cox 28, Green Run 14
    Kellam 24, First Colonial 21
    Landstown 20, Princess Anne 14
    Ocean Lakes 9, Salem-Va. Beach 0
    Oscar Smith 37, Grassfield 7
    Tallwood 42, Kempsville 0

    Thursday, September 20, 2018:
    Gloucester 34, Denbigh 33

    Friday, September 21, 2018:
    Amelia County 41, Bluestone 10
    Appomattox 49, Dan River 33
    Arcadia 48, Broadwater Academy 0
    Atlee 28, Armstrong 18
    Blacksburg 24, Salem 21
    Bluefield, W.Va. 60, Tazewell 18
    Broad Run 41, Rock Ridge 0
    Brookville 23, Amherst County 0
    Brunswick 14, Windsor 7
    Buckingham County 19, Nottoway 3
    C.D. Hylton 15, Gar-Field 0
    Castlewood 16, Rye Cove 13
    Central Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6
    Centreville 45, South Lakes 8
    Chancellor 36, James Monroe 29
    Chantilly 27, Battlefield 6
    Chilhowie 59, Northwood 9
    Christchurch 12, Atlantic Shores Christian 6
    Clarke County 45, Washington, W.Va. 8
    Clover Hill 31, James River-Midlothian 21
    Colonial Beach 53, Mathews 0
    Colonial Forge 35, Riverbend 0
    Colonial Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20
    Cosby 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6
    Covenant School 60, Brunswick Academy 0
    Craig County 34, Twin Valley 16
    Culpeper 21, Spotsylvania 10
    Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 21
    Dinwiddie 69, Prince George 26
    Dominion 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
    Douglas Freeman 17, John Marshall 6
    East Rockingham 49, Page County 6
    Eastern Montgomery 30, Bland County 22
    Eastern View 42, Courtland 13
    Eastside 35, Thomas Walker 28
    Edison 35, TJ-Alexandria 0
    Episcopal 40, Maret, D.C. 0
    Fairfax 15, Annandale 8
    Falls Church 35, George Marshall 19
    Fishburne Military 28, Quantico 0
    Flint Hill 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0
    Fluvanna 22, Monticello 17
    Franklin County 16, Bassett 7
    Freedom (Woodbridge) 75, Osbourn 6
    GW-Danville 66, Martinsville 19
    George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 27
    Giles 24, Floyd County 21
    Glen Allen 28, Hermitage 7
    Glenvar 27, Carroll County 19
    Good Counsel, Md. 55, Bishop Sullivan 0
    Graham 44, Central Wise 10
    Grayson County 27, Marion 12
    Greensville County 54, Surry County 21
    Gretna 70, Chatham 0
    Grundy 20, Honaker 0
    Hampton 14, Bethel 0
    Harrisonburg 35, Broadway 7
    Hedgesville, W.Va. 45, James Wood 20
    Henrico 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6
    Heritage-Lynchburg 25, E.C. Glass 22
    Hidden Valley 37, Abingdon 25
    Highland Springs 71, Lee-Davis 8
    Holston 33, Rural Retreat 14
    Hopewell 35, Petersburg 14
    Hurley 26, Montcalm, W.Va. 6
    Indian River 42, Nansemond River 6
    Isle of Wight Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
    J.I. Burton 50, Twin Springs 0
    James Madison 35, Washington-Lee 17
    Jamestown 21, Grafton 13
    Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty-Bedford 34
    Justice 35, McLean 14
    King George 34, Caroline 15
    King William 35, Washington & Lee 12
    Kinston Parrott Academy, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 22
    Lake Braddock 36, Yorktown 0
    Lake Taylor 58, Norview 27
    Langley 42, Oakton 7
    Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 21
    Lloyd Bird 7, Huguenot 6
    Loudoun County 28, Riverside 0
    Luray 56, Wilson Memorial 35
    Magna Vista 42, Patrick County 21
    Manchester 47, Midlothian 3
    Massaponax 44, North Stafford 7
    Maury 30, Booker T. Washington 22
    Millbrook 53, Fauquier 26
    Mount Vernon 49, Wakefield 7
    Mountain View 30, Stafford 7
    Nandua 36, Lancaster 34
    Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Portsmouth Christian 13
    Norcom 16, Churchland 0
    North Cross 67, Hargrave Military 14
    Northside 27, Lord Botetourt 24
    Northumberland 61, Middlesex 0
    Orange County 30, Charlottesville 14
    Park View-South Hill 28, Franklin 13
    Parry McCluer 52, Nelson County 6
    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43, John Battle 24
    Paul VI 28, St. John Paul the Great 7
    Poquoson 27, New Kent 0
    Potomac 20, Colgan 18
    Potomac Falls 36, Freedom (South Riding) 10
    Prince Edward County 56, Randolph Henry 12
    Pulaski County 34, Cave Spring 0
    Radford 45, Alleghany 7
    Richlands 27, William Byrd 21
    Ridgeview 49, Lee High 7
    Rockbridge County 14, Fort Defiance 10
    Sherando 55, Liberty-Bealeton 21
    Skyline 42, George Mason 22
    South County 36, Hayfield 6
    Southampton 24, Sussex Central 6
    Spotswood 37, William Fleming 15
    St. Annes-Belfield 42, Hampton Roads 0
    St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 24
    St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Fork Union Prep 13
    Stone Bridge 42, John Champe 7
    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, Brooke Point 17
    Strasburg 22, Warren County 21, OT
    Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21
    Trinity Episcopal 35, Bishop Ireton 0
    Tunstall 43, Halifax County 29
    Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 7
    Tuscarora 35, Briar Woods 23
    Union 33, Gate City 13
    Va. Episcopal 60, Kenston Forest 12
    Varina 49, Hanover 7
    West Point 51, Northampton 8
    Western Albemarle 28, Powhatan 21
    Westfield 62, West Springfield 21
    William Campbell 20, Altavista 18
    William Monroe 20, Madison County 14
    Woodbridge 41, Forest Park 0
    Woodrow Wilson 20, Granby 7
    Woodside 26, Heritage-Newport News 7

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
    Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
    Lee-Springfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.
    Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.

    Saturday, September 22, 2018:
    Bishop O'Connell 45, Blue Ridge 6
    Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 14
    Fuqua School 49, Richmond Christian 14
    Hickory 28, Western Branch 12
    Kecoughtan 35, Menchville 20
    Kettle Run 28, Handley 21
    King's Fork 33, Grassfield 10
    Louisa 40, Albemarle 7
    Osbourn Park 21, Herndon 14
    Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 6
    Patriot 24, T.C. Williams 7
    Phoebus 28, Warwick 14
    R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 14
    York 17, Smithfield 14


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    1 matthew328826, Sep 19, 2018 at 11:58 AM
