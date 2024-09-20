Football Scores - 9/19/24 through 9/21/24 (WEEK 4 of 2024 Season)

WEEK 4:

Final Scores from the fourth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 19, 2024 through Saturday, September 21, 2024 - can be seen below...Deep Creek 16, Grassfield 8Denbigh 14, Gloucester 9Hampton 35, Kecoughtan 0Hanover 42, Mills Godwin 7Henrico 48, J.R. Tucker 7Hickory 29, Western Branch 13King’s Fork 64, Great Bridge 14Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 0Sherando 47, Fauquier 10Abingdon 56, Richlands 6Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 7Altavista 58, Prince Edward 0Armstrong 55, Goochland 0Bath County 68, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 12Battlefield 42, Woodbridge 7Benedictine 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7Blacksburg 44, Rockbridge County 20Broadwater Academy 56, Fuqua School 6Bruton 42, Northumberland 12Buckingham 35, Fluvanna 0Buffalo Gap 40, East Rockingham 11Caroline 26, King William 21Christiansburg 39, Cave Spring 20Churchland 12, Hopewell 10Clarke County 31, Warren County 0Colgan 50, Osbourn Park 8Collegiate-Richmond 22, Fork Union Prep 0Colonial Forge 35, Patriot 27Culpeper 30, Meridian 22Deep Run 27, Meadowbrook 9E.C. Glass 59, Liberty-Bedford 0Eastern View 34, Brooke Point 27Eastside 20, Chilhowie 0Essex 64, Franklin 0Fairfax 38, South County 21Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 14Gainesville 41, James Robinson 13George Wythe 42, Carroll County 7Glen Allen 28, Thomas Dale 3Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 0Grafton 9, New Kent 6Graham 7, Union 6Granby 42, Norview 0Grayson County 42, Floyd County 15Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0Greenbrier Christian 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0Hayfield 70, Chantilly 0Heritage (Lynchburg) 21, Jefferson Forest 7Hermitage 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 20Herndon 21, Wakefield 0Highland Springs 50, Douglas Freeman 14Honaker 42, Holston 21J.I. Burton 40, Twin Springs 0James Madison 35, George Marshall 7John Handley 41, Brentsville 0Kettle Run 54, James Wood 14Lake Braddock 49, West Potomac 28Lakeland 8, Booker T. Washington 0Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8Langley 48, Justice 7Lebanon 46, Castlewood 0Lee High 54, Pineville, Ky. 0Letcher County Central, Ky. 43, Central - Wise 7Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 20Lloyd Bird 79, Clover Hill 0Lord Botetourt 68, Appomattox 10Loudoun County 58, Dominion 20Loudoun Valley 38, Broad Run 0Madison County 43, William Monroe 21Magna Vista 40, Franklin County 21Martinsville 33, Dan River 9Matoaca 47, Massaponax 19Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7McLean 34, Edison 14Mecklenburg 14, Central-Lunenburg 7Midlothian 25, Manchester 20Monacan 29, Cosby 13Mount View, W.Va. 35, Bland County 8Mountain View 40, Centreville 14Nansemond-Suffolk 14, Hargrave Military 0Narrows 21, Giles 20North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores 8North Stafford 26, Briar Woods 14Northampton 32, Windsor 20Northwood 50, Twin Valley 12Ocean Lakes 21, Kellam 3Orange County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 6Osbourn 8, Potomac 3Page County 20, King & Queen Central 19Parry McCluer 55, Stonewall Jackson 0Patrick County 34, Chatham 21Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, Grundy 50Poquoson 21, Warhill 14Powhatan 28, James River-Midlothian 7Princeton, W.Va. 62, Pulaski County 0Quince Orchard, Md. 10, Stone Bridge 0Radford 34, Galax 0Rappahannock County 43, Chincoteague 6Ridgeview 21, Virginia High 7River View, W.Va. 36, Hurley 14Riverheads 48, Rocktown 6Rustburg 41, Brookville 7Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 6Salem 42, Northside 21Salem-Va. Beach 35, Bayside 0Skyline 23, Millbrook 14Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0Snow Hill, Md. 46, Arcadia 6South Lakes 40, Mount Vernon 14Southampton Academy 50, Kenston Forest 36Spotswood 52, Charlottesville 0Spotsylvania 17, Atlee 14St. Christopher's 31, Lake Taylor 12St. Michael 44, Trinity Episcopal 28Stafford 45, Independence 36Staunton 49, James River-Buchanan 7Staunton River 45, Tunstall 0Strasburg 42, Moorefield, W.Va. 21Stuarts Draft 31, Luray 0Surry County 50, Charles City 6TJ-Richmond 34, I. C. Norcom 12Tabb 16, York 6Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9Tazewell 51, Fort Chiswell 7The Covenant School 50, Christchurch 48Turner Ashby 48, Waynesboro 13Tuscarora 14, Lightridge 7Unity Reed 40, C.D. Hylton 12Varina 34, Forest Park 11Warwick 52, Menchville 14West Springfield 16, Oakton 13William Byrd 33, Bassett 0William Campbell 32, Randolph-Henry 6William Fleming 41, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13Wilson Memorial 33, Western Albemarle 7Woodgrove 49, Heritage-Leesburg 14Woodstock Central 41, Amelia County 7Bethel 10, Woodside 7Blue Ridge 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7Fishburne Military 30, Quantico 12Huguenot 67, Richmond City Shool of the Arts 0Massanutten Military 21, Randolph-Macon Academy 17Paul VI Catholic High School 34, Saint James, Md. 10Phoebus 45, Heritage-Newport News 0Potomac School 9, Bishop O’Connell 6Richmond Christian 0, Brunswick Academy 0St. Albans, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 0St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 7Washington-Liberty 46, Yorktown 14Woodberry Forest 31, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 7