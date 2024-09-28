Football Scores - 9/26/24 through 9/30/24 (WEEK 5 of 2024 Season)

WEEK 5:

Final Scores from the fifth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 26, 2024 through Monday, September 30, 2024 - can be seen below...Alleghany 27, Radford 9Altavista 64, William Campbell 13Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0Battlefield 63, Freedom-South Riding 7Broadway 41, Rockbridge County 0Brookville 41, Liberty-Bedford 20Dinwiddie 22, Hopewell 7Eastern View 42, Caroline 21Floyd County 46, James River-Buchanan 12Fluvanna 52, Charlottesville 13Fort Defiance 21, Madison County 13Franklin 18, Windsor 8GW-Danville 17, Staunton River 13Greensville County 36, Sussex Central 28Gretna 20, Appomattox 7Halifax County 26, Bassett 12Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20Jefferson Forest 28, Rustburg 7King’s Fork 32, Nansemond River 27Liberty Christian 34, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27Lloyd Bird 57, Richmond City School of the Arts 0Louisa 40, Western Albemarle 0Magna Vista 47, Tunstall 8Manchester 37, James River 13Meadowbrook 14, Petersburg 7Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0Monticello 34, Goochland 14Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0Page County 27, Stonewall Jackson 12Salem 41, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24Southampton 59, Lakeland 0Spotswood 46, William Monroe 0Staunton 21, Stuarts Draft 14Strasburg 28, King William 17Thomas Dale 35, Prince George 6Alexandria City 22, C. G. Woodson 0Atlee 17, Hanover 7Bayside 21, Landstown 6Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 18, Broadwater Academy 16Brentsville 28, Meridian 14Broad Run 31, Dominion 12Bruton 35, Grafton 6Centreville 7, Oakton 0Cosby 32, Clover Hill 0Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 0Essex def. King & Queen, forfeit (2-0)Forest Park 42, Potomac 7Frank Cox 42, Kellam 0Gainesville 80, Osbourn Park 0Gar-Field 74, Freedom-Woodbridge 0George Marshall 42, McLean 3Good Counsel, Md. 48, Stone Bridge 10Green Run 24, Kempsville 7Hayfield 63, South County 0Hermitage 31, Mills Godwin 0Highland Springs 28, Riverbend 7Isle of Wight Academy 26, Washington, Md. 14James Madison 43, Chantilly 13James Robinson 36, West Potomac 27John Champe 49, Heritage 21King George 50, James Monroe 0Lafayette 47, Smithfield 0Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 21Langley 38, Lightridge 13Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 14, OTMount Vernon 51, John R. Lewis 0Mountain View 21, Massaponax 0Norfolk Academy 35, Fork Union Prep 0North Stafford 34, Brooke Point 20Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7Patrick Henry-Ashland 33, Mechanicsville 16Patriot 56, Unity Reed 7Rappahannock 72, Middlesex 16Rock Ridge 37, Luray 30Salem-Va. Beach 62, First Colonial 7Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 7Spotsylvania 39, Chancellor 14St. Anne’s-Belfield 41, Hargrave Military 19Stafford 35, Colonial Forge 31Tuscarora 30, Potomac Falls 0Varina 40, Henrico 7Wakefield 34, Edison 26Warren County 14, Fauquier 7Washington-Liberty 49, Falls Church 14West Springfield 29, Yorktown 28, OTWestfield 71, Justice 0Westmoreland 26, Nandua 0Woodbridge 53, C.D. Hylton 2Woodgrove 54, Park View-Sterling 0POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=North Cross vs. Blue Ridge School, ccd.Armstrong 90, Manassas Park 0Atlantic Shores 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0Benedictine 14, St. Christopher's 7Buffalo Gap 51, Waynesboro 20Carroll County 21, Patrick County 0Christiansburg 26, Pulaski County 6Churchland 50, Norview 0Courtland 34, Culpeper 0Fishburne Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 12Fort Chiswell 36, Eastern Montgomery 14Fredericksburg Christian 42, St. John Paul the Great 0George Wythe 28, Rural Retreat 18Graham 27, Virginia 14Granby 77, Booker T. Washington 0Grundy 42, Honaker 8Hampton 48, Denbigh 14Herndon 26, South Lakes 14Holston 48, Hurley 24Huguenot 36, Powhatan 17Indian River 49, Deep Creek 10John Handley 57, James Wood 16Lancaster 64, Arcadia 62, 4OTLandon, Md. 44, Bishop O'Connell 10Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 0Maury 62, Lake Taylor 0Orange County 43, Albemarle 20Paul VI Catholic 20, Collegiate-Richmond 7Phoebus 56, Bethel 21Poquoson 28, Tabb 21Princeton, W.Va. 70, Tazewell 13Rappahannock County 53, Greenbrier Christian 33Ridgeview 52, Lee High 0Riverheads 14, Wilson Memorial 13Rye Cove 55, Castlewood 14Sidwell Friends, D.C. 42, Colonial Beach 16St. Michael 40, Episcopal 17Tennessee, Tenn. 21, Abingdon 0Trinity Episcopal 22, Flint Hill 20Twin Springs 24, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 6Virginia Episcopal def. Chincoteague, forfeit (2-0)Warhill 34, New Kent 24Woodside 36, Heritage 7York 27, Jamestown 23