Football Scores - 9/26/24 through 9/30/24 (WEEK 5 of 2024 Season)

WEEK 5:
Final Scores from the fifth full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 26, 2024 through Monday, September 30, 2024 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 26, 2024:
Alleghany 27, Radford 9
Altavista 64, William Campbell 13
Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0
Battlefield 63, Freedom-South Riding 7
Broadway 41, Rockbridge County 0
Brookville 41, Liberty-Bedford 20
Dinwiddie 22, Hopewell 7
Eastern View 42, Caroline 21
Floyd County 46, James River-Buchanan 12
Fluvanna 52, Charlottesville 13
Fort Defiance 21, Madison County 13
Franklin 18, Windsor 8
GW-Danville 17, Staunton River 13
Greensville County 36, Sussex Central 28
Gretna 20, Appomattox 7
Halifax County 26, Bassett 12
Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20
Jefferson Forest 28, Rustburg 7
King’s Fork 32, Nansemond River 27
Liberty Christian 34, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27
Lloyd Bird 57, Richmond City School of the Arts 0
Louisa 40, Western Albemarle 0
Magna Vista 47, Tunstall 8
Manchester 37, James River 13
Meadowbrook 14, Petersburg 7
Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0
Monticello 34, Goochland 14
Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0
Page County 27, Stonewall Jackson 12
Salem 41, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24
Southampton 59, Lakeland 0
Spotswood 46, William Monroe 0
Staunton 21, Stuarts Draft 14
Strasburg 28, King William 17
Thomas Dale 35, Prince George 6
Friday, September 27, 2024:
Alexandria City 22, C. G. Woodson 0
Atlee 17, Hanover 7
Bayside 21, Landstown 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 18, Broadwater Academy 16
Brentsville 28, Meridian 14
Broad Run 31, Dominion 12
Bruton 35, Grafton 6
Centreville 7, Oakton 0
Cosby 32, Clover Hill 0
Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 0
Essex def. King & Queen, forfeit (2-0)
Forest Park 42, Potomac 7
Frank Cox 42, Kellam 0
Gainesville 80, Osbourn Park 0
Gar-Field 74, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
George Marshall 42, McLean 3
Good Counsel, Md. 48, Stone Bridge 10
Green Run 24, Kempsville 7
Hayfield 63, South County 0
Hermitage 31, Mills Godwin 0
Highland Springs 28, Riverbend 7
Isle of Wight Academy 26, Washington, Md. 14
James Madison 43, Chantilly 13
James Robinson 36, West Potomac 27
John Champe 49, Heritage 21
King George 50, James Monroe 0
Lafayette 47, Smithfield 0
Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 21
Langley 38, Lightridge 13
Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 14, OT
Mount Vernon 51, John R. Lewis 0
Mountain View 21, Massaponax 0
Norfolk Academy 35, Fork Union Prep 0
North Stafford 34, Brooke Point 20
Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 33, Mechanicsville 16
Patriot 56, Unity Reed 7
Rappahannock 72, Middlesex 16
Rock Ridge 37, Luray 30
Salem-Va. Beach 62, First Colonial 7
Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 7
Spotsylvania 39, Chancellor 14
St. Anne’s-Belfield 41, Hargrave Military 19
Stafford 35, Colonial Forge 31
Tuscarora 30, Potomac Falls 0
Varina 40, Henrico 7
Wakefield 34, Edison 26
Warren County 14, Fauquier 7
Washington-Liberty 49, Falls Church 14
West Springfield 29, Yorktown 28, OT
Westfield 71, Justice 0
Westmoreland 26, Nandua 0
Woodbridge 53, C.D. Hylton 2
Woodgrove 54, Park View-Sterling 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Cross vs. Blue Ridge School, ccd.
Saturday, September 28, 2024:
Armstrong 90, Manassas Park 0
Atlantic Shores 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Benedictine 14, St. Christopher's 7
Buffalo Gap 51, Waynesboro 20
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 0
Christiansburg 26, Pulaski County 6
Churchland 50, Norview 0
Courtland 34, Culpeper 0
Fishburne Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 12
Fort Chiswell 36, Eastern Montgomery 14
Fredericksburg Christian 42, St. John Paul the Great 0
George Wythe 28, Rural Retreat 18
Graham 27, Virginia 14
Granby 77, Booker T. Washington 0
Grundy 42, Honaker 8
Hampton 48, Denbigh 14
Herndon 26, South Lakes 14
Holston 48, Hurley 24
Huguenot 36, Powhatan 17
Indian River 49, Deep Creek 10
John Handley 57, James Wood 16
Lancaster 64, Arcadia 62, 4OT
Landon, Md. 44, Bishop O'Connell 10
Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 62, Lake Taylor 0
Orange County 43, Albemarle 20
Paul VI Catholic 20, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Phoebus 56, Bethel 21
Poquoson 28, Tabb 21
Princeton, W.Va. 70, Tazewell 13
Rappahannock County 53, Greenbrier Christian 33
Ridgeview 52, Lee High 0
Riverheads 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Rye Cove 55, Castlewood 14
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 42, Colonial Beach 16
St. Michael 40, Episcopal 17
Tennessee, Tenn. 21, Abingdon 0
Trinity Episcopal 22, Flint Hill 20
Twin Springs 24, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 6
Virginia Episcopal def. Chincoteague, forfeit (2-0)
Warhill 34, New Kent 24
Woodside 36, Heritage 7
York 27, Jamestown 23
Scores compiled from information obtained by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
