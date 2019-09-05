Football Scores - 9/4/19 through 9/9/19 (WEEK 2)

Final Scores from the second week of the 2019 High School Football season in Virginia... Wednesday, September 4, 2019: Bayside 27, First Colonial 0 Churchland 34, Western Branch 3 Frank Cox 32, Kempsville 14 Landstown 42, Tallwood 0 Ocean Lakes 34, Kellam 7 Salem-VB 46, Princess Anne 12 TJ-Richmond 56, Armstrong 6 Varina 63, Meadowbrook 0 Thursday, September 5, 2019: Central-Wise 60, Lebanon 21 James Monroe 43, Charlottesville 7 Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a reply here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.