Football Scores - 9/4/19 through 9/9/19 (WEEK 2)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Sep 5, 2019 at 6:24 AM.

    Final Scores from the second week of the 2019 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Wednesday, September 4, 2019:
    Bayside 27, First Colonial 0
    Churchland 34, Western Branch 3
    Frank Cox 32, Kempsville 14
    Landstown 42, Tallwood 0
    Ocean Lakes 34, Kellam 7
    Salem-VB 46, Princess Anne 12
    TJ-Richmond 56, Armstrong 6
    Varina 63, Meadowbrook 0

    Thursday, September 5, 2019:
    Central-Wise 60, Lebanon 21
    James Monroe 43, Charlottesville 7


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a reply here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    Friday's Scores
    By The Associated Press
    Friday, September 6th 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
    Updated:
    Friday, September 6th 2019, 10:55 PM EDT

    By The Associated Press

    Abingdon 35, Gate City 28


    Alleghany 54, Bath County 14


    Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0


    Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0


    Auburn 56, Craig County 6


    Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13


    Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13


    Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21


    Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13


    Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0


    C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33


    Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20


    Castlewood 26, Honaker 24


    Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0


    Chantilly 41, Langley 7


    Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26


    Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24


    Christiansburg 28, Giles 13


    Culpeper 30, Monticello 6


    Deep Run 21, Atlee 7


    Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13


    Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7


    Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7


    Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21


    Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0


    Flint Hill School 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 6


    Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12


    Forest Park 27, Annandale 21


    Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20


    Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0


    Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14


    GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29


    Galax 51, Martinsville 25


    George Marshall 23, McLean 7


    George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14


    Graham 45, Tazewell 0


    Gretna 62, Tunstall 20


    Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18


    Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16


    Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13


    Henrico 20, Hermitage 14


    Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6


    Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20


    Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7


    Holston 43, Twin Springs 6


    Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6


    James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8


    Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14


    John Battle 12, Virginia High 7


    King George 34, Stafford 21


    Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12


    Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35


    Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20


    Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7


    Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18


    Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7


    Louisa 38, Chancellor 13


    Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21


    Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6


    Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14


    Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30


    Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6


    Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6


    Monacan 27, Hanover 0


    Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8


    Mountain View 37, Patriot 6


    Narrows 37, Northwood 0


    North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0


    North Stafford 55, Orange County 20


    Northside 37, Cave Spring 13


    Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7


    Page County 46, Nelson County 14


    Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8


    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22


    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21


    Potomac 21, Osbourn 13


    Potomac School 14, St. John Paul the Great 2


    Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6


    R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7


    Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32


    Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21


    Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6


    Salem 27, Franklin County 21


    Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7


    Skyline 32, Broadway 7


    South County 48, Hayfield 20


    South Lakes 43, Oakton 7


    Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13


    Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27


    Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19


    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7


    Strasburg 35, George Mason 20


    Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0


    T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26


    TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6


    Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0


    Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20


    Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26


    Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12


    Union 26, Richlands 3


    Westfield 37, John Champe 14


    William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20


    William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26


    Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6


    Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 8


    Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0


    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=


    Bluestone vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.


    Goochland vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.


    Hickory vs. Currituck County, N.C., ccd.


    Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.


    Southampton Academy vs. Banner Christian, ppd.
     
