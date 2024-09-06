Football Scores - 9/5/24 through 9/7/24 (WEEK 2 of 2024 Season)

WEEK 2:

Final Scores from the third full week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 5, 2024 through Saturday, September 7, 2024 - can be seen below...Arcadia 27, Charles City 14Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 0Christchurch 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14Essex 48, Jamestown 6Graham 52, Galax 0Hickory 54, Manor 6John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 6King & Queen Central 20, Windsor 12Rappahannock 54, West Point 8TJ-Richmond 42, Meadowbrook 0Warwick 47, Bethel 0Woodside 21, Grassfield 6Abingdon 31, Christiansburg 28Alleghany 47, Fort Defiance 13Altavista 24, George Wythe 0Amelia County 30, Franklin 14Armstrong 20, Petersburg 13Atlantic Shores 48, Catholic 0Atlee 29, Deep Run 6Bassett 51, Patrick County 0Bath County 55, Page County 0Battlefield 56, Potomac 8Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13Bland County 36, Jenkins, Ky. 12Briar Woods 20, Loudoun County 7Brooke Point 41, Spotsylvania 20Brookville 61, Halifax County 34Brunswick, Md. 56, Rock Ridge 28Bruton 38, Nandua 0Buckingham 29, Madison County 15Buffalo Gap 47, Luray 7C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn Park 14Carroll County 22, Grayson County 18Central-Wise 28, Marion 13Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 14Chantilly 41, C. G. Woodson 18Chatham 36, Tunstall 32Chilhowie 34, J.I. Burton 7Clarke County 28, King William 20Colgan 24, Osbourn 7Colonial Forge 35, Alexandria City 14Colonial Heights 14, New Kent 13Courtland 37, Louisa 20Dinwiddie 35, North Stafford 25Douglas Freeman 34, James River 6E.C. Glass 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 21Eastside 46, Hurley 12Fauquier 35, Liberty-Bealeton 14Fishburne Military 18, Massanutten Military 14Floyd County 47, Fort Chiswell 12Forest Park 27, Riverbend 20Frank Cox 47, Bayside 9GW-Danville 24, Amherst County 12Gainesville 49, Gar-Field 19Gate City 14, Middlesboro, Ky. 13George Marshall 49, Falls Church 0Glen Allen 17, Massaponax 14Glenvar 50, Liberty-Bedford 8Granby 79, Kecoughtan 0Great Bridge 34, Norview 6Green Run 49, Kellam 0Greenbrier Christian 57, Fuqua School 0Gretna 52, Martinsville 28Hanover 20, Monacan 14Hermitage 30, Henrico 12Holston 48, Narrows 14Honaker 49, Castlewood 7Independence 21, Tuscarora 20Indian River 56, Lakeland 3James Madison 36, Lake Braddock 15James Monroe 49, Charlottesville 0James Robinson 27, South Lakes 6James Wood 16, Brentsville 15Jefferson Forest 15, Staunton River 9John Champe 26, Lightridge 23Kempsville 57, Princess Anne 0Lafayette 68, Booker T. Washington 0Landstown 18, Tallwood 13Langley 18, Herndon 15Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20Lee High 28, Thomas Walker 21Lord Botetourt 62, Blacksburg 3Loudoun Valley 35, Musselman, W.Va. 21Magna Vista 58, Dan River 13Matoaca 35, Warhill 0Maury 20, Wise, Md. 14McDonogh School, Md. 9, St. Michael 8McLean 28, John R. Lewis 12Menchville 35, Heritage-Newport News 0Meridian 27, Dominion 24Midlothian 35, Prince George 14Millbrook 44, Warren County 13Mills Godwin 17, Patrick Henry-Ashland 14Montcalm, W.Va. 52, Twin Valley 0Monticello 54, Waynesboro 22Northside 21, Cave Spring 14Nottoway 34, Greensville County 20Oakton 22, Fairfax 21Ocean Lakes 51, First Colonial 14Oscar Smith 54, I. C. Norcom 16Phoebus 23, Highland Springs 7Potomac Falls 34, Freedom-South Riding 21Powhatan 46, Mechanicsville 13Richmond High School of Arts 24, John Marshall 20Radford 35, Giles 34, 2OTRappahannock County 58, Kenston Forest 34Ridgeview 46, Grundy 0Riverheads 52, Tazewell 21Riverside 31, Heritage-Leesburg 20Roanoke Catholic 40, Isle of Wight Academy 26Rural Retreat 41, Eastern Montgomery 0Rustburg 55, Appomattox 20Rye Cove 62, Northwood 0Salem 56, Franklin County 30Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 14Smithfield 14, Churchland 13Southampton 43, Westmoreland County 20Spotswood 46, Western Albemarle 21St. Anne’s-Belfield 28, St. John Paul the Great 7Stafford 41, Chancellor 6Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 21Strasburg 22, Broadway 0Stuarts Draft 42, Surry County 12Sussex Central 24, Lancaster 20The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 12Thomas Dale 27, Lloyd Bird 16Turner Ashby 24, Wilson Memorial 7Twin Springs 39, Unaka, Tenn. 20Union 53, Richlands 0Virginia High 35, John Battle 7Wakefield 39, Anacostia, D.C. 12Washington-Liberty 46, Annandale 3West Potomac 31, Centreville 21Westfield 49, Mount Vernon 6William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 0William Fleming 55, Albemarle 0Woodbridge 35, Unity Reed 8Woodgrove 17, Mountain View 14Woodstock Central 14, East Rockingham 7York 21, Gloucester 6Bishop Ireton 27, Mt Carmel, Md. 23Broadwater Academy 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 20Huguenot 53, Eastern View 13King George 41, Hampton 33Quince Orchard, Md. 54, South County 7St. Albans, D.C. 44, Bishop O'Connell 34Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union Prep 29Woodberry Forest 31, Flint Hill 0