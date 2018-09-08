Game Recap Fredericksburg Christian School 41 Isle of Wight 20

Fredericksburg Christian School 41 Isle of Wight 20 Fredericksburg Christian School improved their record to 3-0 with a 41-20 win over Isle Of Wight Academy. It was the 3rd straight road win for the Eagles who used a punishing inside running attack. The teams traded touchdowns in the 1st half until Fredericksburg Christian School took the lead for good just before the end of the 1st half. Cameron Schaub ended a 10-play, 46-yard drive by powering thru the Chargers line from the 3-yards out to give the Eagles a 21-14 halftime lead. The Eagles took control after halftime scoring on 3-of-4 second half possessions. Jonathan Whittenburg burst free for a 20-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter and Cannon Zylonis extended the Fredericksburg Christian School lead to 34-14 with his second touchdown run with a little over eight minutes remaining on the game. Zylonis finished the game with 20 carries for 128 yards. Schaub added his second score with a 31-yard gallop with two minutes remaining to seal the Eagles win.he finished the game with 16 carries for 116 yards. Quarterback Antwan Johnson returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Boyce had a hand in all three Charger scores with two touchdown passes and a 1-yard touchdown run. FCS 7-14-7-13 41 IWA 0-14-0-6 20 FCS Cannon Zylonis 1-yard TD run kick good 7-0 (1st) IWA Ryan Boyce 19-yard TD pass to Odin Bristol kick good 7-7 (2nd) FCS Antwan Johnson 80-yard kickoff return 14-7 kick good (2nd) IWA Ryan Boyce 1-yard TD run 14-14 kick good (2nd) FCS Cameron Schaub 3-yard TD run 21-14 kick good (2nd) FCS Jonathan Whittenburg 20-yard TD run 28-14 kick good (3rd) FCS Cannon Zylonis 1-yard TD run Xp missed 34-14 (4th) IWA Ryan Boyce 13-yard TD pass to Zack Stroud 2-pt pass no good 34-20 (4th) FCS Cameron Schaub 31-yard TD run 41-20 kick good (4th)