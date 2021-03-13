On 3rd & long from their own 26, Phoebus sees QB Mark Wagner rolls to the right then taking off and run. Tyson Franklin brings him down, but it's not before a first down. Junior DE Jaysun Simmons comes up with the sack of Wagner, resulting in a loss of 13. On top of that was a holding penalty on the Phantoms. It's their 6th penalty of the half for 55 yards.



Ty'Reon Taylor has his longest run from scrimmage of the half, good for 12 yards up to the 32-yard line. Wagner finds Darius Matthews on the tunnel screen, and if not for a tackle along the sideline by Kobe McGowan, he would've reached the end zone. It's a 41-yard completion. McGowan was also injured on that play, but he's able to walk off under his own power.



Phoebus is in business here with 1:59 to go in the half, up 3-0 and in position to add to that advantage at the Crabbers 27-yard line. A jet sweep with Kymari Gray picks up 5 yards. Taylor gains 4 yards to bring up 3rd & 1 from the 18. Out of shotgun, Wagner receives the snap and hits Gray over the middle on the pass. Gray trucks a defender and has it inside the 10 as time ticks under 45 seconds left in the half. Wagner spikes it at the 6 to stop the clock with 37 seconds to go in the half.



On 2nd & Goal from the 6, a costly delay of game penalty backs Phoebus up 5 yards. Keshawn Pruitt and a Hampton corner get locked up in a battle on a pass to the end zone. The call is interference on the Crabbers, but Phoebus is called for unsportsmanlike conduct, so after the two infractions, the Phantoms are back at the 20. Wagner's next pass is off the mark, and at this point, Phoebus may be thinking about another field goal try.



Bull-rush comes and Jaysun Simmons brings Wagner down for a loss of 11. It's nearly intercepted to end the half with Adam Hatcher diving for the ball that falls incomplete.