Watch Phoebus / Hampton Here:
It's the Great American Rivalry Series, although it has a bit of a different feeling to it with the Phoebus Phantoms (1-0) taking on the Hampton Crabbers on a Saturday afternoon in March, a day before the NCAA Basketball Tournament's Selection Sunday.
The Crabbers, led by the VHSL's all-time leader in both victories and state titles in Mike Smith, make their debut for the season. Hampton High has won 11 State Championships, their latest coming in 2005 during the junior season of then QB Tyrod Taylor.
The Phantoms, who dusted off Denbigh 35-0 to open the season last weekend, are looking for the program's eighth state title this year. Their last State Championship came in 2011, one season before Jeremy Blunt took over as Head Coach. Blunt won titles as a player and has had them on the doorstep a couple times before, including when they fell to Heritage-Lynchburg in the 2018 Class 3 State Final.
Hampton leads the all-time series 32-20, although Phoebus has won 13 of the past 16 meetings dating back to 2007.
We'll give you updates as we watch, like you, virtually while battle takes place at Darling Stadium.
