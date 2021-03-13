Blog Game Blog: Phoebus 23, Hampton 12 - FINAL

Watch Phoebus / Hampton Here:


It's the Great American Rivalry Series, although it has a bit of a different feeling to it with the Phoebus Phantoms (1-0) taking on the Hampton Crabbers on a Saturday afternoon in March, a day before the NCAA Basketball Tournament's Selection Sunday.

The Crabbers, led by the VHSL's all-time leader in both victories and state titles in Mike Smith, make their debut for the season. Hampton High has won 11 State Championships, their latest coming in 2005 during the junior season of then QB Tyrod Taylor.

The Phantoms, who dusted off Denbigh 35-0 to open the season last weekend, are looking for the program's eighth state title this year. Their last State Championship came in 2011, one season before Jeremy Blunt took over as Head Coach. Blunt won titles as a player and has had them on the doorstep a couple times before, including when they fell to Heritage-Lynchburg in the 2018 Class 3 State Final.

Hampton leads the all-time series 32-20, although Phoebus has won 13 of the past 16 meetings dating back to 2007.

We'll give you updates as we watch, like you, virtually while battle takes place at Darling Stadium.
 
Phoebus kicker Moises Luna kicks off and the Crabbers return the opening kickoff to their own 37-yard line, where Adam Hatcher - the Kecoughtan transfer - is brought down. Quarterback Teddy Watson and company go to work.

Senior RB Elijah Robertson (6-1, 190) gains a yard for the Crabbers when junior NG Mychal McMullin (6-1, 270) wrestles him down. A delay of game penalty backs the Crabbers up 5 yards to bring up 2nd & 14 from their own 33. Watson is brought down for a loss of 6 on a sack, which included the aforementioned McMullin as well as Austin Gilliam. To avoid another delay of game penalty, the Crabbers burn their first time-out at the 10:12 mark of the opening period before 3rd & 20 from their own 27.

A 9-yard pass completion by Teddy Watson to Aiden Gibson, stopped by Ibri Harrell (Georgetown University football signee), will bring up 4th down and the punting unit for the Crabbers.
 
Hampton's punt goes 22 yards, so Phoebus starts its first series at their own 42 with 9:17 left in the opening period. Junior QB Mark Wagner of Phoebus drops back to pass on the first play from scrimmage and it his toss is incomplete, intended for Jeremiah White. An illegal substitution in fraction backs the Phantoms up 5 yards to their own 37. On 2nd & 15, the Phantoms toss it out to sophomore Ty'Reon Taylor and he gains nothing as Adam Hatcher brings him down.

Phoebus goes to the air on 3rd & 15 from their own 37 and Kymari Gray - a Class of 2022 talent with multiple FBS offers - hauls in the pass from Wagner close to a first down marker at their own 48. It'll be 4th and about 4 yards to go. Coach Blunt elects to leave his offense on the field, then uses a time-out with 8:15 to go in the first quarter.

The Phantoms make the fourth down pay off after the time-out as Wagner hits Keshawn Pruitt for a completion worth 9 yards into Hampton territory at the 43. Taylor runs up the middle for 5 to the 38 before he's stopped by junior linebacker Marcus Triggs. Taylor loses 3 on the next play, and on 3rd & 8 from the 41 of Hampton, the Phantoms go nowhere. Senior LB Tyson Franklin of Hampton makes the stop on Hampton for no gain.
 
Phoebus keeps the offense on the field for another 4th down, and why not? From the Hampton 41, needing 8 yards to pick up the first down, the Phantoms are forced to burn a second time-out as they are not set with 5:51 remaining in the opening frame. Coming out of the time-out. Mark Wagner finds his target - junior WR Darius Matthews - over the middle for 11 yards. That's down the Hampton 30 and good enough for a fresh set of downs.

Movement on the right side of the Phantoms o-line will set up 1st & 15 from the Hampton 35. Ty'Reon Taylor gains 3, where Marcus Triggs stops him. On 2nd & 12 from the HHS 32, the Phantoms go back to the run game, but it's Wagner getting blown up on what looked to be an option play. Senior DT Jyquez Woods read it beautifully and brought him down for a loss on the play. Now Phoebus will likely have to go back to the passing game on 3rd & 16 from the 36.

Wagner finds Kymari Gray on a tunnel screen for 15 yards, bringing up 4th & 1. Good run after the catch by Gray to get near the marker. However, a 10-yard penalty during the play will make it 3rd & 11 from the 31 instead of 4th & 1 from the 21. Bad snap on 3rd down, but the Phantoms QB Wagner is able to hop it on, preventing a turnover. Following that loss of 5, the Phantom find themselves going for it on fourth down yet again.

On 4th & 16 from the 36, Phoebus fools me and instead of trying to make it 3/3 on 4th downs, they quick-kick punt it to play the field position game with just over two minutes to play in the opening period.
 
Hampton takes over at their own 15 with 2:27 to go in the opening period following the pooch kick by Phoebus. To start their second series, the Crabbers hand it off to Adam Hatcher for a pick up of 1. A Hampton delay of game penalty (that's their third of the first quarter if you're keeping track at home) makes it 2nd & 14 from their own 11. Quarterback Teddy Watson's pass is incomplete. Make that 4 delay of game penalties now... followed shortly by a Crabbers time-out.

On 3rd & 19 from their own 6, Watson runs ahead for 6 yards, where a couple of defensive linemen - Anthony Reddick and Bryan Greene - make the stop. Hampton punts it away from their own 12, it's fielded at the HHS 41 by Kymari Gray, who fumbles. The Crabbers recover. Believed to be Samahd Griffin on the recovery and Ahmir Augustus stripping Gray. So Hampton takes over at their own 43 with 42 seconds left in the opening period. A nice way to tilt field position and keep possession in a sense for Mike Smith's squad.
 
On the very next play after the Phoebus fumble, Hampton coughs up the pigskin. Adam Hatcher is hit, looks like Ibri Harrell with the initial contact, and Anthony Reddick recovers it for the Phoebus defense.

So the Phantoms take over at the Hampton 45-yard line with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter. Mark Wagner completes a short pass to Jeremiah White for 2 yards to bring up the end of the period.

End 1stQ - Phoebus 0, Hampton 0

Phantoms looking at 2nd & 8 from the HHS 43 to begin the 2nd period.

Phoebus - 13 plays for 44 total yards (5 of 6 for 48 yards passing)
Hampton - 7 plays for 9 total yards (1 of 2 for 9 yards passing)

Pretty vanilla first quarter with some big hits, which is as to be expected with these two rivals.
 
Phoebus fumbles, but lineman Alijah Vincent recovers on the first play of the second period. Following the one-yard loss, the Phantoms go to the air on 3rd & 9 from the Hampton 44 with QB Mark Wagner hitting Kymari Gray underneath for a short completion. Tyson Franklin's firm hit keeps Gray from moving the sticks.

The Phantoms go with 4 receivers - two on each side - and Wagner's pass is complete to Jeremiah White to the far sideline, just past the necessary yardage required for a first down. They'll mark White out at the 32 of Hampton.

So that's the third conversion on fourth down in this opening half for the Phantoms, who have seen steady passing from Wagner (7 of 8 for 63 yards). Both White and Gray have been sure-handed weapons for him.

After gaining nothing on the run on first down, the Phantoms use their final time-out of the half with 9:05 to go in the first half. Wagner rolls out on the play-action fake and finds Gray just along the sideline for another first down. That 13-yard hookup puts them at the Hampton 19, in the red zone for the first time on the day.

Holding brings back a good run from Ty'Reon Taylor. Back at the Hampton 30, the Crabbers get called for encroachment. A curl route and catch by Gray results in a loss of 1 as Jyquez Woods and Marcus Triggs were ready for him. So while Wagner is connecting on 90% of his tosses, the Phantoms have yet to get on the board and face a 2nd & long from the 26. Keshawn Pruitt gains 7 on another short completion.

Wagner is sacked by Jyquez Woods and Jamare Brown. Now the Phantoms will try a 38-yard field goal with Moises Luna.
 
6:32 left 2ndQ - Phoebus 3, Hampton 0. Moises Luna with a 38-yard field goal

Luna, who two seasons ago drilled a game-winning field goal in overtime for Bayside in its victory over Salem, comes through for the game's first points. It might not be the only time he's called on for a field goal in this physical, defensive slugfest.

With 6:31 to go in the second period, the Crabbers start at their own 29. Malik Hardy and Bryan Greene sack Teddy Watson for a loss of 6. Then the Crabbers get called for a 5-yard penalty to make it 2nd & 21 from their own 18. Watson then scrambles for 14 yards, tripped up by David Cousins, to make it 3rd & 7 from their own 32 with 5:05 and counting to go in the half. That's the longest play from scrimmage on the day for Hampton's offense, which has been really stuck in neutral for much of this contest.
 
A safe play-call by Hampton in handing it off to Elijah Robertson between the tackles on 3rd & 7 from their own 32. It nets 3 yards for them. The Phoebus defense with Austin Gilliam, Malik Hardy and others were in position to keep him from breaking a long one. Hampton now punts it away. and it takes a good bounce for the Crabbers.

After the 32 yard-punt, Phoebus takes over at their own 33 with 4:07 left in the half, leading 3-0. Keshawn Pruitt brings in another Mark Wagner pass for 7 yards to the 40. Tyson Franklin with a solid hit for the Hampton defense. Wagner is then pressured for the one of the few times on the day. Looks like the officials will call intentional grounding and that really hurts this chance for the Phantoms to add to their lead before the break.
 
On 3rd & long from their own 26, Phoebus sees QB Mark Wagner rolls to the right then taking off and run. Tyson Franklin brings him down, but it's not before a first down. Junior DE Jaysun Simmons comes up with the sack of Wagner, resulting in a loss of 13. On top of that was a holding penalty on the Phantoms. It's their 6th penalty of the half for 55 yards.

Ty'Reon Taylor has his longest run from scrimmage of the half, good for 12 yards up to the 32-yard line. Wagner finds Darius Matthews on the tunnel screen, and if not for a tackle along the sideline by Kobe McGowan, he would've reached the end zone. It's a 41-yard completion. McGowan was also injured on that play, but he's able to walk off under his own power.

Phoebus is in business here with 1:59 to go in the half, up 3-0 and in position to add to that advantage at the Crabbers 27-yard line. A jet sweep with Kymari Gray picks up 5 yards. Taylor gains 4 yards to bring up 3rd & 1 from the 18. Out of shotgun, Wagner receives the snap and hits Gray over the middle on the pass. Gray trucks a defender and has it inside the 10 as time ticks under 45 seconds left in the half. Wagner spikes it at the 6 to stop the clock with 37 seconds to go in the half.

On 2nd & Goal from the 6, a costly delay of game penalty backs Phoebus up 5 yards. Keshawn Pruitt and a Hampton corner get locked up in a battle on a pass to the end zone. The call is interference on the Crabbers, but Phoebus is called for unsportsmanlike conduct, so after the two infractions, the Phantoms are back at the 20. Wagner's next pass is off the mark, and at this point, Phoebus may be thinking about another field goal try.

Bull-rush comes and Jaysun Simmons brings Wagner down for a loss of 11. It's nearly intercepted to end the half with Adam Hatcher diving for the ball that falls incomplete.
 
Some half-time numbers...

Stats at the Half:

Phoebus 3:
Mark Wagner - 13-18 for 142Yds.
Ty'Reon Taylor - 8Car. 21Yds.
Kymari Gray - 6Rec. 53Yds.
Keshawn Pruitt - 3Rec. 23Yds.
Darius Matthews - 2Rec. 52Yds.
Jeremiah White - 2Rec. 14Yds.
Bryan Greene - 3 Tackles, 0.5 Sack

Phantoms - 34 plays for 159 total yards (13 of 18 for 142 yards passing; 16 rushes for 17 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 8 penalties for 75 yards


Hampton 0:
Teddy Watson - 1-2 for 9Yds.; 4Car. 8Yds.
Elijah Robertson - 2Car. 4Yds.
Aiden Gibson - 1Rec. 9Yds.
Marcus Triggs - 9 Tackles (7 Solo), 1.5 TFL
Tyson Franklin - 6 Tackles (5 Solo)

Crabbers - 10 plays for 20 total yards (1-2 for 9 yards passing; 8 rushes for 11 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 6 penalties for 31 yards
 
Hampton kicks off to begin the second half, but the Crabbers pull off a surprise as Samahd Griffin recovers the onside / squib. So the Crabbers begin with possession at the Phoebus 48-yard line to start the 2nd half. They have to feel great to only be down 3-0, given how much Phoebus dominated the Time of Possession in the first half and appeared to be in position to go up 10-0 or 6-0 at intermission.

Anthony Reddick stops Teddy Watson on the QB keeper run gains a yard. Watson finds Torian Howerton for a 10-yard completion to the Phoebus 37. Adam Hatcher is stopped by Austin Gilliam for a minimal gain. Swing pass to Adam Hatcher, along with a 15-yard personal foul penalty, puts the Crabbers at the PHS 15.

Watson scoots to the left side and takes off, diving out of bounds at the one-yard line for the Crabbers.

 
Following a couple of penalties, Phoebus starts at its own 25. A fumble by the Phantoms, but Jeremiah White is able to get it for no gain. Jaysun Simmons and Marcus Triggs bring Ty'Reon Taylor down for a loss of 3. On 3rd & 13 from their own 22, the Phantoms may have to take a more aggressive shot down the field with their passing game now, given that their main ball carrier is only averaging 2 yards per pop.

Mark Wagner is able to haul in a high snap, though rolling to his right, his pass to Darius Matthews is incomplete along the sideline. If the snap was on time, they might've been able to move the chains there. Already 19 pass attempts for Phoebus just 29 minutes into the game. Years ago, that would've been thought to be impossible for the Phantoms.

However, Hampton muffs the punt and the Phantoms recover at their own 47-yard line, breathing some new life into them in a sense.
 
Jeremiah White runs out of bounds, but not before getting into Hampton territory at the 44 of the Crabbers. The Phantoms can continue to chew up clock now on 2nd & 1. Out of I-Formation, they hand it up the middle, and it's fumbled. But White alertly gets on the ball.

Jyquez Woods hits Jeremiah White on a run, but it looks as if White gets just enough for the first down. Ticking towards the 6 minute mark of the third period, Phoebus is called for a false start. It's their 10th penalty of the afternoon. Elijah Robertson then stops Ty'Reon Taylor in his tracks. On 2nd & 15, the Phantoms go to a Quads formation, which generally means they're passing. More movement will back them up 5 yards again. The Phantoms have had better days on the o-line, that's for sure.

Back-to-back incomplete passes will have the Phantoms punt it away on 4th & 20 from their own 47 with 5:09 to go in the third period. Hampton has swung momentum, though their offense must piece together a quality drive to maintain or increase their 6-3 lead.
 
Hampton begins its second offensive series of the third quarter from their own 41 following the Phoebus punt. One-on-one coverage on the outside and the Crabbers take advantage to go up nine points.



Really puts Phoebus in a situation where they desperately need to put together a scoring drive here, starting at their own 49 and suddenly down 12-3.
 
Phoebus gets a 1-yard pass completion to Amari Browne-Johnson, and on the next play from midfield it's Ty'Reon Taylor gaining just a couple to bring up 3rd & 7 from the Hampton 48. Jeremiah White makes a stellar catch on the pass from Mark Wagner to move the chains on third down. Best of all, White turned it inside on his catch along the sideline and gained more yardage, all the way down to the Crabber 22.

That 25-yard completion brings Wagner up to 168 yards passing on the day. Julian Williams bats down the pass by Wagner, his 24th attempt, remarkably with over two minutes to go in the third period. Although that pass gets wiped away as Hampton accepts an illegal procedure penalty on the Phantoms, pushing them back to the H27.

But Phoebus finds paydirt on the very next play...

 
Jalen Mayo makes a tackle for loss on the ensuing kickoff, where Hampton starts at their own 12-yard line. The Crabbers get 7 yards on the quick screen from QB Teddy Watson to WR Torian Howerton. On 2nd & 3, Watson gains 10 on a scramble that sees him take a spill out of bounds. But fortunately he's able to shake off the dirt, bumps and bruises following the rush. So far he's got 26 of his 34 rushing yards in this period. If he can be that kind of dual-threat playmaker, then the Crabbers become a much more dynamic offense.

From their own 29, the Crabbers go to Trip rights with the formation and Watson runs up the middle for about 6 to the 35. Hampton subs in a new lineman in junior Derrick Hardy. With four receivers, the Crabbers are unable to get situated with their formation, drawing yet another delay of game penalty. That changes things up significantly in setting up 2nd & 9 from the 30, allowing the Phoebus defense to pin its ears back. Austin Gilliam and Anthony Reddick drop Watson for a loss of 1. Add on to that another sideline warning on Hampton, and that results on a 5-yard penalty.

Facing 3rd & 15 from their own 24, the Crabbers abandon the run and Watson's deep pass along the Phoebus sideline is incomplete. The Phantoms bracketed the intended target well with a couple of defenders. Now the Crabbers punt it away. A 45-yard punt by the Crabbers to the 31 of Phoebus with just 26 seconds left in the 3rd period.
 
Ty'Reon Taylor breaks off an 11-yard run and he's tackled around the ankles by Torian Howerton of Hampton at the 42-yard line of Phoebus. That concludes the 3rd quarter. Taylor found a rhythm his last two runs, gaining 38 yards and finding the end zone once.

End 3rdQ - Hampton 12, Phoebus 10

The Phantoms keep it on the ground to begin the 4th period with Taylor, who appears to gain 3, except a holding penalty pushes them back 10. That's their 14th penalty of the day, costing them 120 yards. Certainly something Coach Blunt's bunch will have to clean up moving forward.

Keshaun Pruitt hauls in a Marker Wagner pass, good for 15 yards to midfield. Hampton's coverage isn't exactly jamming receivers off the line and forcing them to go over top and fire it vertically further down the field, or making Wagner go to his next reads.
 
With the clocking ticking under 11 minutes in regulation, Phoebus QB Mark Wagner takes matters into his own hands, taking off and running into Hampton territory. Wagner breaks a couple tackles before he's finally brought down by Hampton's Jaysun Simmons at the 40 of the Crabbers. Now the Phantoms are moving it in a variety of ways - - through the passing game, with the ground attack and with their QB using his legs to extend plays on the move.

A holding penalty puts the Phantoms back at the 49 of Hampton. They hand it off and Ty'Reon Taylor goes off tackle to the right side for a pickup of about 16 yards. Kymari Gray hauls in a pass down to the 26-yard line of Hampton. Wagner's coming up on 200 yards passing for the afternoon.

At the 26 of Hampton, junior DT Jamare Brown stops Wagner for a gain of 2 until the refs throw yet another flag. It's holding on Phoebus. That's 16 penalties for 140 yards. From the 34, Wagner gets away from two rushers and somehow manages to get up the field. It's 12 yards, and the penalty this time is a face-mask on Hampton to put the Phantoms in the red zone. Taylor rushes forward for 3 yards to the Hampton 14.
 
Delay of game penalty on Phoebus backs them up to the Hampton 19 with 8:42 left in regulation and the Crabbers clinging to a 12-10 lead. Derrick Hardy tips the Mark Wagner pass on first down. Nonetheless, on second down, the Phantoms strike with the go-ahead score as Wagner rolls right and find his go-to option in the passing game.



Gray has shown why he's got offers from Liberty, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh and West Virginia to date. His ball skills have been top-notch, even going back to his freshman year when he burst onto the scene in the playoffs and caught a touchdown pass in the State Championship game.
 
Hampton starts at its own 20 following the touchback, needing a touchdown to reclaim the lead after building a nine-point advantage (12 to 3) earlier in the half. Teddy Watson runs out of bounds to the 27 for +7. Watson's dump off to Adam Hatcher is incomplete, bringing up 3rd & 3. Hatcher appears to move the sticks on the option pitch, where sophomore Jordan Bass tackles him in space. But a holding penalty wipes out that positive gain.

Now looking at 3rd & 14 from the 16, the Crabbers try some razzle-dazzle and it results in a loss of 3. In on that stop was Bryan Greene. The punt goes out of bounds for just a net of 11.

So Phoebus is in business with 6:57 remaining, at the Hampton 27 with a great opportunity to put a win on ice if they add another touchdown as they lead it 17-12.
 
Sophomore Phoebus RB Ty'Reon Taylor only had 21 yards on eight carries at the half. Even into the third period, he was stuck with 20 yards on his first 11 attempts. But ever since his 27-yard touchdown run, he's been in a groove. Taylor's latest run - worth 17 yards down to the Hampton 10 - has him knocking on the triple-digit mark. He needs just three more yards to get there.

Instead of handing it off to the tailback, they give it to the fullback. A little bit of Thunder & Lightning, taking it back to the 2006 state title days under Bill Dee when they used the 1-2 punch of Dennis Mathis and fullback Haroon Brown, if you will.

 
From their own 21, Hampton is whistled for another delay of game penalty. I've lost count of how many... can tell you those they've been called for 13 penalties for 81 yards. Most of them have been of the 5-yard delay of game variety. Quarterback Teddy Watson scrambles and a personal foul on Phoebus is called. From the 37, Watson runs for 9 more. He's up to 61 yards rushing on 14 carries, the bulk of that workload coming in the second half on a pretty fast and aggressive Phoebus defense.

The Crabbers burn a time-out with 4:48 to go, trailing 23-12 before a 2nd & 1 from their own 46. That's their final time-out.

Watson is dropped for a loss as the big fella McMullin wraps him up quickly. On 3rd & 2, the Crabbers go to Trips right and four receivers, but it's a loss of 4 on the quick toss to Davione Williams. Hampton will have to go for it on 4th & 6 from their own 41, running out of time. Speaking of running out of time, that means the refs call another delay of game on the Crabbers.

The pass for Torian Howerton is overthrown by a tad. Phoebus takes over with 3:04 to play at the Crabbers' 36. This one looks to be on ice for the Phantoms as they aim to move to 2-0 overall before next Saturday's tilt at Noon with Kecoughtan from Darling Stadium.
 
Great spin move on 3rd & 3 from the 29 by Ty'Reon Taylor of Phoebus. Didn't see all the hype about him in the first half, but definitely do in this second half. That 7-yard run puts him at 109 for the afternoon with nearly 100 in the second half alone. Taylor breaks off tackle inside the 10, and well, he's at 102 yards in the second half alone. Phantoms have it at the 4 following another penalty on Hampton, their 15th of the contest.

That'll do it - - Phoebus gets the win to move to 2-0 on the season.

The next contest slated for Darling Stadium is for Friday, March 19 at 7 PM with Hampton playing host to Woodside. Before that, Woodside is scheduled to take on Warwick at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News on Tuesday night.
 
Final Stats:

Phoebus Phantoms 23: (2-0 Overall)
Mark Wagner - 18-28 for 209Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 10Car. 17Yds.
Ty'Reon Taylor - 20Car. 123Yds. TD (12Car. 102Yds. TD in 2nd Half)
Amari Browne-Johnson - 3Car. 15Yds. TD; 1Rec. 1Yd.
Kymari Gray - 8Rec. 79Yds. TD; 1Car. 5Yds; 2 Assisted Tackles
Keshawn Pruitt - 4Rec. 38Yds.
Jeremiah White - 3Rec. 39Yds.
Darius Matthews - 2Rec. 52Yds.
Ibri Harrell - 6 Tackles (4 Solo)
Austin Gilliam - 5 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 Sack
Anthony Reddick - 5 Tackles, 0.5 TFL

Phantoms - 68 plays for 380 total yards (18 of 28 for 209 yards passing; 40 rushes for 171 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 2 Defensive Sacks; 20 penalties for 180 yards


Hampton Crabbers 12: (0-1 Overall)
Teddy Watson - 6-10 for 81Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 15Car. 60Yds. TD
Aiden Gibson - 2Rec. 68Yds. TD
Torian Howerton - 2Rec. 17Yds.
Adam Hatcher - 1Rec. 7Yds; 5 Tackles (3 Solo), PBU
Elijah Robertson - 2Car. 4Yds.
Marcus Triggs - 12 Tackles (7 Solo), 2 TFL,
Jaysun Simmons - 7 Tackles (6 Solo), 2.5 TFL, 2 Sacks
Tyson Franklin - 7 Tackles (6 Solo)

Crabbers - 31 plays for 141 total yards (6 of 10 for 81 yards passing; 21 rushes for 60 yards, 2 lost fumbles); 2 turnovers; 3 Defensive Sacks; 15 penalties for 90 yards
 
