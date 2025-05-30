ADVERTISEMENT

George Washington-Danville Prospect Review

This is the first of a series of articles on the top football prospects for schools in Virginia.

George Washington Danville Head Coach Nick Anderson led the Eagles to a 10-win season which included a playoff win. He will have several D1 prospect to rely on this year.

Seniors

Rising senior Christopher Law (6-foot-2, 275) is a standout 2-way lineman for the Eagles. He made VHSL 2nd team All-State for Offensive Lineman as a junior. However, it is on the defensive side of the football that he is attracting interest as a defensive tackle. Law has 13 offers including Liberty, Elon, Temple, Old Dominion, Hampton and Miami (Ohio). Law finished the 2024 season with 37 tackles including seven tackles for loss and two sacks.


