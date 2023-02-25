Glen Allen, Highland Springs Reach Region 5C Championship

wgarlick
Glen Allen and Highland Springs will face off for the Region 5C championships after both teams won Region Semi-final games at Midlothian High School. Glen Allen, the Regions #1 seed, needed overtime to put away Hermitage 80-70 while the Springers defeated L.C Bird 62-52 in an ugly game which had more made free throws than made field goals.
Glen Allen 80 Hermitage 70
In the 1st game, Glen Allen trailed Hermitage 64-52 with a little over two minutes to go in the game. But back-to-back treys by Kris Tiller sliced the deficit to six (67-61) with 1:20 to play. Tiller had 14 points in the 4th quarter including another three with 25.8 seconds remaining to tie the score at 70.
In the overtime, the Panthers were shutout including missing all four of there free throw attempts. Freshman Faron Friend scored eight of his 19 points in overtime to secure a state championship bid for Glen Allen. Tiller led all scorers with 31 points including three from downtown.
Hermitage was led by junior Eiden Harvey who scored 28 points before leaving with an injury with 5:29 remaining and the Panthers ahead 56-50. Junior Kavontae Williams had 19 points and 15 rebounds while senior Chase Weaver had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Highland Springs 62 L.C Bird 52
Highland Springs advanced to the state tournament with a physical win over L.C Bird. The teams combined to shoot 48 free throw attempts making 36 while combining for only 32 field goals. The Springers led 14-4 after the 1st quarter and 20-6 after a three by Danzelle Coles with 4:54 to go before halftime.
In the 2nd half, a three by Highland Springs guard Vaughan extended the lead to 35-21. The Springers led 48-31 early in the 4th quarter when James Vaughan fouled out. Both teams made 10 free throws each in the final eight minutes to make the final score 62-52.
Coles, the Region 5C Player of the Year, finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kristian Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jabari Thompson finished in double-figures with 10 points including two 3-pointers.
Senior Yuri Manns led L.C Bird with 29 points Senior center Brett Dent added 15 rebounds, two blocks, and nine points while senior Brandon Wade had eight points.
