matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,693
-
- 801
-
- 113
Picture Above - Floyd County's Buffaloes after winning the 2025 Region 2C Tournament
We're down to the Final Four in each of the six classifications for 2024-25 Virginia High School League Hoops. As we have narrowed things down, it's now time to take a quick look back at what transpired in the quarterfinal round before predicting the winners for the semifinal matchups.
It was almost chalk across the entire board on the guys side with 21 of the 24 winners being teams that won regional titles. The only regional runner-ups that advanced to the semis were Landstown in Class 6, Varina in Class 4 and E.C. Glass in Class 4. With Varina toppling Hampton 49-36, it not only avenged last year's loss in the State Semis, but means a new State Champ will be crowned at the Class 4 level.
Still alive for repeats are South Lakes in Class 6, plus three others aiming for a three-peat in Woodside at the Class 5 level, Northside in Class 3 and Lancaster in Class 1. Of course, John Marshall in Class 2 is trying for a four-peat.
As for the ladies, there were five region runner-ups that prevailed in the quarterfinal round with West Potomac rallying past Langley in Class 6, William Fleming in Class 5, defending State Champ Hampton in Class 4, Ridgeview in Class 2 and Brunswick in Class 1.
Amazingly, just one game was decided by a single possession for the fellas and that was Riverside's 58-56 nail-biter with L.C. Bird in Class 5 that pushed the winning streak to 20 games for the Rams. Just on either side for the boys or girls - Floyd County's 57-52 battle with Virginia High at the Class 2 level - ended up needing overtime. That game also had an incident with a fan storming the court, but Brian Harman's Buffaloes now sit a win away from the program's first trip to the State Finals since 1997.
There were a couple more games for the ladies, such as Menchville's 57-54 win over Kellam in Class 5, Manor squeaked by Monacan 67-65 in Class 4, and Spotswood held off Staunton River 47-44 in Class 3.
Schools going for the double trouble in terms of having an opportunity to win a state title in both? It's down to three of them with Spotswood in Class 3, John Marshall in Class 2 and George Wythe in Class 1.
For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2025 VHSL Playoff Brackets Link Here with the Direct Bracket Link Here (see Pages 7-8 for Boys State Tourney and 15-16 for Girls) and that we regularly update throughout the postseason.
Remember, Champiosnhip games will take place in Richmond at VCU from Thursday, March 13th through Saturday, March 15th.
Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal in the next post.
BOYS:
Class 6 = 4-0
Class 5 = 4-0
Class 4 = 4-0
Class 3 = 4-0
Class 2 = 3-1 (missed Luray/Greensville)
Class 1 = 2-2 (missed Lancaster/Altavista and Franklin/Northumberland)
Hatfield's BOYS State Quarters Total = 21-3 (87.5%)
GIRLS:
Class 6 = 3-1 (missed West Potomac/Langley)
Class 5 = 4-0
Class 4 = 4-0
Class 3 = 4-0
Class 2 = 4-0
Class 1 = 4-0
Hatfield's GIRLS State Quarters Total= 23-1 (95.8%)
Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Record: 149-32 (82.3%)
Hatfield's 2024 State Final Picks: 10-2 (83.3%) with 4-2 Boys and 6-0 Girls
Hatfield's 2024 State Tourney Boys Record = 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2024 Playoff Boys Record = 173-41 (80.8%)
Hatfield's 2024 Region Playoff Record: 141-35 (80.1%)
Hatfield's 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls
Hatfield's 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)
Hatfield's 2023 VHSL Quarterfinal Total: 22-2 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)
Hatfield's 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)
Hatfield's 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)
... My partner on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV - Coach Ed Young - has decided to join me with State Final Four Picks in the next post {coming at 9 AM EST}