ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Hoops Championship Picks for Saturday 3/1/25

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
15,687
800
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
If you missed our 757 Saturday Sports Talk Show on CoVA Sports TV - over 2 hours of Hoops content with interviews that included Peninsula Catholic's Tim Sparks, Franklin's Rob Cutchins, Indian River's Clyde Spellman, Atlee's Rally Axselle as well as playbacks with Landstown's Zaevion Cleveland, Coach Dwight Robinson, Green Run's Kass Jackson, Coach Kenneth Harris and Woodside's Donnell 'Deuce' Jarrett - can be seen below in the Video link.



Let's take a look region-by-region how the selections did to close out the month of February...

6B = 1-0
6C = 1-0
5C = 1-0
5D = 1-0
4B = 0-1 (missed on Atlee/Varina)
4D = 1-0
3A = 1-0
3C = 1-0
3D = 2-0
2A = 1-0
2C = 1-0
2D = 0-1 (missed on Graham/VA High)
1A = 0-1 (missed on Lancaster/Northumberland)
1B = 0-1 (missed on Franklin/Altavista)
1C - 1-1 (missed on Parry McCluer/Auburn)
1D = 1-0

Record on Friday 2/28/25 Games: 13-5 (72.2%)
Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Total: 143-31 (82.2%)

While perfect on Region Finals at the Class 6 and Class 5 levels, the smaller divisions - with Class 2 and Class 1 - proved to be much harder to forecast. It included comebacks from half-time deficits for both two-time defending Class 1 State Champ Lancaster in Region 1B at Northumberland and for Franklin in Region 1B against Altavista at Louisa County High School.

Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2025 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here

Our Picks for Saturday 3/1/25 action to open the month of March with regional titles on the line can be seen in the next post...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Wednesday 2/26/25

Replies
2
Views
881
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Friday 2/28/25 Action + Recap of Thursday 2/27/25

Replies
2
Views
935
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Thursday 2/27/25 + Recap of Wednesday 2/26/25 Action

Replies
2
Views
847
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Tuesday 2/25/25 + Recap of Monday 2/24/25 Action

Replies
2
Views
745
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Friday 2/21/25

Replies
2
Views
701
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back