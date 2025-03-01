matthew328826
If you missed our 757 Saturday Sports Talk Show on CoVA Sports TV - over 2 hours of Hoops content with interviews that included Peninsula Catholic's Tim Sparks, Franklin's Rob Cutchins, Indian River's Clyde Spellman, Atlee's Rally Axselle as well as playbacks with Landstown's Zaevion Cleveland, Coach Dwight Robinson, Green Run's Kass Jackson, Coach Kenneth Harris and Woodside's Donnell 'Deuce' Jarrett - can be seen below in the Video link.
Let's take a look region-by-region how the selections did to close out the month of February...
6B = 1-0
6C = 1-0
5C = 1-0
5D = 1-0
4B = 0-1 (missed on Atlee/Varina)
4D = 1-0
3A = 1-0
3C = 1-0
3D = 2-0
2A = 1-0
2C = 1-0
2D = 0-1 (missed on Graham/VA High)
1A = 0-1 (missed on Lancaster/Northumberland)
1B = 0-1 (missed on Franklin/Altavista)
1C - 1-1 (missed on Parry McCluer/Auburn)
1D = 1-0
Record on Friday 2/28/25 Games: 13-5 (72.2%)
Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Total: 143-31 (82.2%)
While perfect on Region Finals at the Class 6 and Class 5 levels, the smaller divisions - with Class 2 and Class 1 - proved to be much harder to forecast. It included comebacks from half-time deficits for both two-time defending Class 1 State Champ Lancaster in Region 1B at Northumberland and for Franklin in Region 1B against Altavista at Louisa County High School.
Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2025 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here
Our Picks for Saturday 3/1/25 action to open the month of March with regional titles on the line can be seen in the next post...
