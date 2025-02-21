Who's ready for some playoff basketball? I know I am after more than 10 inches of snow was dropped - about 13.2 to be exact - in my neighborhood in Virginia Beach. I don't know if that was some kind of record, but it sure feels like the most in my lifetime, and it makes commuting less than ideal to games.



Fortunately, the NFHS Network has me covered for a while until action resumes in Hampton Roads.



We do have records of how I've done as a fearless forecaster - no, not of weather - but of playoff basketball games on this here web site over the past several years. We'll attempt to post picks daily all the way through the State Championships in March at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.



Check it out below + subscribers can view the picks for tonight's games in the very next post with some regions already beginning action. Most around the state will begin theirs starting next week, once much of the snow has melted around our beloved Commonwealth...





Hatfield's State Final Picks for 2024: 10-2 (83.3%) with 4-2 Boys and 6-0 Girls

Hatfield's 2024 State Tourney Boys Record = 34-8 (81%)

Hatfield's 2024 Playoff Boys Record = 173-41 (80.8%)



Hatfield's 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls

Hatfield's 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)

Hatfield's 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)



Hatfield's 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)

Hatfield's 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)

Hatfield's 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)

Hatfield's 2022 Region Playoff Total: 156-45 (77.6%)



Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)

Hatfield’s 2021 State Finals Record: 3-3 (50%)

Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)

Hatfield's 2021 Region Playoff Record: 109-24 (82%)



Hatfield's 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)



Hatfield's 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)