Pictured Above - John Marshall's Troy Henderson
State Tournament tickets are being punched all over the Commonwealth as we get ready to close out the month of February and embark on the Madness in the month of March.
At the Class 6 level, five of the six games were decided by nine points or more with the one tight battle coming in Occoquan Region 6C, where Hayfield at home outlasted West Potomac, 68-66 in double-overtime. The re-match of the Region 6C Final from a year ago saw the host Hawks punch their fifth straight State Playoff ticket on Parker Cage's short jumper in the lane.
Maury knocked King's Fork out of the playoffs for the second straight year and the Commodores will be taking on Woodside, two-time defending State Champs, for the regional title for a third consecutive season. Woodside had to rally in the closing minutes to hold off upset-minded Nansemond River. Green Run is now a win away from a third straight title in Region 5A as well, eliminating Princess Anne for a sixth time since 2018.
In Class 4, Churchland rallied to squeak by host Smithfield, 59-58, and they now get a date in the Region 4A Final with reigning State Champ Hampton, who won its rubber match with Denbigh by a 38-32 margin. Tuscarora won its Region 4C title, 59-45 over Heritage-Leesburg, behind Colin Byrd's 25 points. Michael Newkirk's Huskies are trying to get back to the State Championship after their comeback against Hampton in the title game at VCU came up just short.
John Marshall breezed by Arcadia 138-69 as the Justices are now averaging a whopping 101 points per contest in their last 20 playoff matches.
Let's now look at how the Picks did on Thursday 2/27/25 by region below...
6A = 2-0
6C = 2-0
6D = 2-0
5A = 2-0
5B = 1-1 (missed on Maury/King's Fork)
4A = 2-0
4B = 2-0
4C = 1-0
3A = 1-1 (missed on New Kent/Heritage-NN)
3B = 1-0
2A = 1-1 (missed on Greensville/Bruton)
2B = 2-0
2C = 1-1 (missed on Nelson County/Gretna)
1D = 2-0
Record on Thursday 2/27/25 Games: 22-4 (84.6%)
Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Total: 130-26 (83.3%)
No real shockers in terms of results on Thursday, though there was a game-winner for Nelson County to topple Gretna in Region 2C and one that missed before the buzzer sounded in Region 3A as New Kent ousted Heritage of Newport News, 90-88 in overtime.
Class 6 proved to be the easiest ones to call with a perfect 6-0 sweep.
