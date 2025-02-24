matthew328826
Ten of the 24 regions in Virginia High School Basketball are in action on this final Monday of February 2025.
The action over the weekend was relatively quiet, but the snow is beginning to melt - especially in the Tidewater and up towards Richmond areas that got hit the hardest - and there will be some compelling matchups as the week moves along.
As the case generally is, there are several re-matches. In Occoquan Region 6C, Lake Braddock looks to beat Thomas Jefferson of Alexandria for the second time on the season after prevailing 49-40 back on December 18th. Robinson, which is coached by Travis Hess (who took Langley ot the State Tournament back in 2008), tries to beat Mount Vernon for a second time on the campaign. His Rams won the previous encounter by a count of 74-63 on December 29th.
Region 5D has Potomac Falls hosting its Potomac District rival Briar Woods for the fourth encounter. Coach Jeff Hawes went over 500 career wins earlier in the season and his Panthers beat the Falcons with relative ease, 62-47, on January 21st. However, Briar Woods won the re-match, 58-48, on the road on February 7th. In the district playoffs, Pot Falls won 57-49, using a 20-7 fourth period run to turn a deficit into their 18th victory on the season.
In Region 4D, another re-match sees Handley host Sherando. The Judges, who suffered their only loss of the season a week ago in overtime against West Virginia power Spring Mills ,swept Sherando by counts of 66-49 and 68-39 in the two regular season games.
Though it's not a re-match, the Region 4D tilt with GW-Danville and Salem at Averett figures to be one of the most fascinating first round battles. The Eagles are enjoying a resurgence under first-year Head Coach DeMarcus Morrison, an alum who took Tunstall to the State Tournament last winter.
Region 3C pits Monticello against a Western Albemarle team they lost to 56-44 at the start of February, but knocked off 46-32 just six days later on February 7th to begin its current four-game winning streak.
Over in Region 1A, two-time defending Class 1 State Champ Lancaster plays host to Northampton, which fell by a slim margin of 72-70 back on December 2nd.
Meanwhile, it's the rubber match between Northern Neck District rivals Northumberland and Essex. Northumberland, which has won six straight games to get to 13-3 overall, is led by junior Tyreek Lundy, who already has over 1000 points in his career. The Indians beat Essex 65-27 on February 14th, but lost to the Trojans 59-49 on January 28th, so the visiting No. 8 seed may have more confidence about winning than most lower seeds.
Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2025 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here
Hatfield's Playoff Totals Entering Monday 2/24/25 Action: 15-1 (93.8%)
Let's get to the games and picks now, which you can find in the next post...
