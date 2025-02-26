ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Wednesday 2/26/25

What a busy night of Virginia High School Hoops playoff action it was on Tuesday. Gate City got a memorable 55-52 win over Lebanon in the Region 2D Tournament quarterfianls as Ollie Carpenter drilled a buzzer-beater three-pointer. For Lebanon, it marked the third striaght playoff loss by three points or less in as many years.

Region 5A saw First Colonial pull the surprise of the night as the No. 7 seeded Patriots beat the No. 2 seed Kellam Knights - who came in at 19-3 overall and hadn't lost in the series since 2019. Joshwa 'Tru' Herold had 24 points and Amir Kohen chipped in 21 in the 70-62 stunner.

Let's review how the Predictions did for regional playoff action for the final Tuesday of February 2025 below...

6A = 4-0
6B = 1-1 (missed on Colonial Forge/Forest Park)
6C = 4-0
6D = 4-0
5A = 2-2 (missed on Indian River/Kempsville and First Colonial/Kellam)
5B = 3-1 (missed on Nansemond River/Norview)
4A = 2-0
4B = 3-1 (missed on Monacan/Courtland)
4C = 1-1 (missed on Heritage-Leesburg/Broad Run)
4D = 1-0
3A = 4-0
3B = 2-0
3D = 3-1 (missed on Hidden Valley/William Byrd)
2A = 3-1 (missed Arcadia/Southampton)
2B = 2-2 (missed on Buckingham/Strasburg and Fort Defiance/Stuarts Draft)
2C = 4-0
2D = 4-0
1C = 4-0
1D = 4-0

Record on Tuesday 2/25/25 Games: 55-10 (84.6%)
Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Total: 98-18 (84.5%)

Class 1 served to be the easiest to pick, whereas Class 5 provided some surprises, none bigger than aforementioned First Colonial toppling Kellam for the program's first regional playoff win since 2007.

Eight regions in play on this final Wednesday of February 2025. Let's now get to the games and picks, which you can find in the next post...
 
