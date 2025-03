It's here - the 2025 VHSL State Basketball Tournament. There are 24 quarterfinal matchups on the boys side and 24 on the girls side on this first Tuesday night of March. Semifinal games are slated for Friday, March 7th, with some possibly shifting to Saturday, and then the Finals will take place at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond from Thursday, March 13th through Saturday, March 15th.For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2025 VHSL Playoff Brackets Link Here with the Direct Bracket Link Here (see Pages 7-8 for Boys State Tourney and 15-16 for Girls) and that we regularly update throughout the postseason.Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal in the next post.We forecast the State Quarterfinals in the next post...