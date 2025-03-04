matthew328826
It's here - the 2025 VHSL State Basketball Tournament. There are 24 quarterfinal matchups on the boys side and 24 on the girls side on this first Tuesday night of March. Semifinal games are slated for Friday, March 7th, with some possibly shifting to Saturday, and then the Finals will take place at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond from Thursday, March 13th through Saturday, March 15th.
For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2025 VHSL Playoff Brackets Link Here with the Direct Bracket Link Here (see Pages 7-8 for Boys State Tourney and 15-16 for Girls) and that we regularly update throughout the postseason.
Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal in the next post.
Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Record: 149-32 (82.3%)
Hatfield's State Final Picks for 2024: 10-2 (83.3%) with 4-2 Boys and 6-0 Girls
Hatfield's 2024 State Tourney Boys Record = 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2024 Playoff Boys Record = 173-41 (80.8%)
Hatfield's 2024 Region Playoff Record: 141-35 (80.1%)
Hatfield's 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls
Hatfield's 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)
Hatfield's 2023 VHSL Quarterfinal Total: 22-2 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)
Hatfield's 2022 Region Playoff Total: 156-45 (77.6%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Finals Record: 3-3 (50%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)
Hatfield's 2021 Region Playoff Record: 109-24 (82%)
Hatfield's 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)
Hatfield's 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)
We forecast the State Quarterfinals in the next post...