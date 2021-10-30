FRANKLIN- Friday night was a meeting between two Tri-Rivers opponents heading in two different directions. Greensville County has started to pick up steam at the right time as the playoffs are just around the corner. Franklin, not so much as they are just hoping to get into the playoffs. The expectation of homecoming for the Broncos may add some more motivation on the night. Unfortunately, it would not.Greensville would kick deep with no expectation of getting the ball but Franklin allowed a kick-off to be unfielded inside their 25 yard line. The Eagles would pounce on the ball at the Bronco 22 yard line. The very next play quarterback Jayden White would maneuver his way into the endzone. White would deliver a pass on the conversion to Isaiah Stephens for an 8-0 lead 16 seconds into the first.The Broncos would settle down and after an exchange of punts the Broncos got the ball back at their own 21 yard line. The drive would not last long as after a good run, Franklin would fumble the ball at their own 29 yard line but the Eagles offense would be stopped by the Broncos defense. Franklin began to get the crowd behind them but the Broncos would try to punt and the Eagles would record the block getting the ball at the Franklin 14. Soon after, Kendall Blue would score from 14 yards out. Xzavion Walton would catch the pass on the conversion 16-0 with 2:04 in the 1st quarter.At the beginning of the 2nd quarter White would go in from 20 yards out as the Eagles took a 24-0 lead. White would add another later to make it 30-0 Eagles with 7:38 before the half. 28 seconds later after Jayden Watson recovered a fumble and then Blue would score from 14 yards out as Greensville County took a 38-0 lead at the 7:10 mark of the 2nd.Franklin Kenaz Jones would go deep and connect with Kaden Bailey for a 76 yard touchdown pass to give the Broncos something to smile about into halftime. 38-8 Eagles at the half.In the second half, Blue would break loose for a 34 yard run to make it 46-8. The Eagles would kick high and that would again go unattended too again and be recovered for Greensville again. White would go in from 6 yards out to give the Eagles a 52-8 lead with 5:37 to play in the 3rd. The Eagles scoring would end after Watson would scoop up a fumble and race 59 yards for a touchdown to make it 58-8 Greensville with 3:34 in the 3rd.Jones would go in from 1 yard out for a touchdown for 1 of their final two scores. The last one was a 51 yard touchdown strike to Myrone Rawlings to make it a 58-20 final.Greensville County (5-2) will host Brunswick (3-2) on Friday in a key district match-up they will affect the seeding into the playoffs. Franklin will host Brunswick on Tuesday night before their regular season finale versus rival Southampton on Friday. Southampton would be playing their 2nd game of the week as they would travel to Sussex Central Monday night.