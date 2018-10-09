Game Recap Huguenot 32 Jamestown 6

Quarterback Jalen Tyler tossed four touchdown passes including three to Kevin Gayles to help Huguenot to a 32-6 win over Jamestown. The Tuesday night contest was a completion of the game that was postponed due to lightning in August. The Falcons entered the game with a 7-0 lead thanks to a 70-yard completion from Tyler to Gayles a few weeks back. Tyler completed a 33-yard touchdown strike to A10 before the end of the 1st quarter. The next time the Falcons had the ball, Tyler drove his team 84 yards to the Jamestown 5-yard line but a fumble thwarted the Falcons scoring chance. The Huguenot defense bailed the offense out when Keshawn Polk intercepted a pass and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown. Tyler added another touchdown with a 22-yard screen play to Rah'keem Crayton with less than a minute to go before halftime. The final score for the Falcons came on the opening drive of the 2nd half. Tyler and Gayles made their third touchdown connection from 1-yard out. Jamestown scored their only touchdown on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Chase Dively.