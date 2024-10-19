In Progress Scores for Fri. Oct. 18, 2024

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,225
-
- 764
-
- 113
Post your in progress scores of all Virginia High School Football action on Friday, October 18, 2024 on this thread here!
louisa 28 charlottesville 0 first quarterPost your in progress scores of all Virginia High School Football action on Friday, October 18, 2024 on this thread here!
Thanks - - and that is Louisa leading Charlottesville, correct?louisa 28-0 first quarter
yesThanks - - and that is Louisa leading Charlottesville, correct?