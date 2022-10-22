King George 23 Eastern View 13

King George led 23-0 at halftime and did enough after halftime to hold on to beat District rival Eastern View 23-13.

Junior Mekhai White, who has an offer from Georgia, scored on a post play covering 58 yards for a 7-0 lead. He added another 58-yard reception with less than a minute to go in the 1st quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

white_edited.jpg

Senior quarterback Zach Ferguson scored from 30 yards out on a quarterback keeper to make increase the lead to 21-0. A defensive safety by the Foxes a few minutes later had the home crowd believing a rout was forthcoming.

Eastern View came out in the 2nd half playing inspired football and forced two 3-and-outs in the 3rd quarter. The offense ended a 10-play, 69 yard scoring drive with a 2-yard run by Darius Stafford.

The Cyclones crept even closer after an 8-play, 73-yard scoring drive. Junior quarterback D'Myo Hunter connected with Stafford who turned a short completion into a 45-yard touchdown reception. Eastern View recovered the onside kick however Hunter was pushed out of bounds while trying to convert a 4th-and-4.

King George ran out the final 5:53 with senior running back Aydin Woolfolk and quarterback Ferguson doing most of the damage.
 
