Game Recap Late TD Gives Bethel 13-7 Win Over Menchville

Junior quarterback Caleb Beard connected with Isaiah Smith for the go ahead touchdown with 2:36 to go in the 4th quarter to give the Bethel Bruins a 13-7 win over the Menchville Monarchs. Beard drove the Bruins 60 yards in five plays finding Smith in the corner of the endzone in double coverage. He finished with two touchdown passes. The Bruins won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Junior running back Javoni Hales made the Bruins pay sprinted down the right sideline for a 78-yard touchdown run on the 1st play of the game to put Menchville ahead 7-0. Bethel tied the game with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter when beard threw to Joel Hicks who turned a short pass into a 54-yard touchdown reception. The Bruins used an all-out assault on the Menchville backfield on the Monarch's final drive to end the game with three straight quarterback sacks. Aaron Carter, Jaylen Dawson and Tacori Cooke led the Bruins defensive charge.