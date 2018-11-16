Blog LIVE Blog - #4 Cox (9-2) vs. #1 Ocean Lakes (11-0)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 16, 2018 at 6:52 PM.

    Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex for tonight's Class 6, Region A semifinal matchup between the top-seeded Ocean Lakes Dolphins (11-0) and the fourth-seeded Cox Falcons (9-2).

    Ocean Lakes rallied from a third quarter 10-7 deficit last week against eighth-seeded Kellam to defeat the Knights 34-18. As for Cox, they overcame an early 9-0 deficit, putting up 36 unanswered points in a 43-27 triumph over Bayside.

    When these two teams met during the regular season, it was Ocean Lakes winning 31-14 as they got three touchdowns from Tank Land - the four-star Maryland commit. Land had two touchdown catches and one scoop and score, a fumble recovery he returned to the house. They'll have their hands full trying to stop Cox four-star QB and do-it-all athlete Tayvion Robinson, a four-star prospect headed to Virginia Tech. The Dolphins are down two starters on the o-line from what we understand and will be without DB Shawn Boone the remainder of the playoffs.

    We are minutes away from kick-off....

    Follow Updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports and here on the Blog throughout the evening...
     
    Ocean Lakes has won the toss and elected to receive.

    The opening kickoff for Cox goes out of bounds. So Ocean Lakes will begin at their own 35.
     
    Ocean Lakes comes out and runs it with Eli Snowden for a gain of 14 yards, almost at midfield. Snowden spun out of a tackle by Tayvion Robinson of Cox before sophomore Isi Etute finally dragged him down.

    On the next play, the Dolphins go to the air with QB Xander Jedlick hitting WR Myles Alston - a sophomore with multiple FBS scholarship offers - on a stop rout. Alston was able to turn up-field and gain 18 into Cox territory, brought down by Etute at the 33-yard line.
     
    The Cox defense stops a couple of Ocean Lakes runs by Eli Snowden and Xander Jedlick for a total of 3 yards. One of those stops was a really nice one by LB Cullen Lyons, the leading tackler for the Falcons.

    But on 3rd down, the Ocean Lakes triggerman is able to find one of his best weapons come open at the last moment...



    That caps a 5-play, 65-yard drive in just 2:01. Jersey #1 for Ocean Lakes haunted the Falcons in the previous meeting, too.

     
    Leno Lester takes the ensuing kickoff for Cox back about 15 yards before being drilled by Shawn Hamilton of Ocean Lakes. They begin at their own 37-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, it's Lester being stopped right away by Hamilton for no gain. On 2nd down following a holding penalty, the Falcons go to the air on 2nd & 21 from their own 26...



    A DB for Ocean Lakes bit on the pass too hard and tried to deflect or intercept and when he did, overplaying it, that left Lester with nothing but daylight in front of him to race to the end zone.
     
    The gamble by Coach Bill Stachelski pays off and his team has seized full momentum after falling behind early 7-0.
     
    That was Robinson's single-season school record 24th rushing touchdown. What a turn of events in a hurry. We might be headed for a track meet in this one.
     
    Ocean Lakes begins its second offensive possession at the 7:56 mark from their own 36-yard line. The Dolphins move back five yards on a false start penalty.

    On 2nd & 10 from their own 36 after a five-yard completion to Tank Land, Dolphins QB Xander Jedlick is able to spin out of a potential sack from Cullen Lyons and extend the play to scramble for 13 yards to move the chains. Lyons didn't wrap him up well enough. Eli Snowden gains 2 yards.

    Then another big play as Tayvion Robinson intercepts an Ocean Lakes pass... however, it is wiped away on a pass interference penalty. Following back-to-back incomplete passes, another pass interference is called with Nate Evans covering Myles Alston along the sideline on 3rd down. That's the 5th penalty on Cox for 51 yards. Coach Stack is not a happy camper at all.
     
    Against a 10-man box - - the only defender not in was the deep safety (which I believe was Tayvion Robinson) - - Ocean Lakes goes to a bunch formation and Shawn Hamilton makes the Falcons pay on a crossing pattern as he practically walks into the end zone for 12 of the 18 yards.
     
    Now 25 rushing scores on the year for Tayvion Robinson. He zigged one way and zagged the other. Ocean Lakes defensive coordinator Chris Ramey - who got to coach the great Percy Harvin when he was an assistant at Landstown - has to be shaking his head.

    That capped a 3-play, 61-yard drive in 1:27.
     
    Ocean Lakes returns the ensuing kickoff to their own 44-yard line, where Eli Snowden powers ahead for 2 yards. An ineligible man downfield penalty on Ocean Lakes on 2nd down is declined. It would've only been a 5-yard penalty. So that brings up 3rd & 8.

    Another crossing pattern for Ocean Lakes as QB Xander Jedlick finds WR Shawn Hamilton for a gain of 15 yards before Kendall Spriggins knocks him out of bounds at the Cox 39-yard line.

    Folks, we still have 2:29 to go in the first period. Needless to say, it'll go over my predicted pregame total of 27-21... probably by early in the second quarter.
     
    This is like Big 12 football I'm watching here! But entertaining.
     
    A rare defensive play in this game as senior DE Demitri Matenopoulos sacks Ocean Lakes QB Xander Jedlick on 2nd down. It brings up 3rd & 20. That's nothing new to the Dolphins though because they just converted 3rd & 26 on a pass play. They won't convert it this time as Eli Snowden - who moved the chains the last time - is brought down after gaining just 2 yards by Cullen Lyons.

    Ocean Lakes will go for it on 4th & 20... probably launch it into the end zone.
     
    Spriggins makes a nice defensive play for the Falcons, but should've gone down in the end zone instead of trying to return it....

    As a result, Cox goes 3 & out and punts it back to Ocean Lakes.

    The Dolphins take over at the Cox 33-yard line with 7:25 before the half.
     
    Eli Snowden comes up with a 26-yard reception on the pass from QB Xander Jedlick. He has more receiving yards - 58 - than rushing (just 21 on 6 attempts so far).

    But the Cox defense buckles down inside the 10.

     
    Cox begins their 5th offensive possession of the night at their own 37-yard line with 5:59 till intermission.
     
    A bad time for Ocean Lakes to pick up a 15-yard penalty. The get-back coach has to step it up for the Dolphins.
     
    Cox moves from the 15 of Ocean Lakes down to the 1 after a 7-yard run from the slippery Tayvion Robinson, then another 7-yard run from Leno Lester on an inside trap (with a great block to boot by Jackson Morgan from his fullback spot).

    Robinson then punches it in from a yard out - his 3rd TD of the night / 26th rushing score of the season.
     
    It's Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood tonight and we're all just witnesses to this show...
     
    What has to worry Ocean Lakes Head Coach Joe Jones (a former Hokies football player himself) besides Tayvion Robinson's brilliance is that his passing game has been hit or miss, plus they have been more driven by air than on the ground. That has definitely been the case even more since Jake Low got hurt mid-season against Landstown.

    After a couple of incomplete passes, Ocean Lakes is now 8 of 18.



    Give Dills the sack there. After the punt, it'll be Cox at their own 33 with an 11-point lead and 2:02 to operate as they have a time-out to work with as well.
     
    Cox has a very workmanlike drive going here in the 2-minute drill as Leno Lester catches a 6-yard pass from Tayvion Robinson, who then darts off for 13 yards on a run. The way he moves dropping back in the pocket and makes defenders miss is reminiscent to a degree of Michael Vick. That's high praise, but he's something else to watch fans.

    After his first incomplete pass of the night, Robinson breaks off runs of 16 yards and 12 with ease - though let's give some major props to fullback Jackson Morgan for getting a block on a Dolphins defender to allow him to move the chains and get out of bounds to stop the clock. His awareness is tremendous.
     
    If Ocean Lakes is to come back and win, Devon Allen will be the unsung hero because without his tackle, the Falcons could've gone in front 35-17 on a touchdown at the break.



    Some numbers in a bit...
     
    Some numbers at the break...

    Cox 28:
    Tayvion Robinson - 4-6 for 123Yds. 1-0TD/Int. ratio; 11Car. 146Yds. 3TD's
    Leno Lester - 3Rec. 116Yds. TD; 1Car. 7Yds.
    Jackson Morgan - 4Car. 21Yds.
    Isi Etute - 4 Tackles (3 Solo)
    Ethan Snare - 3 Tackles, PBU
    Demitri Matenopoulos & Eli Dills - 1 Sack each

    Falcons - 24 plays for 295 total yards (18 rushes for 172 yards; 4-6 for 123 yards passing, 0 intercepts); 11 first downs; 0 turnovers; 5 penalties for 51 yards


    Ocean Lakes 17:
    Xander Jedlick - 8-18 for 144Yds. 2-1TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 6Yds.
    Eli Snowden - 6Car. 21Yds; 3Rec. 58Yds.
    Tank Land - 2Rec. 35Yds. TD
    Shawn Hamilton - 2Rec. 33Yds; 5 Tackles (4 Solo), TFL
    Myles Alston - 1Rec. 18Yds.
    Cameron Williams - 6 Tackles (4 Solo), TFL

    Dolphins - 10 rushes for 30 yards; 8-18 for 144 yards passing, 1 intercept); 9 first downs; 2 turnovers (1 lost fumble); 5 penalties for 41 yards
     
    We saw Sean Payton do it coming out of the locker room in the Super Bowl for the NFL's New Orleans Saints in their comeback win over the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts. Coach Stack of Cox did it earlier and it paid off in the game, so Ocean Lakes knew they needed a spark and they steal a possession. Now let's see if the Dolphins can reward Coach Jones with points on this possession.
     
    Ocean Lakes is on the move with Tan Land running the ball as the Terps commit has 21 yards on his first three runs of the half, lining up in the backfield, plus an 8-yard reception.

    The Dolphins are at the Cox 20-yard line, knowing a touchdown here puts them in good shape to win this game still.
     
    That's the 3rd turnover of the night for Ocean Lakes, counting the onside kick that bounced off of a Dolphins player to technically make it a turnover.
     
    Cox goes 3 & out and the punt doesn't do them any help. Just a 3-yard kick, giving Ocean Lakes the ball at the Falcons' 46-yard line with 8:10 remaining in the third period.

    The Dolphins first pass on the drive is incomplete. Then on 2nd & 10, Jedlick scrambles, but a penalty will back the Dolphins up inside their own 35-yard line.

    Isi Etute, a sophomore defender that has shown promise for Cox from the outside linebacker spot, checks out on the play. The Cox defense has gotten some heat on Jedlick much of the night and the return of senior OLB/DE Ethan Snare - who is mainly playing outside 'backer ' has helped a great deal. Snare missed some time recently when he was out with a concussion. They'll lean on him and Cullen Lyons even more at linebacker - as well as Robinson from his safety spot - if Etute cannot return.
     
    The Cox defense stiffens, but a special teams miscue on one Tayvion Robinson - who had been flawless up until this point - costs the Falcons. He muffs the punt return and Ocean Lakes recovers.

     
    Ocean Lakes moves the chains following a holding penalty that backed them on their side of the penalty as a completion of 19 yards from Xander Jedlick to Shawn Hamilton brought up 3rd & 1, where a sweep with Hamilton gained the necessary yards.

    The Cox defense registers their 4th sack of the night as Cullen Lyons from his linebacker spot brings down Jedlick. Ocean Lakes will go for it on 4th & 11 from the 35-yard line of Cox.
     
    Cox has had two golden opportunities to get the ball back and they failed. Now will the Dolphins make them pay?
     
    We've got ourselves a fascinating ballgame here. The offensive shootout that saw 337 yards in the opening period alone has turned into a bit of a physical battle with more defense as we've moved along.

    Perplexing to me, Leno Lester fair catches the ensuing kickoff at his own 13-yard line instead of trying to return it... so the field position battle has tilted in the direction of Ocean Lakes.
     
    Leno Lester makes up for the fair catch as he breaks off a run of 29 yards down to the 42-yard line. Then Tayvion Robinson escapes to the edge for 11 yards to the Ocean Lakes 43. Lester gains nothing, but Jackson Morgan picks up 3. That'll end the 3rd quarter.

     
    It's looking more and more like Cox is gassed right now and they don't have enough left in the tank to win this one unless Robinson can produce magic in the final moments.

    A pass interference puts the Dolphins in Cox territory.
     
    Eli Snowden rips off his longest run of the night from scrimmage - 38 yards down to the Cox 8. He gains 3 more, but then incomplete pass will force Dolphins Head Coach Joe Jones and offensive coordinator Mat Lemn to burn a time-out before this 3rd & Goal from the 5-yard line with 10:15 to go.
     
    Land has haunted the Cox defense all year. He actually initially bobbled the direct snap to him, but alertly picked it up and weaved his way into the end zone.

    Cox has been dormant on offense in this 2nd half after an outstanding showing in the 1st half. They need Tayvion Robinson to put the Superman cape back on and carry them... but the Ocean Lakes defense knows that, too.
     
    The Ocean Lakes defensive line with Josh Drake, Naquan Brown (the two d-ends), Jordan Green and Treshon Griffin (the two d-tackles) has controlled the Cox running game much better in this 2nd half. Defensive coordinator Chris Ramey has seen his unit get multiple hats to the football - whether it's on Tayvion Robinson, RB Leno Lester or fullback Jackson Morgan.
     
    Ocean Lakes runs the ball on its first two plays - Eli Snowden gaining 2 yards each time. Then on 3rd & 6, the Dolphins get called for false start. Operating out of trips right, you get the sense Ocean Lakes will go to the air and they do on 3rd & 11. The pass goes right through the hands of Xander Jedlick's intended receiver, Shawn Hamilton.

    The good news for Cox is they will not only get the football back after the punt, but it stops the clock at 5:49.
     
    Cox tried an end around on 2nd down with OD Burks and it went nowhere with Tank Land ready completely for that play to his side.

    On 3rd down, Tayvion Robinson was just escaping the pressure and threw it away out of bounds.

    Ocean Lakes can run the clock out if they are able to move the chains a couple times now.
     
