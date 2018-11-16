Blog LIVE Blog - #4 Cox (9-2) vs. #1 Ocean Lakes (11-0)

Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex for tonight's Class 6, Region A semifinal matchup between the top-seeded Ocean Lakes Dolphins (11-0) and the fourth-seeded Cox Falcons (9-2). Ocean Lakes rallied from a third quarter 10-7 deficit last week against eighth-seeded Kellam to defeat the Knights 34-18. As for Cox, they overcame an early 9-0 deficit, putting up 36 unanswered points in a 43-27 triumph over Bayside. When these two teams met during the regular season, it was Ocean Lakes winning 31-14 as they got three touchdowns from Tank Land - the four-star Maryland commit. Land had two touchdown catches and one scoop and score, a fumble recovery he returned to the house. They'll have their hands full trying to stop Cox four-star QB and do-it-all athlete Tayvion Robinson, a four-star prospect headed to Virginia Tech. The Dolphins are down two starters on the o-line from what we understand and will be without DB Shawn Boone the remainder of the playoffs. We are minutes away from kick-off.... Follow Updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports and here on the Blog throughout the evening...