Blog LIVE Blog - #5 John Champe (6-4) at #4 Tuscarora (7-3)

Time for some playoff football action as the #5 seed John Champe Knights at 6-4 overall visit the #4 seed Tuscarora Huskies (7-3), the reigning Region 5C Champions. Tuscarora, which handed Stone Bridge its first loss of the season, beat John Champe a year ago 34-29 on a 78-yard touchdown pass from QB Justin Allen to Adam Thorne on the final play of the game. Allen was 19 of 25 for 316 yards and 4TD's in that game. But in the regular season matchup between these two teams, Champe won 28-27 in overtime as the Huskies missed a PAT in the extra session. This one figures to be another tight battle and it's another Friday night in Virginia. Waiting for the team that advances will be Broad Run, which eliminated #8 seed Thomas Edison 57-24 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. Follow updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports