Blog LIVE BLOG - Bayside (0-1) at Tallwood

Greetings from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach on a gorgeous Thursday night for football to kick-off the month of September.

The Bayside Marlins (0-1), who fell last week to Salem 15-8 in a game that featured back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns to begin the third period, visit the Tallwood Lions. Tallwood was the lone Beach District school out of 11 to be idle a week ago to open the season.

This has been a pretty evenly matched series in recent years between Jon White's Marlins and John Kepple's Lions, so we may be in store for a close and competitive ballgame.

Updates to follow here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports

Stay tuned as both teams are meeting at mid-field for the coin toss.
 
Tallwood receives the opening kickoff and returns it 10 yards to their own 18. The Lions unfortunately go 3 & out with their running game behind Jayden Hill gaining 5 yards with an incomplete pass sprinkled in between. Caleb Patterson booms a nice 50-yard punt that is down at the Bayside 27.

The Marlins take over with 10:23 to go in the opening period.
 
Quite a start to the season for Hardnett and it came after a couple of Tallwood defenders - Jayden Hill and Ben Ward - brought Zavion Guidry down for a loss of 1 to bring up 3rd & 8 following a quick completion from QB Mike Myers to Duke commit Leon Griffin III.

Those are the kind of big 'spark' plays the Marlins are looking for and will need consistently to be a factor in both the Beach District race as well as Region 5A, where they were ousted in the opening round of the playoffs by Indian River a year ago.
 
Tallwood returns the ensuing kickoff 41 yards with senior Nazhon Savage to the Bayside 49... however, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty will push the Lions back to their own 36. That's where they begin their second possession with 8:41 to go in the first quarter.

After sophomore QB Jacob Rojas does a wonderful job out of the read option to pull it and take off for a gain of 16 yards, the Lions lose a couple on a run play with Zavion Guidry and Jayce White combining to make a stop behind the line of scrimmage. However, on a 2nd & 17, the Lions convert it on a screen pass from Rojas to Jayden Hill.

Tallwood is in the midst of a nice drive, but a tackle for loss by Ralph Parker eventually puts them in a 3rd & 15 situation. After gaining just a few, the Lions go for it on 4th & 12 from the Bayside 13 and the pass is intercepted by Parker.
 
I personally didn't think QB Mike Myers was down when he was strip-sacked. Nonetheless, Jayden Hill gained 10 on the run once they spot it at about the Bayside 14. His QB Jacob Rojas finishes it off... but the PAT was no good and that could be key in this one moving forward.
 
Tallwood is having good success running the football between the tackles, and even occasionally bouncing one outside with backs Marquis Stevens (a senior) and Jayden Hill (a junior). Their large offensive line is pushing the Marlins off the ball during this drive.

A big 3rd & Goal from the 2 upcoming...
 
What a gut-check for the Bayside defense. You know Marlins Coach Jon White, a former linebacker who starred at Bayside and then Hampton University, loves seeing that from his defense.

Now it's the Tallwood defense's turn to pin Bayside in here and get the ball back with a short field to work with...
 
Bayside is able to dig out from their own 1, following a half the distance to the goal penalty, thanks to their running game at first with Duke commit Leon Griffin III and Jordan Henderson. Henderson gains 7, then Henderson picks up 15 yards on a trio of runs. The Bayside o-line is starting to do some work, anchored by VMI commit Tristan Woodley at left tackle.

The Marlins mix in the pass effectively with QB Mike Myers finding WR Aaron Evans on a screen. A razzle dazzle play with Evans throwing it on an end around to Rahsaan Arzola for 40 yards puts Bayside in business.

But the Bayside drive fizzles when a quick screen to Will Cox loses 3 and then they end up trying to convert a 3rd & 8 from the 30 through the air, but it's batted down by Talon Evans. The pass on 4th & 8 near the sideline is incomplete.
 
Tallwood is starting to really do damage with their running game along the right side behind that 1-2 punch of Marquis Stevens and Jayden Hill, together accounting for 62 yards on 15 attempts.

At quarterback, Jacob Rojas has completed 7 of 10 passes to six different receivers, including a 16-yard dart to Tyler Shoyno.

The Lions have time on their side, with 2:14 to go until half-time, looking at 1st & 10 from the Bayside 39. Finishing this drive with points is a must before the half.
 
Given that Bayside gets the ball first to start the second half, this is a chance to go for the throat if they're able to score before the break and make it a two-possession game.

They have one time-out, so running it will be tricky unless they can get to the sideline. Mike Myers, the lanky 6'5" triggerman for the Marlins, has a chance to take a couple shots at the end zone.
 
After three straight incomplete passes where their offense and air attack looked out of sync, Bayside comes out of the time-out and delivers a masterful strike before the half. Arzola beat his corner in one-on-one and Myers put the ball exactly where it needed to be in the back left corner of the end zone.

So after putting up minus 1 yards in the passing department through one quarter, the Marlins have balanced things out with some chunk plays and are up to 87 yards passing for the game.

Additionally, the Bayside kicker - Ben Bermudez - has booted through all three of his extra points and just boomed the ball through the back of the end zone for a touchback with 14.3 seconds till intermission.
 
Let's look at some of the half-time numbers...

Stats at the Half:

Bayside 21:
Mike Myers - 5-8 for 47Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Aaron Evans - 1-1 for 40Yds; 1Rec. 19Yds.
Rahsaan Arzola - 2Rec. 72Yds. TD; 2 Solo Tackles
Halim Hardnett - 1Car. 71Yds. TD; 85-yard KR TD
Jordan Henderson - 5Car. 27Yds.
Leon Griffin III - 1Car. 7Yds; 3 Solo Tackles
Zavion Guidry - 2Car. 4Yds; 4 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, Sack, Forced Fumble, Fumble Recovery
Joe Peterson - 5 Tackles (2 Solo)

Marlins - 19 plays for 184 total yards (6-9 for 87 pass yards; 10 rushes for 97 yards, 1 fumble); 1 turnover on a lost fumble; 4 penalties for 38 yards


Tallwood 6:
Jacob Rojas - 7-10 for 52Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio; 5Car. 16Yds. TD
Jayden Hill - 10Car. 57Yds; 1Rec. 17Yds.
Marquis Stevens - 8Car. 34Yds.
Tyler Shoyno - 1Rec. 16Yds.
Elijah King - 4 Tackles (3 Solo)

Lions - 33 plays for 159 total yards (7-10 for 52 pass yards, 1 intercept; 23 rushes for 107 yards, 1 lost fumble); 2 turnovers; 3 penalties for 39 yards
 
Love the decisiveness that Bayside came out with to begin that third quarter, running the football with their best player in Leon Griffin III, A nice job by Coach Jon White and his offensive coordinator Jaquan Glover to keep it simple and get the results needed for some more separation on the scoreboard.
 
While they're down 21, it would seem Tallwood must abandon the running game and go to the air to get back in this one. Not necessarily. Establishing the run to begin the half has been the focus with Jayden Hill, who picks up 11 on 3rd & 3.

The Tallwood have seen some guys get dinged up at both linebacker and on the offensive line in this one. They entered without the services of junior Reggie Custalow, who has started since his freshman year and is a key two-way playmaker.
 
On 3rd & 2 from their own 45, Tallwood moves the chains again with Marquis Stevens. The Marlins just saw starting sophomore middle linebacker Elijah Lundy check out after an injury that hopefully is not too serious. But after the Lions advance forward, a delay of game penalty pushes them back 5.

While the running game is having some success, it is chewing up a lot of clock. So at some point, the Lions will need a pass play to keep the defense honest.
 
Bayside sophomore DB Martrez Chavious-Fenner - who's related to former Beach District standouts Chandler and Isaiah Fenner - makes a pass breakup on 2nd & 20. The next pass on 3rd & 10 is incomplete for the Lions, bringing up 4th & 10 from the Marlins 42 with 6:15 to go in the third quarter. They're taking up an awful lot of time, so much that they end up having to burn a time-out.

In a lot of ways, you can tell this is the first game of the season for John Kepple's Lions, still rusty with their timing and needing to show more sense of urgency here.
 
The 27-yard connection on the play before to extend the drive was well-executed as Burse came back to the football and then turned up field for some YAC - yards after the catch.

A couple of breakdowns defensively from the Bayside secondary has given the Lions some life.

Would not be surprised for an onside kick.
 
He made a move, a cut and then was off to the races. You know Duke Coach Mike Elko, assistant and ace recruiter Zohn Burden, and everyone in Blue Devil Nation is excited to get that guy, who most believe will play on the defensive side of the ball in college. Tonight, he's had some firm sticks on defense and is running the rock with a vengeance and purpose.

Ben Bermudez just booted another into the end zone for a touchback.
 
Glad I was tweeted this because the Bayside offensive line been solid tonight with Woodley and another senior in Gary Cason Jr. leading the way. To me. Woodley is a steal for the Keydets. There are some FBS programs that will wish they knew more about him. He came to Bayside from West Forsyth High in North Carolina, and during the winter, his nimble footwork was pivotal in the Marlins capturing the Region 5A title.
 
Credit Faulk with the forced and strip-sack, while Noble had the fumble recovery. Tallwood was getting some solid yardage on the ground during that series prior to the turnover, too. It's their third giveaway of the night.

Bayside smells blood.
 
Latest posts

