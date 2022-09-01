matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 12,860
-
- 627
-
- 113
Greetings from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach on a gorgeous Thursday night for football to kick-off the month of September.
The Bayside Marlins (0-1), who fell last week to Salem 15-8 in a game that featured back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns to begin the third period, visit the Tallwood Lions. Tallwood was the lone Beach District school out of 11 to be idle a week ago to open the season.
This has been a pretty evenly matched series in recent years between Jon White's Marlins and John Kepple's Lions, so we may be in store for a close and competitive ballgame.
Updates to follow here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports
Stay tuned as both teams are meeting at mid-field for the coin toss.
The Bayside Marlins (0-1), who fell last week to Salem 15-8 in a game that featured back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns to begin the third period, visit the Tallwood Lions. Tallwood was the lone Beach District school out of 11 to be idle a week ago to open the season.
This has been a pretty evenly matched series in recent years between Jon White's Marlins and John Kepple's Lions, so we may be in store for a close and competitive ballgame.
Updates to follow here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports
Stay tuned as both teams are meeting at mid-field for the coin toss.