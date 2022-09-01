Tallwood returns the ensuing kickoff 41 yards with senior Nazhon Savage to the Bayside 49... however, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty will push the Lions back to their own 36. That's where they begin their second possession with 8:41 to go in the first quarter.



After sophomore QB Jacob Rojas does a wonderful job out of the read option to pull it and take off for a gain of 16 yards, the Lions lose a couple on a run play with Zavion Guidry and Jayce White combining to make a stop behind the line of scrimmage. However, on a 2nd & 17, the Lions convert it on a screen pass from Rojas to Jayden Hill.



Tallwood is in the midst of a nice drive, but a tackle for loss by Ralph Parker eventually puts them in a 3rd & 15 situation. After gaining just a few, the Lions go for it on 4th & 12 from the Bayside 13 and the pass is intercepted by Parker.